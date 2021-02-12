In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Pale Waves – ‘Who Am I?’

NME say:

“Liberation and pride conquer all” on Pale Waves’ latest. As we write of the LP in our four-star review: “Personal awakenings are the driving force behind the Manchester group’s second album, which was borne out of hardship that they never shy away from.”

Norman Records say:

Crashing out of the gates with the huge-sounding lead single ‘Change’, Manchester-based Pale Waves make a lunge for the mainstream with their sophomore album ‘Who Am I?’. With former Muse, Biffy Clyro and Sigur Rós producer Rich Costey at the controls, Pale Waves’ dreamy indie-pop sound is beefed up here and thus bestowed with a strident sense of purpose.

The White Stripes – ‘Greatest Hits’

NME say:

It’s now been 10 years since The White Stripes called it a day, but that doesn’t mean there’s not a big back catalogue (six studio albums in total) left behind to dig back into. The band openly admit in a statement that a ‘greatest hits’ record seems a bit redundant in the streaming age, but Jack White was never one to do things the orthodox way. This collection shows just what a great band they truly were – and what hits they had too.

Norman Records say:

Sony and Third Man team up for the first-ever career-spanning collection from The White Stripes. Presented over four sides of vinyl, ‘Greatest Hits’ features twenty-six tracks that chart Jack and Meg White’s journey from tiny indie concern to festival-headlining, MTV Award-winning global fame. All together now – der, der-ner-ner der-ner-ner!

Claud – ‘Super Monster’

NME say:

‘Super Monster’ by Claud is “a bedroom-pop coming-of-age saga” and a “vivid portrait of the giddiness and drama of love”. We write in our review: “it’s the naturalness in how Claud pulls it off that makes ‘Super Monster’ feel so exceptional. Dance, cry, think about someone in particular, fall in love with it overnight.”

Norman Records say:

The maiden full-length album release on Phoebe Bridgers’ new Saddest Factory label, ‘Super Monster’ is a joyous debut record about dating, love and heartbreak from twenty-one-year-old newcomer Claud. The thirteen songs here fit together like a mixtape that gathers up all of Claud’s influences, from bedroom pop to chart-bothering indie-rock styles from across the last two decades.

Django Django – ‘Glowing In The Dark’

NME say:

Django Django’s new album features “a heady slice of escapism”. We note in our review: “On album four, the indie-pop oddballs use sci-fi imagery to travel to a new and less anxious world”.

Norman Records say:

Scottish clever-clogs Django Django have long followed their nose with regard to their music, pushing the sound into new and exciting shapes. Their latest album ‘Glowing In The Dark’ is all about escape and uses squelchy synths, live drums and churning bass lines to create vibrant modern pop music. Certainly lyrically and music, ‘Glowing In The Dark’ is aiming to take the listener somewhere else other than 2021 drudgery/misery.

Marion – ‘This World and Body’

NME say:

In 2011, we praised the Britpop greats that never quite were, saying of Marion: “Anthemic in a gothic sort of way, Marion were fronted by the androgynous figure of Jaime Harding, who – quite unusually at the time – could really sing. They were like a heavier, Northern version of Suede, and attracted an obsessive fanbase, of the heavy-mascara, camping-out-on-the-singer’s-mum’s-front-lawn variety.” Their debut shows the great potential that – due to personal problems and bad luck – they never quite followed up on.

Norman Records say:

Emerging from Macclesfield during the dying embers of Madchester, Marion were branded as a northern version of Suede, supporting Morrissey on tour and delivering literate, insightful lyrics. ‘This World And Body’ was the first of their two studio albums, released in early 1996 and yielding three UK Top 40 hits in ‘Sleep’, ‘Time’ and ‘Let’s All Go Together’.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah – New Fragility’

NME say:

CYHSY bandleader Alex Ounsworth has described his project’s latest record as “10 songs about things going wrong and glimpses of hope”. Apt really given the lockdown mood – but on the record Ounsworth allows himself to be more personal than ever before, and political too. As he recently said: “It’s about what I think we’re all experiencing at the moment, certainly here in the United States, anyway — trying to move forward amidst an almost cruel uncertainty.”

Norman Records say:

‘New Fragility’ is the sixth album by indie band Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, the music project led by Philadelphia-born Alec Ounsworth. After the excitement around their much-hyped debut album in 2005 died down, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah have have operated at their own pace and made records on their terms. Since 2014, Ounsworth has been the sole member. ‘New Fragility’ is his first fully independent record, released on his own label, and once more the album balances widescreen indie-rock and post-punk with his pinched, David Byrne-esque vocals.

Virginia Wing – ‘private LIFE’

NME say:

The new album from Manchester’s Virginia Wing is stark in its use of eclectic sound. One minute there’s a full-on sax solo (’99 North’), the next new age chimes (‘Return To View’) then a grand church organ (‘Private Life’). It’s exhilarating stuff.

Norman Records say:

Anxiety, stress, death, emotion – mental trauma is something a lot of us have had to deal with in these most horrible of years. The members of Virginia Wing have used suffering as a platform from which to make a brash and daring pop record. We all need an album that is somewhat life-affirming in these dark times, and as such ‘private LIFE’ may provide therapy for both the protagonists and the listener. The band have really moved their sound on in recent years – they make a sort of artsy, icy take on synth-pop now – so if anyone is going to achieve this it might well be them.

A.A. Williams – ‘Songs From Isolation’

NME say:

A snapshot of lockdown, singer-songwriter A.A. Williams’ new album collects cover versions recorded since last March. While live shows no longer viable, she decided to take recording requests from fans instead. ‘Songs From Isolation’ includes a stripped-back piano rendition of The Cure, plus some more curveball choices like Deftones and Nine Inch Nails.

Norman Records say:

Like a lot of artists in these uncertain times, A.A. Williams has replaced touring with recording. This means we’re getting a second album from her in 2020. ‘Songs From Isolation’ is an album of intense, stripped back cover versions by the likes of The Cure, Nick Cave, The Pixies and Radiohead that were initially suggested by fans to create a series of videos during lockdown.