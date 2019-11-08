You'll want these records in your collection...

In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, NME will round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Check out the best from this week below.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – ‘Ghosteen’

NME say:

‘Ghosteen’, the 17th album from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, came out back in October and is now out on gatefold double vinyl. In our five-star review, we called it a “beautiful account of harrowing grief,” adding: “Like C.S. Lewis’ ‘A Grief Observed’, this devastating album is the work of an artist attempting to make sense of loss. ‘Peace will come,’ Nick Cave assures us, although it never really does”.

Norman Records say:

‘Ghosteen’ is the new album from Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, the first since the heart-breaking ‘Skeleton Tree’ in 2016. Recorded in Brighton, Los Angeles and Berlin, Cave says of the album that the songs on the first record are children and the songs on the second record are the parents.

FKA twigs – ‘MAGDALENE’

NME say:

In our review of FKA twigs’ long-awaited second LP, NME’s El Hunt writes: “To its core ‘MAGDALENE’ is an album about rebuilding after collapse. It opens with a quiet choral refrain (“If I walk out the door, it starts our last goodbye”) and a transformation gradually takes place. By its close, FKA twigs is an unstoppable force of nature.” It’s a “huge, panoramic” album that “rolls out her enormously ambitious vision”.

Norman Records say:

One of the most anticipated sophomore album releases of the decade is finally upon us! Released over half a decade ago, Tahliah Debrett Barnett’s debut FKA twigs album ‘LP1’ was one of the most thrillingly original and forward-thinking pop releases in years, its shifting rhythms and immersive soundscapes informing a great deal of subsequent music. The intervening years have seen Barnett suffer physical and emotional upheaval, something that’s informed the sound and themes of ‘MAGDALENE’. Features production from Nicolas Jaar.

Kele – ‘2042’

NME say:

‘2042’ is Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke’s “most ambitious work to date”, according to NME’s Elizabeth Aubrey, who writes in her review of how the now-mononymous star combines “politically charged funk and experimental electro” with “glitchy guitars and West African beats to eviscerate the powers that be”. She adds: “It’s the social commentary that makes this experimental album feel vital and unifying. Okereke lyrically eviscerates the politicians who’ve caused divisions based on race, wealth, sexuality and gender, but also offers a vision of hope and a desire for England to rebuild.”

Norman Records say:

After the acoustic diversion of his last album, 2017’s ‘Fatherland’, Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke tacks back to the dancefloor template that informed his previous solo records. ‘2042’, led by the socially and politically aware lead single ‘Jungle Bunny’, is also more like a Bloc Party record than any of his solo material, most similar to the difficult but rewarding ‘A Weekend In The City’.

SebastiAn – ‘Thirst’

NME say:

French producer SebastiAn (of Ed Banger fame) is back with his first album since 2011, and says: “The first album, ‘Total’, was when I was younger, between 20 and 25, and I just wanted to put something out. Between 20s and 30s, a lot of things changed and I wanted to show some different emotions, not just banging stuff, being able to show different sides of what I’m doing or what I am.” He’s not lying either, with ‘Thirst’ taking listeners on a tour of everything from bassy electro (‘Doorman’) and J-Pop (‘Sweet’) to Daft Punk-esque disco (‘Beograd’) and slow-jam R&B (‘Run For Me’).

Norman Records say:

Coming eight years after his first album ‘Total’, during which time he’s helped to produce the likes of Charlotte Gainsbourg and Frank Ocean, Sébastien Akchoté (known as SebastiAn) at last delivers his sophomore studio effort. Using his expanded rolodex of contacts, ‘Thirst’ includes guest spots from the likes of Syd (The Internet), Sparks and the aforementioned Charlotte Gainsbourg.

Torres – ‘Silver Tongue’

NME say:

What to expect from Torres’ fourth LP (and first on Merge Records)? Well, she recently described it as “Gregorian country” and “if The Phantom of the Opera had a pedal steel”, as well as “Enya meets Phil Collins’ Tarzan soundtrack.” But really? If lead single ‘Good Scare’ is anything to go by, then a fine offering of new wave-inspired experimental pop.

Norman Records say:

‘Silver Tongue’ is the fourth album from Torres, AKA McKenzie Scott. This the first album she has produced by herself after previously collaborating with PJ Harvey cohort Rob Ellis. Expect a mix of guitars and synths, sparkling new wave sounds some irresistible hooks and the odd brooding number all about the journey of love.

Caroline Polachek – ‘Pang’

NME say:

‘Pang’ is out now, with its vinyl release following in January. Our review of the record calls it “bold and brazen – a yearning pang in sonic form – this album is a concentration of Polachek’s previous releases. She’s combined the joy of Chairlift, the atmospheric mastery of Ramona Lisa and the experimentalism of CEP. The result is a Caroline Polachek record in its most distilled and fully realised form.”

Norman Records say:

You may know Caroline Polachek as the lead singer of Chairlift. Following the success of that band she’s already tried her hand at a few side projects, and written for Beyonce no less, but now is the time for her debut solo album to be unleashed. We’re expecting idiosyncratic vocals and washes of sonically enthralling synth textures.

The Twilight Sad – ‘Killed My Parents And Hit The Road’

NME say:

‘Killed My Parents And Hit The Road’ by Scottish miserablists The Twilight Sad is out on vinyl for the very first time. Despite paying homage to Sonic Youth’s ‘Goo’ on its cover, the record isn’t actually a SY tribute record. Instead, the 2008 release collects live recordings, rare tracks and covers of The Smiths, Joy Division and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. It did, however, lead to an almost-awkward encounter with Sonic Youth themselves, as frontman James Graham later revealed: “We were playing in America and Thurston Moore [came] to the gig. So we were thinking ‘fuck’ and hoping he didn’t see the merchandise table. They haven’t sued us though. Yet.”

Norman Records say:

The Twilight Sad always seemed like too much of a bunch of nice lads to actually murder their parents. I hope they didn’t do that. They did though once hit the road with Mogwai and this album was originally a compilation of live tracks and outtakes intended to help fund such fun ventures. You can now get it on vinyl for the first time and as well as their stellar original work there’s covers of tracks by Joy Division, the Smiths and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs tribute to the greatest ’80s party band there ever was… Modern Romance.

Pinegrove – ‘Marigold’

NME say:

Pinegrove’s new album ‘Marigold’ will be their first on Rough Trade, with the band preceding it with breezy, anthemic new single ‘Moment’, which the band describe as “a way of thinking about gratitude in the context of chaos or tedium… zeroing in after a meandering route.”

Norman Records say:

Having released three previous studio albums to date, American indie stars Pinegrove begin the new decade with their debut for Rough Trade. Described by lead singer Evan Stephens Hall as bearing a “heart-first” perspective, Marigold is the most ambitious take on their distinctive blend of folk, indie and country yet, as well as being their most empathetic and humanistic.

Everything But The Girl – ‘Walking Wounded’

NME say:

Everything But The Girl’s ninth and penultimate album remains their best loved (it does feature ‘Wrong’, after all), but work on it came from humble beginnings, with Ben Watts explaining how the duo holed up in their North London home with “just an Akai sampler, a computer, a synth and guitar, an inexpensive vocal mic, and an 8-track tape machine”. Tracey Thorn has said that the sessions “felt like a new frontier,” and now, after selling over 300,000 copies, the seminal 1996 release is getting reissued on vinyl.

Norman Records say:

Originally released in 1996, the year after the Todd Terry mix of ‘Missing’ had destroyed charts throughout Europe, ‘Walking Wounded’ was the undisputed commercial high-water-mark for Everything But The Girl. Housing four UK Top 40 singles – including two Top 10 hits in the title track and ‘Wrong’ – the album went platinum in Britain. Now, it’s been re-mastered via half-speed technology at Abbey Road for a well-deserved vinyl re-issue.

Chapterhouse – ‘The Best of Chapterhouse’

NME say:

Shoegazers Chapterhouse may not be as widely revered nowadays as the likes of Slowdive, Ride, Lush and more, but the Thames Valley scene leaders and former NME cover stars are open for rediscovery with this Best Of collection.

Norman Records say:

Here’s one for the shoegaze revivalists. Chapterhouse were a shoegaze band formed in Reading in the late ‘80s. They released two albums, ‘Whirlpool’ and ‘Blood Music’ in the early ‘90s before going their separate ways. The did reformed briefly in 2008 but the reformation produced no new music. ‘The Best of Chapterhouse’ gathers together tracks from their two albums plus non-album tracks.