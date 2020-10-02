In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Oasis – ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ (25th Anniversary Edition)

NME say:

Upon the album’s initial release, we said that ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ took Oasis in “an altogether different direction; away from the conscience-free overloaded hedonism towards an understanding of its consequences.” We were probably understating it a little, as this album became a phenomenon of its own.

Norman Records say:

Oasis were very popular back in the ‘90s weren’t they? My word! ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’ was their second LP and was originally released in 1995, which by my calculations makes it twenty-five years old at the time of writing. How about a silver-coloured vinyl reissue, then? Just in case time has fuddled your memory, ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’ is the album that includes the hits ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Some Might Say’ and ‘Roll With It’.

Lana Del Rey – ‘Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass’

NME say:

We recently wrote of Lana Del Rey’s new poetry audiobook: “It’s no surprise that Lana’s poetry is beautiful and vivid – she’s always been a master lyricist… What makes ‘Violet…’ so brilliant, though, are the little details that light up her passages, giving glimpses into her (or someone else’s) life… These are vibrant, three-dimensional vignettes to burrow into.” Read our feature in full.

Norman Records say:

As well as being a much lauded and phenomenally popular singer-songwriter, Lana Del Ray is also a poet. You can soon read her poems in her upcoming book Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass but if you fancy having her read them out to you then here’s your chance with this LP version which also features music from her long term collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Sufjan Stevens – ‘The Ascension’

NME say:

Sufjan Stevens’ latest is “a sprawling and powerful dissection of modern humanity. Our review notes: “Stevens’ first solo album since his deeply personal 2015 LP ‘Carrie & Lowell’ may be uneasy in its outlook, but its pop-leaning soundscape will draw in even the most uncomfortable of listeners.” Read our full review.

Norman Records say:

The undisputed king of sensual, emotional indie-folk, Sufjan Stevens returns with a new studio album, which will be his second of 2020, following the release of the low-key and experimental Aporia with his step-father Lowell Brams back in March. Here Sufjan switches proceedings up hugely from the hauntingly sparse and unanimously loved ‘Carrie & Lowell’ with 80-minutes worth of electronic-tinged art rock. Expect lush suites, moving melodic songwriting, sweeping build-ups and glitchy beats.

Jónsi – ‘Shiver’

NME say:

On the Sigur Rós frontman’s “upbeat” second solo LP, the “lets his hair down with a little help from Robyn”. As we put it in our review, “Alt. pop meets post-rock… from the indie star more often associated with a sense of melancholia”. Read our full review.

Norman Records say:

‘Shiver’ is the first new solo album from Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi in a decade. Boasting collaborations with former Cocteau Twins singer Liz Fraser and Swedish pop star Robyn, and produced by PC Music collective head A. G. Cook, it’s both beautiful and surprising in terms of the sonic realms it explores.

Working Men’s Club – ‘Working Men’s Club’

NME say:

Last year, we called Working Men’s Club a “Yorkshire group reviving killer new-wave power pop”. Of their recently livestreamed live show, we hailed their “blast of unpredictable chaos” as they “continue to bend the rules and do things their own way”. Their debut album now looks to live up to the hype.

Norman Records say:

Working Men’s Club have been earmarked as a band to keep an eye on for a good few months now. With a few singles under their belt, they are finally ready to unleash their eponymous debut album. Their music blurs the lines between indie, dance and techno. They have toured with the Fat White Family and even have a song which spells out their dislike of journalist Andrew Neil.

New Order – ‘Power, Corruption and Lies (Definitive Edition)’

NME say:

“‘Power, Corruption & Lies’ was basically the first real New Order record,” New Order drummer Stephen Morris recently told us of the band’s seminal second LP. “It’s when we stopped being Joy Division and found a new direction through the means of technology and dance music.” Read our retrospective feature on the album here.

Norman Records say:

New Order scour the vaults once again to bring us the ‘Definitive Edition’ of their 1983 masterpiece Power, Corruption & Lies. As well as the album itself being re-mastered and pressed to vinyl, this lavish box set includes two CDs containing unreleased writing session material and the band’s 1982 John Peel session, two DVDs capturing New Order live at The Hacienda and Kilkenny, their 1984 Play At Home documentary film, and a 48-page hardback book of rare photos and new essays.

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – ‘Alfredo’

NME say:

The wholly underrated Freddie Gibbs taking on mafiosa rap? What’s not to like? This album sees the rapper team up once again with revered hip-hop producer The Alchemist, who he last worked with on 2018’s ‘Fetti’.

Norman Records say:

Hailed as one of the best albums of 2020 when it dropped by surprise a few months back, physical editions of Alfredo by rapper Freddie Gibbs and producer The Alchemist now arrive. A clipped and economical collaboration between two seasoned veterans of the hip-hop game, it’s an essential listen.

The Chats – ‘High Risk Behaviour’

NME say:

When we last spoke to Australia’s self-described “pub-punk shed-rock band” The Chats, they told us how famous fan Dave Grohl told them “not to fuck it up”. Despite their debut being called ‘High Risk Behaviour’, there ended up being no risk of that. Their record is “young, dumb and full of come-over-and-party-with-us spirit,” says our review.

Norman Records say:

To describe something as ‘chat’ in Australia would be a way to express how terrible something is. It is where Australian punks The Chats get their name. However, judging by their celebrity fans (Dave Grohl, Iggy Pop, Josh Homme) and viral success they are far from terrible. High Risk Behaviour is a potential pub-punk classic.

Young Knives – ‘Barbarians’

NME say:

We were fans of Young Knives’ last album, ‘Sick Octaves’, back in 2013, writing at the time: “Uncool in a defiant way, the trio’s oddball chumminess has hardened into something ever so slightly sinister… [the] songs vibrate with a poppiness that gleams through the weirdness”. Now, on their comeback release, they say they posed themselves this question: “How can we turn the worse aspects of humanity into something really fucking entertaining?”

Norman Records say:

Judging by their new single, ‘Sheep Tick’, Young Knives have taken a wildly different approach to their fifth album, ‘Barbarians’. They have a darker sound and there are more electronics and less of the snappy XTC-influenced indie that I know them for. The sound does suit the subject matter, however, with them using Straw Dogs, a novel by John Gray, to assess if violence is just part of human nature and how we cope with that.

Frankie and the Witch Fingers – ‘Monsters Eating People Eating Monsters…’

NME say:

Quite the band name and quite the album title, yes. But look no further if you’re after some scuzzed-up psych rock.

Norman Records say:

Recorded in just five days immediately off the back of an exhausting period of touring that lasted almost a year, Monsters Eating People Eating Monsters… (title intended to be repeated ad infinitum!) shows Frankie and the Witch Fingers in blistering, road-hardened form. More intense and ambitious than anything they’ve recorded before, their psych-garage sound goes from strength to strength.