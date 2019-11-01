You'll want these records in your collection...

In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, NME will round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Check out the best from this week below.

Michael Kiwanuka – ‘KIWANUKA’

NME say:

The title for the third record from North London soul man Michael Kiwanuka boldly bears his surname in all-caps as a way of defiant self-acceptance. In our five-star review, we call it “brave experimentation and hard-won self-knowledge,” adding: “looking ahead even as he evokes the work of greats as such as Bill Withers and Gil Scott-Heron, [it] sees him fiercely reclaim his identity”.

Norman Records say:

Just to make absolutely sure that you know it’s him, Michael Kiwanuka has gone for his own (sur)name as the title of his third studio LP. ‘KIWANUKA’ sees the singer tripping down a bit of a psychedelic soul route – tracks like ‘You Ain’t The Problem’ are shimmering ‘What’s Going On’-type things that coalesce around Kiwanuka’s poised, soulful singing. Danger Mouse and Kiwanuka’s longtime ally Inflo are the producers.

Björk / Fever Ray / The Knife – ‘Country Creatures’

NME say:

Like a sort-of Nordic cultural exchange, Björk, Fever Ray and The Knife have all remixed each other. For this three-track EP, Björk remixes Fever Ray’s track ‘This Country’, while Fever Ray and The Knife (which sees Karin and Olof Dreijer reunite) rework their Icelandic neighbour’s ‘Features Creatures’. Expect your minds and speakers to be well and truly blown.

Norman Records say:

Ooph, this is rather heavy on the ‎Karin Dreijer. She appears as both Fever Ray and part of the Knife on this remix 12″ of Björk’s ‘Country Creatures’. Yet each track is different – one moody and introspective, one bouncy and pulsating. As a return favour Bjork has remixed a Fever Ray track.

Cate Le Bon & Bradford Cox – ‘Myths 004’

NME say:

The label Mexican Summer have been putting out a series of EP combining like-minded artists. They’ve already paired Dev Hynes and Connan Mockasin, Ariel Pink and Weyes Blood, and Dungen and Woods; now it’s the turn of Cate Le Bon and Deerhunter frontman Bradford Cox. “We committed ourselves to embracing the chaos, surrendering to all moments and moods that travelled through,” Le Bon says of the new seven-track release. “It’s a crude holiday scrapbook shared by all involved, an amalgamation of the changes in mood and light that shaped the days.”

Norman Records say:

With a rich history of teaming up with such highly-acclaimed pioneers as St. Vincent, John Grant and Perfume Genius, Cate Le Bon this time collaborates with US singer Bradford Cox to create ‘Myths 004’. The result is a cynical bag of satire, containing salt-of-the-earth stories and garagey song compositions.

Underworld – ‘DRIFT SONGS’

NME say:

Despite their last album (2016’s Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future) being their first record in six years, Underworld have been in a prolific mood lately, embarking on a bumper project that saw them realising new music, film and text pieces for a 52-week stretch. The artistic fruits of this period has now been collected for ‘DRIFT SONGS’. Fun fact: it features more new Underworld music than the band have released over the past 15 years.

Norman Records say:

Underworld’s latest studio album ‘Drift Songs’ will mark the conclusion of their epic 52-week DRIFT series of multi-media work, commenced back in November last year. A selection of their work will be enhanced for the CD and 2xLP versions, while a 6xCD boxset will collect the results of the entire series, including visuals and text pieces.

The Specials – ‘The Specials’ (40th Anniversary Edition)

NME say:

In 1979, our review of The Specials’ debut album dubbed it “essential for anybody who wants to know what’s going on in rock’n’roll today,” describing the LP as “wrapped in ferocious rock’n’roll… the kind of album that’s musically fathomless and it will probably establish The Specials as true hopes for the ’80s.” Four decades on and the ska revivalists’ eponymous release is still every bit of a must-hear. Revisit it for its 40th anniversary.

Norman Records say:

The Specials’ iconicer-than-iconic debut LP is being reissued to mark its 40th birthday. This 1979 LP really couldn’t be more seminal, and chances are you probably know this thing so well that there’s no need for us to describe it to you. ‘Too Much Too Young’, ‘A Message To You Rudy’ and the rest have all been remastered from the original tapes for this anniversary pressing.

Super Furry Animals – ‘Guerrilla’

NME say:

Back upon its release in 1999, we were full of praise for Super Furry Animals’ third album ‘Guerilla’, calling it a “masterpiece,” and describing it as “psychedelia without the flowers, experimentation without the furrowed brow… the sound of thunderous imagination and three-dimensional vision.” For its 20th anniversary, the record is being reissued on double vinyl, so you can find out for yourselves how the record’s genius has held up.

Norman Records say:

Super Furry Animals’ ‘Guerilla’ is 20 years old. To celebrate its birthday we have an expanded reissue of the original album which includes a huge 25 bonus tracks. This was the album with the singles ‘Northern Lites’ and ‘Fire In My Heart’, the latter being the one of the band’s more tender moments.

Warmduscher – ‘Tainted Lunch’

NME say:

Featuring members of Childhood and Paranoid London, as well as ex-Fat White Family alums, we described Warmduscher’s last album, 2018’s ‘Whale City’, as a trip “to a grime-funk Sin City,” saying that the band “manages to defile funk, garage punk, Lynch noir, surf pop, bellowy blues rock, glam and disco, all inside half an hour.” Now, to give you a sense of what’s in store this time, the group describe their follow-up, ‘Tainted Lunch’, as “a sample hole through which to taste another universe… a tale of wanton desire and limitless treachery” – and it features none other than Iggy Pop and Kool Keith.

Norman Records say:

London-based post-punk band, Warmduscher, return with their third LP, ‘Tainted Lunch’. It is the follow-up to their 2018 album, ‘Whale City’. Their mix of punk, funk, lounge and hip-hop is likely to appeal to fans of Fat White Family, who they just happen to be mates with. It was recorded in just 4 days with South London producer of note, Dan Carey.

Omni – ‘Networker’

NME say:

Atlanta post-punk trio Omni have gained fans in the likes of peers Preoccupations, whose guitarist Scott Munro says of the band’s new record: “[it’s] a tight package that leaves you just on the cusp of understanding where the band is coming from, while still feeling like you’re hearing something totally fresh”. A bit more polished than their previous efforts, ‘Networker’ also touches upon the social media-fuelled anxieties of our modern age.

Norman Records say:

‘Networker’ is Omni’s third album and their first since signing for Sub Pop. Theirs is a taut and wiry sound with nods back to Gang of Four and fellow Georgians Pylon and they have an ex-Deerhunter in guitar ace Frankie Broyles. ‘Networker’ turns up the ‘fi’ on their twisty-turny sound but retaining the catchiness and freshness of their earlier work.

Turnover – ‘Altogether’

NME say:

A far cry from their hardcore origins, Turnover frontman Austin Getz has said of his band’s recent pop-friendly offerings: “We wanted to keep in mind the beauty of writing ‘popular music’… music for people who don’t have the time to delve into the niches and find fringe artists, music for those of us who are busy with work or our families or whatever problems might be around. Music is real magic that can change people’s days and lives, and the more people listening and loving, the better.” Even the punk purists will find it hard to argue with that.

Norman Records say:

Virginia band Turnover turn over (ahem) a new leaf on new LP Altogether. Where once this band dealt in angst-ridden emo, now they’re all about the pop stuff. Tracks like ‘Plant Sugar’ skip along with the breezy abandon of Blossoms while ‘Much After Feeling’ is similar to Toro Y Moi. There are certainly parallels in development between Turnover and Ceremony.

Delta 5 – ‘Singles & Sessions 1979-1981’

NME say:

Cult Leeds post-punk Delta 5 were only together for a couple of years, which may explain why their influence is often sorely overlooked. But with this vinyl reissue of a Kill Rock Stars early-years compilation, you can right this very wrong.

Norman Records say:

Delta 5 were a post-punk band from Leeds. Their sound was very much from the angular funk/punk world that fellow Yorkshire band Gang Of Four inhabited. They combined this with lyrics affirming their political and feminist stance. A perfect match for US label Kill Rock Stars to pick up on. ‘Singles & Sessions 1979 – 1981’ was originally released on CD in 2005. Now they’ve pressed it to vinyl to so you can revel in its analogue glory.