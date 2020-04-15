In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Phoebe Bridgers – ‘Punisher’

NME say:

Anyone who loved Phoebe Bridgers’ stunning debut (2017’s ‘Stranger In The Alps’) should be pleased that her follow-up, ‘Punisher’, is looking to be something of a natural progression. She recently said it feels “weirdly like a sequel”, saying that the subject matter remains similar (“the apocalypse, still lots of death”) but sonically she’s heading further away from her folk-country roots. New song ‘Kyoto’ proved exactly that – more uptempo than anything we heard on her predecessor, while incorporating some synth sounds and horns too.

Norman Records say:

Advertisement

Despite ‘Punisher’ being only Phoebe Bridgers second solo album, and first for three years, she hasn’t really stopped working in that time. There was Boygenius, the 2018 collaboration with Lucy Dacus and Julian Baker, and Better Oblivion Community Center, her fab 2019 project with Conor Oberst. It’s great that she’s back with new solo material because her debut, ‘Stranger In The Alps’, was ace.

Ed O Brien (EOB) – ‘Earth’

NME say:

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien follows in the footsteps of his fellow bandmates by going solo with ‘Earth’. In our review of the LP, we call it a “winning mix of tender folk and blissed-out rave… with a track that wouldn’t have sounded out of place on ‘Hail to the Thief’”.

Norman Records say:

The songs on Ed O’Brien’s ‘Earth’ genre-hop from the fragility of folk music to the euphoria of house and are underpinned by their memorable melodies and unflinching lyrics.

Prince and The New Power Generation – ‘One Nite Alone… Live!’

NME say:

With live music on hold at the moment, artists have been coming up with innovative ways to fill that void. But revisiting live LPs from yesteryear can do the job too, and this epic four-disc release from Prince shows what a magnetic performer the late star truly was.

Norman Records say:

‘One Nite Alone…Live!’ by Prince and the New Power Generation was recorded during a tour of North America, following the release of ‘The Rainbow Children’ LP in 2001. At this time, the NPG included John Blackwell, Renato Neto on keyboards, Rhonda Smith on bass and Eric Leeds, Candy Dulfer and Maceo Parker on saxes. The set list was made of tracks from ‘The Rainbow Children’ along with hits from his back catalogue. He would go on to record the intimate studio album, ‘One Nite Alone’, following the tour.

Elbow – ‘Live at The Ritz’

NME say:

Guy Garvey and his band recently announced they were bringing forward the release of this live LP due to the coronavirus crisis halting their tour plans, saying: “We hope it goes someway to fixing your disappointment at not being able to see us for the moment”. The gig in question was a meaningful one, with the band explaining: “We have a long history with The Ritz, hanging around there as teenagers. Monday night was indie night and where we found our people but never got a snog.”

Norman Records say:

Advertisement

Just what we need in these times of crisis – the warm, avuncular sound of Guy Garvey’s voice heading up his soft rock mainstays Elbow. ‘Live At The Ritz’ is a collection of recordings from a selection of acoustic-based shows they did around the release of their last album ‘Giants of All Sizes’. A comforting, familiar blanket that for fans couldn’t be better timed.

Gerry Cinnamon – ‘The Bonny’

NME say:

We’ve already heard a fair few songs from Scottish acoustic guitar-wielder Gerry Cinnamon: the anthemic ‘Where We’re Going’, the stripped-back and dreamy ‘Head In The Clouds’, plus its contemplative title-track. ‘The Bonny’ aims to show just why even Liam Gallagher is a fan.

Norman Records say:

A grassroots phenomenon who’s confounded the British music press, the follow-up to Gerry Cinnamon’s first album ‘Erratic Cinematic’, which doesn’t even have its own Wikipedia page, yet its success has enabled him to book a sold-out arena tour of the country.

Enter Shikari – ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’

NME say:

Back in February, Enter Shikari teased to us just how wide-ranging their new album was going to be, saying that it mixed “punk, electronic and orchestral” music and was “a total beast”. They called it their “most versatile album ever” and they weren’t mistaken.

Norman Records say:

‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’, the sixth album by Enter Shikari, has been labeled “the most definitive Enter Shikari album” and contains elements of everything the band have done over their previous five albums. Frontman Rou Reynolds, who also produced the album, says it’s for the frustrated among us who still have hope.

Shabazz Palaces – ‘The Don Of Diamond Dreams’

NME say:

Back in 2014, we called Shabazz Palaces’ breakthrough album, ‘Lese Majesty’, “weird, funky, spiritual and futuristic” and now, three albums and six years on, ‘The Don Of Diamond Dreams’ shows the hip-hop experimentalists to be just as challenging and innovative.

Norman Records say:

Shabazz Palaces were the first hip-hop group to sign for renowned grunge label Sub Pop, their debut album, ‘Black Up’ (2011), was regarded by many as one of the best albums of the last decade. ‘The Don of Diamond Dreams’ is their fifth album and features contributions from Purple Tape Nate, Stas THEE Boss, Darrius Willrich, OCnotes and Carlos Overall.

Bob Mould – ‘Silver Age’

NME say:

Alt-rock legend Bob Mould didn’t do so well when we quizzed him on his own career last year. But while the ex-Husker Du-er may not be one to dwell on the past, this sharp 2012 gem from his back-catalogue is definitely worth revisiting (re-pressed on silver vinyl, no less).

Norman Records say:

Bob Mould, of Husker Du and Sugar, has generally always been a guitar man but prior to the release of his 10th solo album ‘Silver Age’ had been dabbling in electronics. For fans of Mould and his big fat guitar sound, ‘Silver’ Age was a welcome return to the driving alternative rock he’d been best known for.

Bo Ningen – ‘B.C’

NME say:

In a statement released with this new track, Bo Ningen guitarist Kohhei Matsuda says: “After years of countless bifurcation into sub-genres, music has been cut down to flakes. Music is suffocated.” He goes on to say that the London-based band’s new record ”is a challenge to bridge between now and the time before the first bifurcation. To alternate the future.” One thing we know for sure is that first teaser ‘B.C’ is every bit probing and hypnotic as we’ve come to expect from the noise-rock troupe.

Norman Records say:

The first new material in a while from Japanese four piece Bo Ningen. An album is due soon but in the age old tradition, they have released a taster 7″. The lead track B.C showcases a slightly more accessible sound than some of their fearsome earlier work and is backed by a remix from their fellow countryman Foodman.

Plone – ‘Puzzlewood’

NME say:

‘Puzzlewood’ from Birmingham synth maestros Plone is an album that’s been 20 years or so in the making, with the tracks spanning the entire two decades since demos from their now-lost second album surfaced online. They’ve spent the time in between digging through the annals of children’s TV and archive music for samples – and the results sound joyous.

Norman Records say:

Veteran vintage electronic guys Plone are back. Coming up in the mid ‘90s alongside Broadcast and Pram, they were part of the retro-futuristic scene in Birmingham with links to Ghost Box co-founder Julian House. Now trimmed to a duo, Billy Bainbridge and Mike Johnston have used their knowledge of music technology to create ‘Puzzlewood’.