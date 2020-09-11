In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Everything Everything – ‘Re-Animator’

NME say:

Everything Everything’s ‘Re-Animator’ sees “indie-pop’s enduring oddballs go widescreen”. As we write in our four-star review: “On the surprisingly huge Manchester band’s fifth album, frontman Jonathan Higgs channels his inner Thom Yorke, and writes the biggest song of his career.” Read the full review here.

Norman Records say:

Advertisement

For their fifth studio album, the eclectic Everything Everything determined to pare down and economise their creative process. Teaming up with indie veteran John Congleton on production, ‘Re-Animator’ sees the band mark the beginning of their second decade of existence with their most focussed record yet.

The Flaming Lips – ‘American Head’

NME say:

In our review of Wayne Coyne and co’s new album, we write that “indie-rock’s space invaders crash-land back on planet Earth”, adding that the “merry pranksters take a trip down memory lane, exploring tales of adolescence through their psych-smeared prism”. Read the full review here.

Norman Records say:

Working once again with their mercurial producer Dave Fridmann, The Flaming Lips unveil their 21st studio album. Featuring guest backing vocals from country superstar Kacey Musgraves among others, American Head sees them embrace a wider identity than their Oklahoman, outsider origins, according their leader Wayne Coyne.

Little Simz – ‘Drop 6’

NME say:

Little Simz’s latest EP is “a raw and rough-edged time capsule of the now,” as we write in our review: “London rapper delivers a stripped-back and snappy release that plays to her strengths as a very relatable MC”. Read the full review here.

Norman Records say:

Highly-rated London rapper and singer Little Simz revives her ‘Drop’ series with a five track EP ‘Drop 6’. This is the first we’ve heard from this series since 2015, but it seems lockdown has inspired her to bring it back. ‘Drop 6’ is a moody EP, but also one which sees Little Simz showing a little (albeit guarded) optimism towards the end. Sonically the record is a rather spare affair from – Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ and Moor Mother’s ‘Analog Fluids Of Sonic Black Holes’ can be discerned in the EP’s moody, distorted churn – but it’s still one that adheres to Little Simz’s unique vision of hip-hop.

Nick Cave – ‘Idiot Prayer – Nick Cave Alone At Alexandra Palace’

NME say:

We called Nick Cave’s recent live-streamed solo London show “an exorcism of death, religion and romance,” adding: “With the Bad Seeds seemingly on furlough, our prince of darkness pulls up a pew at Alexandra Palace for this one-time live-streamed beauty.” Good news, then, because the performance is now being released as a live album.

Norman Records say:

Advertisement

There he is. A man alone at the piano. Sir Nick Cave. Just like every other musician, Sir Nick couldn’t tour during the Covid mess. But unlike every other musician, Cave donned his blackest suit and streamed himself playing without an audience in a big, empty room at Alexandra Palace. The results were, of course, breathtaking – Cave gave a sombre performance which straddled output from his entire career.

PJ Harvey – ‘To Bring You My Love’

NME say:

PJ Harvey’s third album can be seen as a debut in many ways – her first as an outright solo artist after the disbanding of the PJ Harvey Trio, and the first of many collaborations with producers Flood and John Parish. It would set the tone for all to come throughout Polly Jean’s illustrious career.

Norman Records say:

‘To Bring You My Love’ was the third album by PJ Harvey and probably the one that cemented her as a force to be reckoned with. It is full of dark songs which exemplify her storytelling abilities and gained her the first of her Mercury Music Prize victories. Twenty five years on, the album gets a re-issue on vinyl courtesy of Island.

Doves – ‘The Universal Want’

NME say:

Doves’ comeback LP ‘The Universal Want’ is “a stunning return after more than a decade away… The Manchester trio, once thought lost to the big band retirement home in the sky, bring thumping fairground anthems, an ode to Bowie and words of hope”. Read the full review here.

Norman Records say:

There were rumours… there was a new song…and now Doves have their first new album in 11 years, The Universal Want, ready to go. It is the Cheshire band’s fifth album overall. Doves fans will be delighted to know that they still sound like the Doves they know and love and that they haven’t disappeared down some sort of post-rave DIY free techno wormhole. It’s all about the songs, with Jimi Goodwin’s distinctive voice front and centre.

The Chats – ‘High Risk Behaviour’

NME say:

When we last spoke to Australia’s self-described “pub-punk shed-rock band” The Chats, they told us how famous fan Dave Grohl told them “not to fuck it up”. Despite their upcoming debut being called ‘High Risk Behaviour’, there’s low risk of that. Their record is “young, dumb and full of come-over-and-party-with-us spirit,” says our review.

Norman Records say:

To describe something as ‘chat’ in Australia would be a way to express how terrible something is. It is where Australian punks The Chats get their name. However, judging by their celebrity fans (Dave Grohl, Iggy Pop, Josh Homme) and viral success they are far from terrible. High Risk Behaviour is a potential pub-punk classic.

Moon Duo – ‘Escape (Expanded Edition)’

NME say:

Mixing fuzzed-up guitars with psych, pop and krautrock elements, this debut release from Wooden Shjips side-project Moon Duo is well worth revisiting.

Norman Records say:

The duo of Sanae Yamada and Wooden Shjips’ Ripley Johnson, Moon Duo’s debut album Escape has been out of print since its release on Woodsist a decade ago. However, to mark its tenth anniversary, Sacred Bones re-issues the record in an expanded vinyl version, including three bonus rare tracks that capture the band in an even earlier, rawer form.

The Go! Team – ‘Cookie Scene’

NME say:

The Go! Team are back and sounding as vibrant as ever – but now with added flute!

Norman Records say:

The lead single from an upcoming sixth studio album by evergreen outfit The Go! Team, ‘Cookie Scene’ is released on yellow 7” vinyl. Backed with another new track, ‘Free Breakfast Program’, it contains all the ingredients of classic Go! Team cuts from years gone by – flute loops, clattering percussion and nagging, infectious vocals from guest rapper IndigoYaj.

Palace – ‘Someday, Somewhere’

NME say:

This new release from Palace combines the old with the new: live favourite ‘Someday, Somewhere’ and a new track called ‘I’ll Be fine’ that was penned during lockdown.

Norman Records say:

London’s epic indie-rock band Palace follow their 2019 album life ‘After’ with an EP, ‘Someday Somewhere’. All the songs come from the Life After sessions. It includes the single I’ll Be Fine and bonus track, Trouble on the Water, which was previously available on Hoxa Sessions EP. On Fiction.