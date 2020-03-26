In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Pearl Jam – ‘Gigaton’

NME say:

In our review of Pearl Jam’s new album, we write: “There’s plenty of malcontent here… [Vedder]’s well-honed, biting lyrics signal fury at a world that seems to have lost its way entirely. The political climate comes into fire and references to grief and loss abound.” Frankly put, the grunge survivors have “undoubtedly, as pioneers and figures that have shaped rock history, earned the right to make whatever the fuck they like.”

Norman Records say:

Legendary Seattle-based rockers Pearl Jam emerge from hibernation for their first studio album in seven years. Their 11th effort overall, ‘Gigaton’ promises to be a politically and ecologically aware experience, indicated by Canadian photographer Paul Nicklen’s image of a Norwegian ice cap melting to the extent that it’s created a waterfall. And fear not, PJ fans, there’s another of the band’s iconic world tours on the way as well!

Sufjan Stevens & Lowell Brams – ‘Aporia’

NME say:

Sufjan Stevens’ close bond with his step-dad, Lowell Brams, was evident on his last proper album, 2015’s achingly beautiful ‘Carrie & Lowell’. Since then, Sufjan’s been keeping busy by teaming up with members of The National, soundtracking ballet and earning an Oscar nom (for ‘Mystery of Love’ from Call Me by Your Name, of course), but now he’s actually teamed up with Lowell for an entire album of meditative, soundscape-y New Age music.

Norman Records say:

Sufjan Stevens takes a step into the world of New Age music with ‘Aporia’. It is a collaborative album made with Lowell Brams, of Carrie & Lowell fame who co-owns Asthmatic Kitty records and also happens to be Sufjan Stevens’ stepfather. What we have here is the soundtrack of a non-existent sci-fi film that takes its cues from the likes of John Carpenter, Wendy Carlos and Mike Oldfield.

Little Dragon – ‘New Me, Same U’

NME say:

Three years after their last record, 2017’s ‘Season High’, which we described as “a fresh and inventive electropop record with a healthy disregard for current chart trends,” Little Dragon are back and are as off-kilter as ever. A standout from their newest release comes in the form of the Kali Uchis-guesting ‘Are You Feeling Sad?’.

Norman Records say:

‘New Me, Same U’ is the sixth album by Swedish electronic band Little Dragon. The band have enjoyed critical and commercial success since their 2014 breakthrough album Nabuma Rubberband. On this album, they are reflective with themes of moving on, love and loss dominating its lyrics, the band have their personal stories to tell here, but relate them as a solid unit.

Sorry – ‘925’

NME say:

We recently said that this record “may well be the year’s most striking,” adding of the Domino band’s LP: “Across ‘925’ intricate details, as subtle as they are inventive, swerve in and out of view and provide a kind of punctuation to this fluid collection of songs.”

Norman Records say:

Sorry have only been seen so far on a grab bag of singles so its high time they delivered their debut album. The North London crew are nothing if not shape shifters and have a thrillingly open minded nature to their music making. This hotly anticipated debut was, for example, influenced by Aphex Twin and Tony Bennett. It’s a very now record – filled as much with experimentation as it is with pop hooks.

Waxahatchee – ‘Saint Cloud’

NME say:

Back in 2018, we said that Waxahatchee’s last release, the ‘Great Thunder’ EP, cemented Katie Crutchfield’s “place as an evocative songwriter and storyteller”. Now, the Alabama native who currently calls Philadelphia home, is back with her fifth full-length, a stripped-back affair that touches upon sobriety and self-acceptance.

Norman Records say:

Katie Crutchfield returns with her Waxahatchee project for album number 5, ‘Saint Cloud’. It’s an album about holding on to and having to let go of things she has loved and how to move forward. She went back to her roots for inspiration and was inspired by the places and people that mean so much to her.

The Chats – ‘High Risk Behaviour’

NME say:

When we last spoke to Australia’s self-described “pub-punk shed-rock band” The Chats, they told us how famous fan Dave Grohl told them “not to fuck it up”. Despite their upcoming debut being called ‘High Risk Behaviour’, there’s low risk of that. On their record they are “young, dumb and full of come-over-and-party-with-us spirit,” as we say in our review.

Norman Records say:

To describe something as ‘chat’ in Australia would be a way to express how terrible something is. It is where Australian punks The Chats get their name. However, judging by their celebrity fans (Dave Grohl, Iggy Pop, Josh Homme) and viral success they are far from terrible. High Risk Behaviour is a potential pub-punk classic.

Rowland S. Howard – ‘Teenage Snuff Film’

NME say:

The solo debut from late Aussie post-punk legend and former bandmate of Nick Cave’s in The Birthday Party, Rowland S Howard, 1999’s ‘Teenage Snuff Film’ has been out of print on vinyl for years, with the original pressings going for three figures online. It’s now been re-released so you can find out what the whole fuss is about.

Norman Records say:

‘Teenage Snuff Film’ was the first solo album by the legendary Rowland S. Howard. It was originally released in 1999. There’s a cover of Billy Idol’s ‘White Wedding’ and Bad Seed Mick Harvey contributes his instrumental talents. Of Course, Howard had a rich musical history behind him by this time with The Birthday Party, Crime & The City Solution, These Immortal Souls and various collaborations with the likes of Lydia Lunch and Fad Gadget.

Coriky – ‘Coriky’

NME say:

From his iconic bands Minor Threat and Fugazi to the tight-knit indie-rock of The Evens and his collab with industrial-metallers Ministry, Ian MacKaye has certainly had a wide and varied career to date. He’s now teamed up with Fugazi bandmate Joe Lally and Evens counterpart Amy Farina to form Coriky. Expect some dynamic art-rock this time round.

Norman Records say:

Formed in 2015 but taking three years to perform live together for the first time, and a further two to release this self-titled debut album, Washington D.C. outfit Coriky is formed of iconic underground figure Ian MacKaye on guitar, his old Fugazi bandmate Joe Lally on bass and Amy Farina on drums, with all sharing vocals.

Cranes – ‘Loved’

NME say:

One of the most loved (ahem) albums from the gothic dream-poppers gets a re-release. The 1994 LP features the haunting and eerie ‘Beautiful Friend’ and hypnotic and engrossing ‘Shining Road’.

Norman Records say:

Originally released in 1994 and arguably representing the pinnacle of Alison and Jim Shaw’s gothic minimalist aesthetic, building in elements of alternative rock, shoegaze, dream-pop and darkwave, Cranes’ excellent third studio album ‘Loved’ is re-issued on blue-and-gold marbled transparent vinyl.

Molchat Doma – ‘Этажи’

NME say:

Fans of dour but driving post-punk should look no further than Belarus’ Molchat Doma. The darkwave band combines brooding vocals, echoing basslines, militaristic drums and 80s-inspired synths on their second LP, now reissued via Sacred Bones.

Norman Records say:

Translated as ‘Houses Are Silent’, Belarussian trio Molchat Doma built on their local reputation in 2018 with the release of their second album, which performed impressively on YouTube and Bandcamp. Dealing in a Depeche Mode-esque mixture of post-punk, new wave and synth-pop.