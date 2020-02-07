In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

La Roux – ‘Supervision’

NME say:

Last year we argued why it was the perfect time for La Roux to return to pop. Well, better late than never, 2020 sees the release of Elly Jackson’s third record, following on from her stunning disco-inspired comeback with 2014’s ‘Trouble In Paradise’. She teased the LP with electro-funk lead single ‘International Woman of Leisure’, described by the artist herself as “an anthem about not taking anymore shit” and “a playful riposte to the debonair lifestyle of male privilege.”

Norman Records say:

Advertisement

Considering we’re talking about somebody who destroyed the singles chart in 2009, it’s surprising to learn that ‘Supervision’ is Elly Jackson’s first La Roux album in nearly six years, and only her third altogether. Nevertheless, it’s full of the kinds of flourishes that have always made her music stand out, with eight deep cuts of melodic electro-pop brilliance.

Alexandra Savior – ‘The Archer’

NME say:

Championed by Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner no less, we called Alexandra Savior’s new album ‘The Archer’ upon its release in January “vivid coolness and cinematic melancholia”, adding: “The ascendent American indie star’s auteurist vision comes to life across this B-movie-inspired artistic triumph.” The record’s now out on vinyl.

Norman Records say:

Coming nearly three years after her well-received debut album ‘Belladonna of Sadness,’ Alexandra Savior’s sophomore effort ‘The Archer’ has been trailed by its lead single ‘Crying All The Time’. Prepare yourself for another serving of her highly literate and emotionally sharp songwriting style.

DMA’s – ‘The Glow’

NME say:

Previously compared to the likes of Oasis (even having the distinct honour of being described as “biblical” by one Liam Gallagher), Aussie trio DMA’s veer from their Britpop-indebted sound on their new record, instead giving nods to 90s rave music and 80s electro-pop. Glistening lead single ‘Life Is A Game Of Changing’ should give you a good idea of what’s in store.

Norman Records say:

Advertisement

Teaming up with big-name producer Stuart Price, who delivered exceptional albums for the likes of Madonna, New Order and The Killers, Australian rock trio DMA’s are looking to break into the mainstream with their third studio effort ‘The Glow’.

Shopping – ‘All Or Nothing’

NME say:

In our review of London punks Shopping’s last record, we hailed the group as a “21st century twist on the DIY punk of Le Tigre and Gang Of Four,” adding: “Shopping’s sound is minimal, and almost every song kicks off with a Spaghetti Western guitar riff before being met by a steady beat and chanting vocals”. Their new record incorporates a more direct, pop-centric focus, with the band saying: “A lot has happened in our personal lives since we last recorded and we knew this album was going to reflect that exciting and scary feeling that comes with change, heartbreak and personal evolution”.

Norman Records say:

Rachel Aggs has had a good 2019, releasing brilliant albums with Trash Kit and Sacred Paws. She now returns to Shopping for their fourth album, ‘All or Nothing’. As the band are now split between LA and Glasgow it meant they had to find time when they could get together. The album came out of an intensive two week writing and recording sesh. Expect their usual bold, post-punk sound, but this time with added pop sensibilities.

Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – ‘Texas Sun’

NME say:

Despite arriving at the tail-end of winter, bourbony-toned soulster Leon Bridges’ collab EP with psych troupe (and fellow Texas natives) Khruangbin is a laidback, bleary-eyed listen that transports you to rose-tinted long summer days. It’s out now on black 12-inch vinyl.

Norman Records say:

‘Texas Sun’ is the intriguing collaboration between soul/R&B singer Leon Bridges and wayward psychedelic types Khruangbin. Both artists hail from Texas but represent different ends of the state’s musical heritage, here, they bring them together on an EP that has every chance of being an absolute cracker.

Ghostpoet – ‘I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep’

NME say:

Two-time Mercury nom Ghostpoet continues his post-punk-ish turn with dystopian-themed new album ‘I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep’. He says of the menacing, captivating single ‘Concrete Pony’: “It’s a snapshot of where we’re at as a society I feel, we seem to have everything and nothing at all. Infinite possibilities and choices galore but we seem set in stone, frozen in place, oblivious to the storm clouds in the distance…”

Norman Records say:

Just at the point that we need a sombre yet spirited soundtrack for dark times ahead, Obaro Ejimiwe announces his fifth Ghostpoet album. Presented as a meditation on anxiety and where society is headed, ‘I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep’ was written, recorded and produced by Ejimiwe himself, and features guest vox from Art School Girlfriend and Delilah Holiday.

Nada Surf – ‘Never Not Together’

NME say:

30 years into their career, Nada Surf’s latest, ‘Never Not Together’, continues to deliver their prime brand of punchy, anthemic alt-rock. The sessions for the LP saw the NYC group relocate to Rockfield Studios in Wales, which is also a working farm, with frontman Matthew Caws explaining: “I’d walk into town every morning and listen to the sheep talking as I walked by them.” Not sure how much of this latter influence is manifested in the record itself, however.

Norman Records say:

‘Never Not Together’ is the ninth album by New York indie rock band Nada Surf. Having been together as a band for the best part of 30 years, the title seems to refer to the band as much as anything else, apart from when head-Surfer Matthew Caws collaborated with Juliana Hatfield under the name Minor Alps, of course. If you want guitars and melody, look no further.

Black Pumas – ‘Black Pumas’ (Deluxe Edition)

NME say:

Austin duo Black Pumas were recently up for Best New Artist at the Grammys. Eventually losing out to none other than Billie Eilish (they can’t really be blamed there, can they), it’s a perfect time to check out their 2019 self-titled album, which is full of rich and soulful funk.

Norman Records says:

Black Pumas are a funk/soul duo comprising of Adrian Quesada of Brownout and Grupo Fantasma and the previously unheard of but undoubtedly talented Eric Burton. The band made an indelible impression on many that saw them at 2019’s SXSW festival.

Soft Walls – ‘Not as Bad as It Seems’

NME say:

It’s been six years since Soft Walls’ last record, ‘No Time’, which we described at the time as “panicked, motoring post-punk”. They’ve spent this period honing their craft, recording onto an 8-track and compressing their songs to their core.

Norman Records say:

‘Not As Bad As It Seems’ is the third album by Soft Walls. It was recorded to tape on a trusty 8-track recorder. The guitar-based, drum machine-backed songs trawl through rock, punk, raga, and lo-fi ballads. Thematically it mixes self-critical lyrics with self-help positivity.

The Lovely Eggs – ‘This Decision’

NME say:

Lancashire art-rockers The Lovely Eggs’ latest single is taken from new album ‘I am Moron’, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘This Is Eggland’, and has been described as “an outright attack on greed and mindless consumerism and a fierce defence of a no frills lifestyle” which “captures the zeitgeist of Brexit Britain”.

Norman Records say:

‘This Decision’ is the first single to be lifted from ‘I Am Moron’, the typically titled new album by Lancaster duo The Lovely Eggs. Once again, they employ the talents of famed Flaming Lips / Mercury Rev producer Dave Fridmann to help them make the right sound. The song attacks the greedy and capitalism, two things which fly in the face of the band’s ethos.