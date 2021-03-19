In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Lana Del Rey – ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’

NME say:

Lana’s last album, 2019’s ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’, was nothing short of superb. At the time we called it “an album of emotional ups and downs” and her “realest” record yet. Its producer, Jack Antonoff, recently said that ‘Chemtrails…’ “feels like another breakdown on top of ‘Norman’, but what’s interesting is that it breaks down into different directions.” We can’t wait to hear what that sounds like.

Norman Records say:

Lana Del Rey returns with ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, her seventh album and once again written in tandem with long-term collaborator Jack Antonoff. Early teasers reveal her usual soft-rock polish and emotional vocals intact on an album which is said to be a look back at her youth.

Black Honey – ‘Written & Directed’

NME say:

Black Honey’s second LP finds them dialling up the grungy guitars and sludge-like bass, and sounding even more cinematic before, but in a cult, pulp movie soundtrack kind of way. The title is even a Tarantino reference, which feels perfectly apt.

Norman Records say:

‘Written & Directed’ is the second album by Brighton indie-rock four-piece Black Honey. Their self-titled debut earned them a spot at Glastonbury and a tour support slot with Queens of the Stone Age – a band that Black Honey have clearly been influenced by, along with The Kills – and this album can only make them go further.

Chromatics – ‘Faded Now’

NME say:

Will Chromatics’ long-touted album ‘Dear Tommy’ – first announced back in 2014 – ever surface? That we cannot guarantee, but until then why not delve into this collection of new cuts and remixes?

Norman Records say:

As we continue the wait for ‘Dear Tommy’, Chromatics satisfy demand with a brace of new releases. ‘Faded Now’ includes a handful of brand new songs which sitting alongside remixes of tracks from 2019’s ‘Closer To Grey’. Somnambulant, streamlined synth-pop at its very finest.

Chad VanGaalen – ‘World’s Most Stressed Out Gardener’

NME say:

The Calgary native’s latest combines freak-folk and psych-tinged electronica with perhaps one of the best album titles of the year to date? We certainly think so.

Norman Records say:

‘World’s Most Stressed Out Gardener’ is the eighth studio album from Canadian musician Chad VanGaalen. Originally intended to be a stripped-back record based largely on the flute, these songs then evolved into more electronic territory. The result is a collection of artfully folky tracks reminiscent of early MGMT and Syd Barrett’s solo work.

John Dwyer, Ted Byrnes, Greg Coates, Tom Dolas, Brad Caulkins – ‘Endless Garbage’

NME say:

John Dwyer – best known as bandleader of Osees – has to be up there with music’s most prolific figures. While his band have released four full-lengths since the start of 2020, he’s now coming with this new side-project, which interestingly formed when he overheard someone drumming in a garage near his home. The resulting record was inspired by avant-jazz saxophonist Albert Ayler.

Norman Records say:

Osees genius John Dwyer beguiles us with another side-project following the ‘Bent Arcana’ and ‘Witch Egg’ jazz-influenced albums in 2020 and 2021. This time working with Ted Byrnes, Greg Coates, Tom Dolas and Brad Caulkins – all recording completely remotely from each other – ‘Endless Garbage’ is full of instinctive but virtuoso performances recalling early Kraftwerk.

Daedelus – ‘What Wands Won’t Break’

NME say:

‘What Wands Won’t Break’, the latest record from Boston producer Daedelus, is a riotous affair, with crunching breakbeats pared with skittering drums, and was originally conceived as an attempt to test the limits of the electronic musician’s Ableton software.

Norman Records say:

‘What Wands Won’t Break’ is the twenty-third studio album from Daedelus (real name Alfred Darlington). Twisted and bending their hip-hop-based aesthetic into something different to anything they’ve tried before, inspired by jam sessions with the late producer Ras G, the short tracks achieve a sense of controlled chaos.

A.A. Williams – ‘Songs From Isolation’

NME say:

A snapshot of lockdown, singer-songwriter A.A. Williams’ new album collects cover versions recorded since last March. While live shows no longer viable, she decided to take recording requests from fans instead. ‘Songs From Isolation’ includes a stripped-back piano rendition of The Cure, plus some more curveball choices like Deftones and Nine Inch Nails.

Norman Records say:

Like a lot of artists in these uncertain times, A.A. Williams has replaced touring with recording. This means we’re getting a second album from her in 2020. Songs From Isolation is an album of intense, stripped back cover versions by the likes of The Cure, Nick Cave, The Pixies and Radiohead that were initially suggested by fans to create a series of videos during lockdown.

cktrl – ‘robyn’

NME say:

cktrl, AKA Bradley Miller, has worked with the likes of Sampha and recently cameo-ed in Beyonce’s ‘Black Is King’ visual album. New EP is all about heartbreak and is “a journey of losing a love but it ends with optimism as you find strength to love again”. So obviously it had to be named after everyone’s favourite sad-banger hitmaker.

Norman Records say:

Hot off a guest role on Beyonce’s ‘Black Is King’, London-based contemporary classical musician Bradley Miller’s latest release as cktrl is a six-track EP. Working with fellow underground luminaries Duval Timothy, Coby Sey and Purple Ferdinand, ‘robyn’ is a heartfelt and direct examination of love expressed primarily through clarinet and sax.

Bell Orchestre – ‘House Music’

NME say:

House music, but not as you know it. This collaborative LP, led by Arcade Fire members Sarah Neufeld and Richard Reed Parry, saw the group’s members all assign themselves to a different room in a rural Vermont house to record the album in a socially distant manner. But, despite this, the connection and chemistry between the musicians seeps through.

Norman Records say:

Featuring Sarah Neufeld and Richard Reed Parry of Arcade Fire, Bell Orchestre release their first full-length album in over a decade and their third in total. ‘House Music’ is a reference to the method of its creation – every room in Neufeld’s house was mic’d up and every member took a room each, created in isolation for a fortnight and came together to fit their contributions into one forty-five-minute-long improvised piece. It recalls artists like peak-ambient Orb, fusion-era Miles Davis and prime Talk Talk.

Nitin Sawhney – ‘Immigrants’

NME say:

‘Immigrants’, Nitin Sawhney’s follow-up to his Mercury Prize-nominated 1999 LP ‘Beyond Skin’, couldn’t have come at a more needed time. As he says: “The last few years have seen an unprecedented level of political confusion and negative representation of immigrants across leading western countries… ‘Immigrants’ is an album of unique collaborations, with an aim to redefine our perception of identity and the universal language of music.”

Norman Records say:

This super-talented musical polymath, producer and DJ is known for blending electronic music such as drum ‘n’ bass with traditional Indian musical styles. To make this album Sawhney invited artists who identify as immigrants to contribute to the LP and share their experiences, in doing so giving immigrants a voice at a time when they rarely have one in the public eye.