London Grammar – ‘Californian Soil’

NME say:

We called London Grammar debut ‘If You Wait’ “a classy combination of pop hooks and trip-hop beats”, while follow-up ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ was “an undisputed raising of the game” with “gorgeous, reverb-heavy guitar against skittering beats”. Obviously, then, we’re excited for album number three.

Norman Records say:

‘Californian Soil’ is the new album from trio London Grammar. The subject matter touches upon misogyny in the music industry suffered by singer Hannah Reid and the perils of success and how they’ve overcome them.

Spirit Of The Beehive – ‘Entertainment, Death’

NME say:

This Philly band conjure up an album that veers between broody and quietly beautiful, bringing in elements of psych, shoegaze, noise-rock and even touches of blissed-out R&B. Frank Ocean’s an unexpected fan, and you can tell why.

Norman Records say:

‘Entertainment, Death’ is the fourth studio album from Philadelphia-based band The Spirit Of The Beehive. It’s also their first with new member Corey Wichlin, and their first appearance on the Saddle Creek label. Expanding their palette to include some electronics and samples, the sound of the new album is more disparate than previous SOTB albums but no less enthralling.

Childish Gambino – ‘Because The Internet’

NME say:

These days we pretty much all regard Donald Glover as a polymath and man of many mediums. But back in 2013, he was still mostly seen as “Troy from Community”. This LP as Childish Gambino helped change all that – and he hasn’t let up since.

Norman Records say:

‘Because The Internet’ was the second studio album from multi-talented rapper Donald Glover under his pseudonym Childish Gambino, released in 2013. His first Top Ten album in the States as well as his first million-seller, it features contributions from Chance The Rapper and Thundercat among others, and spawned four hit singles in ‘3005’, ‘Crawl’, ‘Sweatpants’ and ‘Telegraph Ave.’.

Jordan Rakei – ‘Late Night Tales’

NME say:

Jordan Rakei is the latest curator of the Late Night Tales series that has previously handed the helms to Four Tet, MGMT, Hot Chip and more. “My idea of Late Night Tales was to distil a series of relaxing moments; the whole conceptual sonic of relaxation,” he says. Expect some chilled-out meditations and transportive soundscapes.

Norman Records say:

New Zealand Soul/jazz/R&B guy Jordan Rakei gets his chance to curate an edition of the popular Late Night Tales series. Rakei has picked tracks by artists including C Duncan, Fink and Alfa Mist. There’s also a an exclusive collaboration between Rakei and Moreton along with Rakei’s exclusive takes on songs by Radiohead and Jeff Buckley.

Tunng – ‘Mother’s Daughter & Other Songs’

NME say:

We’ve been consistently wooed by Tunng over the years. We called their 2007 album ‘Good Arrows’ “unadulterated genius”, while 2013’s ‘Turbines’ evoked “English eccentrica draped in wilful weirdness” and “warm pastoral songcraft”. Now’s the perfect time to revisit where it all started.

Norman Records say:

‘Mothers Daughter & Other Songs’ is the debut album from London genre-benders Tunng. The group were inspired by early proponents of the ‘folktronica’ sound like múm and ISAN, groups who seamlessly blended indie, pop, post-rock and IDM. This one features memorable tracks with great hooks, woozy psychedelia, and embellishments of late-90s electronic music.

Benny Sings – ‘Music’

NME say:

Benny Sings’ new LP is primed to soundtrack some sunny days – full of laidback soul, slick R&B and sleek synth-pop. Guests Mac DeMarco and KYLE only add the to summer vibes.

Norman Records say:

His second album for Stones Throw following 2019’s on-point ‘City Pop’, the eighth LP overall from Dutch musician Benny Sings is simply titled ‘Music’ – dealing in an affable brand of pop, R&B and chilled-out indie.

Caoilfhionn Rose – ‘Truly’

NME say:

This album from the Manchester native represents the power of music, not only offering a therapeutic quality to listeners but in the form of its creation too. As the singer-songwriter says: “This record marks a difficult time of my life and writing it helped get me through that. I am really grateful to have music as an outlet.”

Norman Records say:

Caoilfhionn Rose is a singer-songwriter from Manchester (her first name is pronounced ‘Keelin’, if you were wondering). ‘Truly’ is the follow-up to her 2018 LP ‘Awaken’ and it is a joy, a soulful blend of psychedelia-tinged jazz, folk and electronica. A wide range of influences have inspired ‘Truly’, from Rachel Sermanni and Alabaster dePlume to Broadcast and Dustin O’Halloran.

Girls At Our Best – ‘Pleasure’

NME say:

Girls At Our Best’s ‘Getting Nowhere Fast’ was our Single of the Week way back in 1980, and it’s easy to see why. It’s still a blast of spiky but taut, blissful post-punk. The Leeds band only released one album, but you can now enjoy it in all its reissued glory.

Norman Records say:

Originally released in 1981, ‘Pleasure’ was the only full-length LP to be released by Leeds’ very own (but often overlooked) post-punk band Girls At Our Best. They had an indelible influence that can be seen on innumerable indie bands today.