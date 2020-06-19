In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Phoebe Bridgers – ‘Punisher’

NME say:

Phoebe Bridgers’ second album “most successfully captures stasis, and an undercurrent of anxiety around what lies in the future,” we write in our review, adding: “The LA songwriter’s ability to paint this lingering feeling of dread so vividly is perhaps the biggest factor in her rapid rise to cultish indie household name”. Read our full, five-star review of the album here.

Norman Records say:

Advertisement

Despite ‘Punisher’ being only Phoebe Bridgers second solo album, and first for three years, she hasn’t really stopped working in that time. There was Boygenius, the 2018 collaboration with Lucy Dacus and Julian Baker, and Better Oblivion Community Center, her fab 2019 project with Conor Oberst. It’s great that she’s back with new solo material because her debut, ‘Stranger In The Alps’, was ace.

Jessie Ware – ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’

NME say:

Jessie Ware returns to the dancefloor for her new album. As she recently explained: “I’ve been yearning for that escapism, groove and maybe it’s time to say goodbye to the melancholy Jessie.” ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ features credits from the likes of Kindness, Metronomy’s Joseph Mount and Arctic Monkeys producer James Ford.

Norman Records say:

A consistently underrated presence in British pop music throughout the 2010s, Jessie Ware presents her fourth studio album ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ Its long rollout began over a year ago with first single ‘Adore You’, and the album itself is shaped in a similar image of sophisticated, funky pop.

The National – ‘High Violet (Expanded Edition)’

NME say:

Reflecting on the mainstream crossover with 2010’s ‘High Violet’, The National frontman Matt Berninger recently told us about how he’d been inspired by Michael Stipe and wanted to be a rockstar when penning the now-seminal release. But he didn’t quite envision the huge impact the record would go on to have: “We loved the record when it was done, but whole career was just a series of moments of going, ‘We’ve made it! Oh, no we haven’t!’ Never count your fucking chickens. Never. The second you do, it’s over.” Read our full ‘High Violet’ retrospective interview here.

Norman Records say:

‘High Violet’ is arguably the best album by The National. It was originally released in 2010 and has been expanded for this 10th anniversary edition. It’s spread over three LPs with the original album taking up the first records. The third LP is made up of alternate takes and live tracks that have never been released on vinyl before.

Foals – ‘Collected Reworks’

NME say:

This remix collection of Foals tunes features Hot Chip taking on ‘My Number’, SebastiAn reworking ‘Mountain at My Gates’, Mura Masa turning in an edit of ‘Night Swimmers’ and not one but two Four Tet remixes (going here by his birth name of Kieran Hebden). What more could you ask for?

Norman Records say:

Advertisement

They may be a big rock band but Foals have always had an interest in electronica and dance music and have regularly passed their sounds onto producers to get them dancefloor ready. It’s a 3LP release and coming after two separate releases of original material in recent times these Foals are really spoiling us.

Braids – ‘Shadow Offering’

NME say:

In our review of the new LP from the Canadian band, we write: “Showing a more human facet to Braids, who first built their career on airy, Animal Collective-indebted synthscapes, ‘Shadow Offering’ is an intriguing, if slightly scattered, listen.” Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

Canadian art-rock favourites Braids announce their first studio album in half a decade. Having spent nearly three years recording and tweaking it with the help of former Death Cab For Cutie guitarist Chris Walla, ‘Shadow Offering’ is arguably the band’s most ambitious and sonically diverse album yet.

Deerhoof – ‘Future Teenage Cave Artists’

NME say:

On their new LP, experimental rock mainstays Deerhoof “dig deep to cement their legacy”. Our review adds: “The racket merchants have carved a niche for over two decades, and there’s much to excavate here, from psych-rock to jazzy minimalism.” Read our full review of the album here.

Norman Records say:

The 15th album from San Franciscan indie rock veterans Deerhoof finds the quartet in a fairly typical mood, which isn’t something particularly definable in a career as long and diverse as theirs. Future Teenage Cave Artists is a meeting of classic rock and R&B riffs with sugary harmonies, unlikely settings for songs detailing the unravelling of economies and human systems.

Neil Young – ‘Homegrown’

NME say:

1972’s ‘Harvest’ and 1978’s ‘Comes a Time’ are too of Neil Young’s most beloved albums and now this previously-unreleased, long-lost LP has been described as a record that bridges the gap between the two, originally recorded in 1975 but later shelves. It now sees the light of day an is “a shimmering diamond well worth unearthing”. Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

It’s fair to say that a few Neil Young fans have been waiting a very long time for this. Homegrown was originally supposed to be released in 1975. For some reason, that never happened. This is a 12 track album including 7 songs that have never been released in any form and 5 songs whose alternate versions have appeared on other albums. It features musicians such as Levon Helm and Robbie Robertson of The Band, Emmylou Harris and more.

Melt Yourself Down – ‘100% YES!’

NME say:

“So much has changed in the world since we started writing in 2016,” says Melt Yourself Down’s sax man Pete Wareham. “We couldn’t ignore any of it and this new music is borne from our feelings of extreme cultural restlessness”. The London collective’s new album really is restless too, an all-consuming onslaught of freak-out jazz.

Norman Records say:

After famously missing out on The Beatles, Decca have vowed never to make the same mistake twice. They’ve snapped up London’s jazz / funk / post-punk outfit Melt Yourself Down for their third album, 100% Yes! They’ve drafted in producers Flood and Ben Hillier who have added a bit of synth to the band’s sound. There are also some hard-hitting lyrics focusing on the realities of modern Britain.

EMS Synthi 100 (Soulwax) – ‘DEEWEE Sessions Vol. 01’

NME say:

Soulwax are releasing a new album based on a rare vintage synth. Because why not? They say: “It was our belief that there were tons of melodies and rhythms hidden within the machine [the EMS Synthi 100], we just had to make it sing.”

Norman Records say:

The Dewaele brothers, behind Soulwax and 2manydjs, finally got their hands on a fabled EMS Synthi 100 (of which only 31 were ever made). They pay loving tribute to this groundbreaking piece of technology with DEEWEE Sessions Vol. 01, an album and book set. The vinyl itself is designed as one continuous piece of music, while the 48-page illustrated book reveals the story of the synthesiser’s design and capabilities.

The Blinders – ‘Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath’

NME say:

This second album from the Manc band touches upon topics like mental health and has been described as “a riposte to the rise of populist ideology”. The band incorporate influences from the likes of IDLES and solo-era John Lennon, with ‘Lunatic With A Loaded Gun’ is a particularly penetrating, bruising listen, while ‘Mule Track’ sounds like a more doomy Kasabian.

Norman Records say:

Produced by the esteemed Rob Ellis, ‘Fantasies of a Stay At Home Psychopath’ is the second studio album from Manchester-based alt-rock trio The Blinders. Following the underground success of 2018’s debut ‘Columbia’, which allowed them to obtain valuable support slots and tour hard, their sophomore doubles down on the political and melodic elements and makes The Blinders truly a band for our times.