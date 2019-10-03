You'll want these records in your collection...

In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, NME will round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Check out the best from this week below.

Josh Homme’s Desert Sessions – ‘Vols. 11 & 12’

NME say:

The premise is pretty simple: QOTSA’s Josh Homme takes a motley crew of musicians (and near-strangers) into the desert and an album comes out of the whole bewildering experience. “All of this is about seeing how far down the river goes,” Homme recently told us. “Where does it start? Where does it end? And allowing yourself to be swept away with the pace of that river.” Featuring everyone from comedian Matt Berry to members of ZZ Top, this latest Desert Sessions album is a mindbending, whirlwind affair.

Norman Records say:

Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age), the master of 21st Century meaty-rock collaborations, hereby offers his joint effort with help from a handful of esteemed industry friends. Featuring appearances from members of likes of Warpaint, Scissor Sisters, ZZ Top and Royal Blood, this will mark the first ‘Desert Session’ release in 16 years – but boy has it been worth the wait.

Angel Olsen – ‘All Mirrors’

NME say:

Angel Olsen’s always had a knack for striking an emotional chord, and ‘All Mirrors’ is no different. NME’s El Hunt writes: “Olsen has the sort of vocal that can convey enormous, abstract feeling with a single crackle,” calling ‘All Mirrors’ the singer-songwriter’s best album yet.

Norman Records say:

On her fourth album, ‘All Mirrors’, Angel Olsen shows us her darkest side. Its introspective nature was an important step for Olsen. Through its brooding tones and lyrics she tells us about learning to trust yourself and move on, find peace in your own company. Valuable lessons, perhaps. On Jagjaguwar.

DIIV – ‘Deceiver’

NME say:

DIIV’s new record ‘Deceiver’ is a collection of “bruising and distorted grunge ballads about facing the past”. As NME’s Jordan Bassett puts it in his review of the album: “the troubled New York band attempt to lay some demons to rest on this woozy, Smashing Pumpkins-inspired record… an album about rebuilding and, finally, facing yourself.”

Norman Records say:

‘Deceiver’ is the third album from Brooklyn, New York band, DIIV. The band trade in fuzzy shoegaze dream pop with poetic lyrics. Their last album, ‘Is The Is Are’, was critically well received and even got a decent review on here! At least this album title is a little easier to say out loud than its predecessor.

Blood Orange – ‘Angel’s Pulse’

NME say:

Despite being classed as a mixtape, Blood Orange’s recent ‘Angel’s Pulse’ release should be treated as a statement of artistic intent in its own right. As Dev Hynes said upon its release in July: “I have a habit through the years of making records that I just give to friends, or on tape to people on the street, or no one. Usually this material is made directly after the album I’ve just put out. Somewhat of an epilogue to the thing I’ve made before. This time.. I decided to release it. I put as much work and care into it as I do with the albums I’ve released, but for some reason trained myself into not releasing things the rate at which I make them. I’m older now though, and life is unpredictable and terrifying… so here you go mates.”

Norman Records say:

This mixtape release comes just months after his previous album proper Negro Swan. So it’s being marketed as a mixtape rather than an album which seems to mean that it is an addendum of sorts to his last record – a series of sketches and ideas made in the months since. There’s guests such as Toro Y Moi and Porches helping out.

Richard Hawley – ‘Truelove’s Gutter’

NME say:

How many albums can you name that feature instruments like the waterphone, megabass, Tibetan singing bowls and cristal baschet? We’re guessing not that many. How about records named after Sheffield innkeepers that used to charge residents to dump their rubbish in his gutter? Again, quite rare. Richard Hawley’s 2009 LP is worth revisiting for these curiosities alone.

Norman Records say:

‘Truelove’s Gutter’ was the sixth studio album from Sheffield’s best ’50s throwback Richard Hawley. After two albums of more fully arranged compositions, Hawley stripped things back for perhaps his darkest and most ambient sounding work to date. It’s a slow burner with some truly transcendental moments. If ‘For Your Lover Give Some Time’ doesn’t make you weep real tears then nothing will.

Wilco – ‘Ode To Joy’

NME say:

‘An Ode to Joy’ is “a quietly triumphant return to form” for Wilco, NME’s Elizabeth Aubrey writes in her review of the record, saying that it “sees the veteran alt-rockers subtly reboot their sound, and proves joy can come from simply appreciating the small stuff in life”.

Norman Records say:

‘Ode To Joy’ is the 11th album by Wilco. The title is taken from a 1785 poem by Friederich Schiller. Thematically, however, it is concerned with something much more recent – the rather unsettling political climate and trying to find joy during this time. Wilco boss man, Jeff Tweedy, is hopeful that there is more love than hate out there, but is also aware that hate can be lurking just around the corner, so warns us that we’ve got to be careful.

Swim Deep – ‘Emerald Classics’

NME say:

After Swim Deep’s last album, 2015’s ‘Mothers’ (which we described as “the best, most mind-bogglingly weird thing they’ve done” at the time), the Birmingham band took a bit of a break and are now back with a new-look line-up, joined by ex-Childhood drummer Tomas Tomaski and guitarist Robbie Wood. With “friendships revived, relationships requited”, the band promise “their most fully-fledged pop songs yet” on this new LP.

Norman Records say:

Birmingham indie band Swim Deep take their influences from the indie and credible pop from the 1980s. They are part of Birmingham’s so-called B-Town scene which has spawned bands such as Peace, Troumaca, Corelli, Wide Eyed, Bombers and JAWS. ‘Emerald Classics’ is the band’s third album.

The Sherlocks – ‘Under Your Sky’

NME say:

Yorkshire band The Sherlocks are back with their second LP, which sees them switch things up sonically, opting for a “more contemporary” sound. “The first album was us four in a room,” says frontman Kiaran Crook. “We wanted to make it really raw like the Arctic Monkeys’ first album or Kings Of Leon’s… With this one we’ve taken it a step further and made it slightly smoother and put more keyboards in. Rather than having the guitars thrashing all the time we’ve tried being a bit sweeter with it.”

Norman Records say:

The Sherlocks celebrate their contribution to the 100 years of Leeds United show with their second album, Under Your Sky. Rather than doubling down on the thrashy sound that so defined their debut, the band have opted for a cleaner one, occasionally using keyboards in place of guitars. Hopefully none of their fans will feel betrayed.

FEET – ‘What’s Inside Is More Than Just Ham’

NME say:

Back in February, we labelled FEET as “Coventry rabble making wonky Britpop for a new generation” and their album lives up to the group’s early promise, with NME’s Thomas Smith writing that the record is “much better than the terrible title implies,” adding: “[it veers] from serrated post-punk to winsome indie (and back again). Buckle up – you’re in for a bumpy ride.”

Norman Records say:

Coventry’s FEET will follow their UK tour this summer with the release of their debut album. Its title apparently inspired by a hot dog, ‘What’s Inside Is More Than Just Ham’ was the result of natural experimentation encouraged by producer Cam Blackwood. Contains recent UK Top 10 Vinyl Chart single ‘English Weather’.

The Raincoats – ‘The Raincoats’ (40th Anniversary Edition)

NME say:

Can you think of any better name as a reference than that of Kurt Cobain? The Nirvana frontman once said of London post-punks The Raincoats: “They recorded some music that has affected me so much that whenever I hear it I’m reminded of a particular time in my life when I was (shall we say) extremely unhappy, lonely and bored. If it weren’t for the luxury of putting on that scratchy copy of The Raincoats’ first record, I would have had very few moments of peace.” You can revisit their eponymous debut as it turns 40.

Norman Records say:

Luckily for record labels everywhere, a lot of good music was released in 1979 so we have plenty of 40th Anniversary re-issues to look forward to this year. The latest is the debut LP from the Raincoats, their spindly surprisingly tuneful art-rock influenced generations of future legends such as Kurt Cobain and Kim Gordon and is now available on marble vinyl, re-mastered from the original tapes with limited edition prints from founding members Gina Birch and Ana Da Silva.