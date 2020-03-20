In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Liam Gallagher – ‘MTV Unplugged’

NME say:

‘MTV Unplugged’ sessions are obviously a thing of legend: Nirvana in 1993, Jay-Z in 2001 and, for better or worse, Lauryn Hill’s divisive offering. Now, who better than Liam Gallagher to join the illustrious list? Backed by Bonehead, backing singers and a 24-piece orchestra, Liam offers up solo songs and Oasis tunes, plus his debut live vocal performance of ‘Definitely Maybe’ offcut ‘Sad Song’.

Norman Records say:

Liam Gallagher was ill when Oasis recorded their ‘MTV Unplugged’ set in 1996. Fortunately for him he’s carved out a solo career for himself so he could finally get to record one despite the band being defunct. His set includes a run through some of his solo favourites, but there’s a handful of Oasis classics in there, too.

Låpsley – ‘Through Water’

NME say:

Låpsley’s 2016 album was an impressive debut that blended downtempo electronica with soul and disco flourishes. At the time, we compared her music to James Blake and Jessie Ware, and her voice to everyone from Adele to Dusty Springfield. High praise indeed. This second album features 10 track whittled down from 100 and, on the strength of lead single ‘Womxn’, shows that she still has a knack for hypnotising grooves.

Norman Records say:

Four years on from her acclaimed debut ‘Long Way Home’, touted by none other than Billie Eilish as a key influence, British star Holly Lapsley Fletcher releases her second Låpsley record. Following the more mature change in tone signalled by last year’s ‘These Elements’ EP, ‘Through Water’ represents exactly the kind of thing that mainstream breakthroughs are made of.

Sleaford Mods – ‘Key Markets’

NME say:

In our review of Sleaford Mods’ 2015 album, we noted how the punky Nottingham duo were “work up a spectacular level of poisoned anger across these 12 songs – about the vapidity and duplicity of modern party politics, and about crap bands.” It’s an album that finds the pair “on belligerent form as they put the boot into Ed Miliband and Nick Clegg”. The political names and faces may be different today, but this record still sounds as essential as ever.

Norman Records say:

Just as the UK went back to the ballot box in 2015, our favourite agit-prop duo returned with ‘proper’ album number three. Named after a particularly gruesome sounding supermarket in Grantham in the ’70s and ’80s, the album contains further ruminations on the disorientation of modern existence and the pointlessness of politics. “It’s a classic,” they said. We won’t argue.

Cocteau Twins – ‘Victorialand’

NME say:

What does a band do when one of its integral members is off doing side-projects? See how their sound fares by going it alone, of course. And that’s exactly what dream-poppers Cocteau Twins did with album #4, ‘Victorialand’. In bassist Simon Raymonde’s absence, Robin Guthrie said the ‘Twins wanted “to see if what we did worked without the drums and the huge reverb and the big wall of sound.” The serene and stripped-back results here showed that they did.

Norman Records say:

The dream-pop pioneers’ fourth LP originally emerged in 1986, made while Simon Raymonde was busy with This Mortal Coil, and the result is an album which retreats even further into the ether than previous Cocteau full-lengths. Some might even call it a milestone in ambient pop.

Denzel Curry x Kenny Beats – ‘Unlocked’

NME say:

We’ve witnessed some great rapper-and-producer collab albums in recent times: last year’s ‘Bandada’ by Freddie Gibbs and Madlib; 21 Savage and Offset’s ‘Without Warning’ LP with Metro Boomin. ‘Unlocked’ by Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats follows in the vein, pairing the former’s point-blank fury with the latter’s classic sample-heavy, boom-bap beats.

Norman Records say:

One of the most acclaimed rappers of his generation, a reputation established by his work over the last 18 months, Denzel Curry begins the ‘20s with a brand new full-length titled ‘Unlocked’, produced by Kenny Beats and laid down in a manically intense three-day recording period following Curry’s appearance on the producer’s YouTube show ‘The Cave’.

Protomartyr – ‘Ultimate Success Today’

NME say:

Protomartyr’s latest was actually inspired by their first, with the band inspired by the immediacy he heard when re-listening to their debut. “It allowed me to see our fifth album as a possible valediction of some confusingly loud five-act play,” frontman Joe Casey says. “In the same light I see it as an interesting mile marker of our first decade of being a band – a crest of the hill along a long highway. Although just to cover my bases, I made sure to get my last words in while I still had the breath to say them.” Lead single ‘Processed By The Boys’ certainly sounds as urgent as ever.

Norman Records say:

‘Ultimate Success Today’ is the fifth album by Detroit rock band Protomartyr. It is their second album for Domino Records. The album was inspired by the reissue of their debut album, making singer Joe Casey think about the way they felt first time out. He was reminded of how that could have been the band’s only album and the urgency to make it that spurred them on. He realises that they are in it for the long haul now, but he still wanted to make sure he said what he wanted say while he has the chance.

Hak Baker – ‘Babylon’

NME say:

Back in 2018, we hailed Hak Baker’s “finger-picking and brutally honest tales of modern city life”. His new mixtape touches upon inequality (‘Big House’), police failures (‘PC Plod’) and living it up on the weekends (‘Venezuela Riddim’).

Norman Records say:

Hak Baker is being called a storyteller rather than singer, songwriter or musician. He does make music of course, and ‘Babylon’, which has been in the works for some time, is testament to his ability to do so. It is a 12-song mixtape showing the East Londoner’s artistic flair with a personal and unflinching story to tell.

Baxter Dury – ‘The Night Chancers’

NME say:

Baxter Dury’s latest was inspired by a twilight-hour rumination in a hotel room, it’s “about being caught out in your attempt at being free… it’s about someone leaving a hotel room at three in the morning. You’re in a posh room with big Roman taps and all that, but after they go suddenly all you can hear is the taps dripping, and all you can see the debris of the night is around you. Then suddenly a massive party erupts, in the room next door.” Just like Leonard Cohen’s ‘Death Of A Ladies Man’ before it, highlight ‘I’m Not Your Dog’ is the elegant but wounded ode of what Dury would call a “night chancer”, set to driving electronica and backing vocals en Français.

Norman Records say:

Will Baxter Dury ever escape from being described as Ian Dury’s son? Not here. He has, however, made a significant contribution to music. His new album, ‘The Night Chancers’, is his sixth. The album tackles subjects such as social media stalking, bloggers, insecurity, those that lack awareness and self-deluded types.

Moaning – ‘Uneasy Laughter’

NME say:

We tipped NME 100 graduates Moaning for big things back in 2018, describing their sound as “thrilling post-punk that’s as moody as their name suggests” for fans of the likes of Fidlar and Ty Segall. Their new LP sees the trio take an electronic detour, serving up an album that’s about “letting go of your bullshit so you can help other people and be present”.

Norman Records say:

The 2018 self-titled debut album by LA trio Moaning rocked with echoes of goth and grunge running through its veins. For their new outing, ‘Uneasy Laughter’, on Sub Pop, they’ve put down the guitars and picked up, or stood in front of, synths and laid down some beats. It’s an album about going through anxiety in the modern age. Undoubtedly a bunch of people will find a friend in this LP.

The Slow Readers Club – ‘The Joy Of The Return’

NME say:

A standout act from last year’s Eurosonic Festival, we labelled The Slow Readers Club as “the next northern pop powerhouse,” declaring that the fourpiece “aren’t your average Manc overcoat rockers – they’re far too electro-noir for that, with their hints of xx, Depeche Mode, The Maccabees and Alt-J”. Their fourth album sounds arena-sized at times, and it’s their chance to follow the likes of Courteeners and Blossoms into the limelight.

Norman Records say:

Manchester’s Slow Readers Club get themselves back to the recording studio following their ‘Live From Festival No. 6’ LP for their fourth album proper, ‘The Joy Of The Return’. The album was written whilst on tour, a change in method for them, which allowed more time for the songs to evolve. Rest assured, the pulsating drums, searing guitar lines and sky-reaching choruses are all present and correct.