In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Run The Jewels – ‘RTJ4’

NME say:

In our review of Run The Jewels’ thrilling latest, we wrote that the LP’s a “modern protest classic and their best work yet” that see “the righteous rap duo take on police brutality and the fear-mongering media. If a hip-hop album alone could change the world, this might do it.” Read our review in full here.

Norman Records say:

They’re back! At long last, El-P and Killer Mike reveal their fourth eponymous Run The Jewels album. Informed by political activism and featuring a stellar guest cast including Pharrell Williams, Mavis Staples, Zack de la Rocha, Josh Homme and DJ Premier, RTJ4 is as clipped and economical as you remember them, with the most electrifying elements amped up.

Charli XCX – ‘how i’m feeling now’

NME say:

Charli XCX’s lockdown album is “an anxiety-fuelled trip,” as we wrote in our four-star review. “Written and recorded in just five-and-a-half weeks, this wonky pop record perfectly encapsulates the disorientating mood of our current, bizarre times,” we noted. Read our review in full here.

Norman Records say:

‘how i’m feeling now’ is album number four from pop superstar Charli XCX and it comes just 8 months after her last album, Charli. She recorded the album in just six weeks during lockdown, inspired by the pandemic/quarantine situation. Includes the singles ‘Forever’, ‘Claws’ and ‘I Finally Understand’.

Eminem – ‘Music To Be Murdered By’

NME say:

Earlier this year, we wrote of Eminem’s latest release: “[the] shock rapper continues to grow old disgracefully… this one veers between maturity and adolescent outbursts, between clumsy pop commercialism and something close to outsider art. If he sometimes sounds stuck in the past, Eminem also proves himself capable of growth”. Read the our review in full here.

Norman Records say:

One of hip-hop’s heavyweights, Eminem’s surprise album was conceived of as a sort-of tribute to the great director Alfred Hitchcock, ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ is a 20-track record, and came with a tweet from Marshall Mathers himself warning that there would “undoubtedly be quite a bit of controversy surrounding it”. No kidding, Em.

Deradoorian – ‘Find The Sun’

NME say:

In writing this new record, former Dirty Projectors member Angel Deradoorian spent 10 days in silence at a spirit retreat and, likewise, her new album is as introspective and proving as you might image.

Norman Records say:

A former core member of Dirty Projectors and a collaborator with the likes of Flying Lotus and Animal Collective’s Avey Tare, Angel Deradoorian’s third solo album Find The Sun once again features her unique and boundary-pushing fusion of indie textures, dance rhythms and world music influences.

Yellow Days – ‘A Day In A Yellow Beat’

NME say:

In our review of Yellow Days’ album, we pointed out: “‘A Day In A Yellow Beat’ could superficially be regarded as Yellow Days’ magnum opus on millennial anxiety. Sonically, it carries some of that gravity. There’s sprawling jazz-funk wig-outs, gospel style sing-a-longs, warbling guitar solos.” Read our review in full here.

Norman Records say:

British songwriter George van den Broek presents his second album as Yellow Days, and his first since signing to Columbia. Expanding his palette from his 2019 debut album, A Day In A Yellow Beat is inspired by classic funk and R&B from the likes of Marvin Gaye and Curtis Mayfield, but contains the same spark of self-taught creativity that made his early music so appealing.

Cults – ‘Host’

NME say:

“Bedroom poppers corrode the classic with subversive fifth album,” we write in our review of the duo’s new LP. “Singer Madeline Follin let on to core songwriter Brian Oblivion that she’d been quietly penning tunes of her own, a lightbulb moment for the New York duo.” Read our review in full here.

Norman Records say:

Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion announce their fourth Cults album, titled Host. Since we last heard from them in 2017 with Offering, the band’s energetic and angry music has been featured in Netflix series ‘Russian Doll’, but the first single here, ‘Trials’, revisits some of the more subdued atmosphere of their earliest work.

Fenne Lily – ‘Breach’

NME say:

“Fuzzed-up musings from Bristolian’s isolation period” on Fenne Lily’s standout second LP. “Awkwardness, self-acceptance and solitude are all picked-apart on Lily’s gnarly album”. Read our review in full here.

Norman Records say:

Bristol-based folk singer Fenne Lily has been signed by increasingly excellent label Dead Oceans for her second LP, Breach. It’s an album written during a period of self-imposed isolation before the Covid-19 pandemic required us to stay at home. It’s written like a diary, often with a mocking tone, about being in your 20s and finding solace in your own company.

OSEES – ‘Protean Threat’

NME say:

“There will be moments at which you’ll wonder which parts of this wildly diverse album you’re actually supposed to be enjoying, but it’s certainly never boring,” we write of OSEES’ (the latest moniker from the ever-shapeshifting Thee Oh Sees) new album. It is the “dizzying sound of an art-rock renegade chasing his whims”. Read our review in full here.

Norman Records say:

Actually, unlike the regular adage, there are THREE certainties in life: death, taxes, and a new Oh Sees album every year. On top of a forthcoming album as part of a new group called Bent Arcana, it’s clear that not even lockdown can stop Dwyer from his furious creative output. For their 23rd studio record, John Dwyer’s merry men undergo yet another slight name change to release Protean Threat as Osees.

Joyce Manor – ‘Songs From Northern Torrance’

NME say:

Fans can get a sense of the scrappy, punky beginnings of Cali pop-punks Joyce Manor with this compilations of early cuts and demos.

Norman Records say:

‘Songs From Northern Torrance’ is a compilation of B-sides and alternative versions of fan favourites by Joyce Manor, providing a compelling overview of their decade-long career. Drawing influences from emo, pop-punk and hardcore, their sound has come to define the general West Coast alternative music scene in the 2010s.

L7 – ‘Smell the Magic’

NME say:

1992’s ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ might be the album that made L7’s name with their breakthrough hit ‘Pretend We’re Dead’, but their second album ‘Smell The Magic’ was a intent-signalling moment from the LA band that is well worth revisiting.

Norman Records say:

Originally released as a six-track EP in 1990 but then re-issued with three more songs the following year to convert it to a full album, Smell The Magic by American underground heroes L7 gets remastered for its 30th anniversary. It saw the band beginning to discover their latent melodic talents, and is a crucial step in explaining 1992’s breakout Bricks Are Heavy.