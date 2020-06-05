In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Sports Team – ‘Deep Down Happy’

NME say:

Sports Team’s debut is a “flag in the ground from a band dedicated to extremes,” as we note in our review. NME’s Will Richards went on to add: “The gobbiest new bunch on the block cement their early promise with a debut album full of hedonism, tribalism and untamed energy.” Read the full review here.

Norman Records say:

Following a meteoric rise over the last 12 months, London-based sextet Sports Team’s hotly anticipated debut album, ‘Deep Down Happy’, features almost all their previous singles – ‘Fishing’, ‘Kutcher’ and ‘The Races’, along with newbie highlight ‘Here’s The Thing’ – and sees producer Burke Reid behind the desk.

Hinds – ‘The Prettiest Curse’

NME say:

The third album from Madrid’s Hinds is fuller, more pop-leaning and more direct than before. As the band’s Carlotta Cosials recently told us: “We’d been afraid of pop music for a lot of years, but we’ve always done super great pop melodies. When [we] got together to do melodies, we’d be like, ‘This is cool but it’s too pop.’ We were avoiding it.” Read the full interview here.

Norman Records say:

Madrid-based indie-rock quartet Hinds shake off the vestiges of their lo-fi origins to make their most cinematic and biggest-sounding record to date. Housing recent lead single ‘Riding Solo’, the band’s third album ‘The Prettiest Curse’ amplifies all of the distinctive elements of Hinds’ sound.

Free Nationals – ‘Free Nationals’

NME say:

You’d be forgiven for having missed this record from Anderson .Paak’s live band, with it sneaking out at the tail-end of last year. But as we wrote at the time: “The band’s smooth and soulful funk-first-ask-questions-later style is a bright, engaging and comfortably familiar proposition… The Free Nationals’ supreme musicianship is unquestionable.” Read the full review here.

Norman Records say:

Free Nationals are the band you would usually see backing Anderson .Paak, so you know they’re top notch musicians. They are now striking out on their own with an eponymous album influenced by the likes of Stevie Wonder, BB King, Al Green and Herbie Hancock. Guests include Anderson .Paak, Khadja Bonet, Mac Miller and Unknown Mortal Orchestra and more.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – ‘Sideways to New Italy’

NME say:

In our review of the new album from the Melbourne band, we note how their “sunny indie” sound “hints at melancholia within,” adding: “The once-chipper Melbourne five-piece reflect on sombre (and timely) notions of refuge and home – though, thankfully, the masterful guitar-pop remains.” Read the full review here.

Norman Records say:

Having scored one of the sleeper hits of the indie scene in 2018 with their debut ‘Hope Downs’, Australian quintet Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever waste no time in making a follow-up. ‘Sideways To New Italy’ concerns how their relationships to their home country have changed in the aftermath of relentlessly touring the world over the last few years.

PJ Harvey – ‘Dry’

NME say:

Few have had careers to match that of PJ Harvey. She’s still the only artist to win the Mercury Prize twice, after all. And ‘Dry’ indicated what to expect from the icon right from the start: it’s daring, it’s exhilarating and it’s entirely singular. As Polly Jean later explained of her 1992 debut: “[It was] the first chance I ever had to make a record and I thought it would be my last. So, I put everything I had into it… I felt like I had to get everything on it as well as I possibly could, because it was probably my only chance. It felt very extreme for that reason.” The record has now been remastered

Norman Records say:

‘Dry’, the now legendary debut album by Dorset’s PJ Harvey, emerged at a time when shoegaze and post Madchester baggy was dominating the alternative music charts. It was a totally unique work both uncompromising and musically thrilling. It contains two of her best known songs in ‘Dress’ and ‘Sheela-Na-Gig’. This remastered version is the first time the record has been in print on vinyl in over 20 years.

No Age – ‘Goons Be Gone’

NME say:

Noise-rock duo No Age have been sounding a lot more direct and melodic of late. Just take their new album – ‘Feeler’ is a clenched-fists-in-the-air singalong, ‘Turned To String’ Is driving and euphoric and ‘Head Sport Full Face’ is an entirely dizzying affair.

Norman Records say:

Their second album for Drag City and their sixth overall, Los Angeles noise-rock duo No Age present possibly their most luxuriantly loud album yet. Harking back to the EPs that first made their name at the end of the Noughties, ‘Goons Be Gone’ gleefully piles self-recorded samples and basic, noisy riffs on top of one another.

Modern Nature – ‘Annual’

NME say:

Featuring members of Ultimate Painting and Beak>, Modern Nature’s music is a lot starker, minimal and patient than that of the musicians’ other outfits. ‘Annual’ follows on from 2019’s ‘How To Live’, with lead single ‘Flourish’ a hushed, folky affair garnished with the odd bit of sax. Band leader Jack Cooper says: “It feels like there’s scope and room to grow. I want the group to feel fluid and that whoever’s playing with us can express themselves and interpret what they think this music is…”

Norman Records say:

‘How To Live’, the debut album by Modern Nature was one of the highlights of 2019. Its blend of Talk Talk-esque post rock, Anne Briggs folk stylings and the ‘70s German supergroup, Harmonia, made it stand out in a crowded field. They’re back with a mini-album, ‘Annual’, which takes its inspiration from the seasonal observations made by main man Jack Cooper in a diary he was keeping.

Muzz – ‘Muzz’

NME say:

A supergroup made up of members of Interpol and The Walkmen? Don’t mind if we do. The band recently described the album to us as “cosmic”, adding: “We didn’t want any of the tones to get away from something that felt classic or ‘forever’… We didn’t want things to be too washed out in effects or overly distorted.” Lead single ‘Red Western Sky’ indeed feels grand and timeless.

Norman Records say:

Muzz, the recently announced side-project fronted by Interpol’s Paul Banks and featuring former Jonathan Fire*Eater/The Walkmen member Matt Barrick and producer / Bonny Light Horseman’s Josh Kaufman, presents its self-titled debut album on Matador Records, a soulful, dark and sonically lush collection.

Longpigs – ‘The Sun Is Often Out’

NME say:

Of course, Richard Hawley is now better known for his solo work, but his former band the Longpigs are often unfairly forgotten. In 2013, we even named ‘She Said’, off their 1996 debut ‘The Sun Is Often Out’, as one of Britpop’s best anthems, saying it was the genre “at its most histrionic”.

Norman Records say:

‘The Sun is Often Out’ is the debut album by Sheffield band Longpigs and was originally released in 1996. The band were fronted by Crispin Hunt and featured Richard Hawley on guitar. The Sun is Often Out contains the singles She Said and On and On. If you love your Britpop-era stuff and are too young to remember this you’d be advised to get involved. If you just want to relive those hedonistic ‘90s, then you’re welcome, too.

Sonic Boom – ‘All Things Being Equal’

NME say:

You may know Peter Kember from his work with Spacemen 3, or his music under the monikers Spectrum and E.A.R. Or as a producer for MGMT, Beach House and Panda Bear, or collabs with the likes of Stereolab, Yo La Tengo and Dean Wareham. His new record, though, is his first as Sonic Boom in 30 years, which all came about by chance, Kember says: “I didn’t intentionally start to make an album… I just had an idea to do something with modular, monophonic synthesizers. I started to create the pieces and mess around, and I was very happy with what happened.”

Norman Records say:

Sonic Boom is Peter Kember, formerly of Spacemen 3 and Spectrum, and if you’ve forgotten all about him, that’s probably understandable because he released his one and only album, Spectrum, as Sonic Boom in 1990. He is back, however, with All Things Being Equal, an album that he was encouraged to make by Stereolab’s Tim Gane. Well, we’re excited, what about you?