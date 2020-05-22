In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Run The Jewels – ‘RTJ4’

NME say:

Advertisement

After a four-year wait, Run The Jewels’ fourth album is almost here. We called their debut a “rough and rabid ride”, while it’s follow-up cranked things up with “neck-breaking intensity”. Meanwhile, we said of their third effort: “hip-hop has seldom sounded this righteous since Public Enemy”. All bets are on ‘RTJ4’ being another bar-raising offering.

Norman Records say:

They’re back! At long last, El-P and Killer Mike reveal their fourth eponymous Run The Jewels album. Informed by political activism and featuring a stellar guest cast including Pharrell Williams, Mavis Staples, Zack de la Rocha, Josh Homme and DJ Premier, RTJ4 is as clipped and economical as you remember them, with the most electrifying elements amped up.

Eve Owen – ‘Don’t Let The Ink Dry’

NME say:

References don’t come much better than from a member of a band like The National. After providing guest vocals on the band’s album ‘I Am Easy To Find’ last year, Aaron Dessner took to produce London talent Eve Owen’s debut, and recently told us of working with her: “It was clear to me immediately that Eve was deeply gifted: expressing herself with such force and sincerity on essentially her first proper recording day. I was spellbound.” Quite the endorsement.

Norman Records say:

‘Don’t Let The Ink Dry’ is the debut studio album from British singer/songwriter Eve Owen, written and recorded during three summer breaks in New York state at Long Pond Studio with The National’s Aaron Dessner from when she was 16. The songs are rooted in traditions of folk, but use electronics to take flight.

Tim Burgess – ‘I Love The New Sky’

NME say:

Advertisement

Charlatans man Tim Burgess’ new solo album is quite an eclectic offering, featuring some synth-pop, a bit of the Cure, some influence from Bacharach. As the artist himself recently told us: “I love the idea of multi-layers and things that are going to be around for a while, and I hope that’s built in there.”

Norman Records say:

Using his work outside of The Charlatans to explore slightly bolder textures and collaborate more freely, Tim Burgess heads in another new direction with his fifth solo record ‘I Love The New Sky’. Originating in sessions over ten years ago after a spurt of touring but lying dormant for ages, it was crafted with the help of former Spiritualized player Thighpaulsandra and Grumbling Fur’s Daniel O’Sullivan among others.

Joy Division – ‘Closer’ (40th Anniversary Edition)

NME say:

Eight years back, we named Joy Division’s ‘Closer’ as one of the most important albums of NME’s lifetime, arguing: “‘Closer’ is lusher, more adventurous and more atmospheric than its predecessor… There are some wonderful individual moments: from Sumner’s icy keyboard riff that underpins ‘Isolation’ to Morris’ bravura performance on ‘Colony’, this was clearly the work of a band as a whole at the peak of their powers.” Since then, nothing has changed – the record is as vital as ever.

Norman Records say:

A 40th anniversary re-issue for Closer, the second and final studio album from Joy Division. Released two months after lead singer Ian Curtis took his own life, the record, along with its predecessor Unknown Pleasures and the group’s clutch of singles, had an inestimable impact on the evolution of indie and alternative rock. This re-mastered version comes on ‘crystal clear’ vinyl.

Katie Von Schleicher – ‘Consummation’

NME say:

In our review of the LP, we called Katie Von Schleicher’s ‘Consummation’ “enchanting chamber pop with endless twists and turns”, adding: “The Brooklyn artist plumbs darker depths than before, offsetting her stark lyrics with bright, jangling melodies in the search for inner-peace.”

Norman Records say:

Consummation is the new album by Katie Von Schleicher, known as the keyboardist and vocalist from Brooklyn indie band Wilder Maker. It is an album that has depression, devotion, power, and anxiety as its core subjects. It is inspired by the oft-unanalysed subtext of abuse in Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo and the books Her Body and Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado, Outline trilogy by Rachel Cusk, and A Field Guide to Getting Lost by Rebecca Solnit.

Wild Nothing – ‘Gemini’

NME say:

Wild Nothing’s most recent release, his ‘Laughing Gas’ EP, saw the producer continue his love affair with all things 80s, with nods to Tears For Fears and Gary Numan. 10 years on from his breakthrough debut, it’s a good time to revisit ‘Gemini’, which had an equally nostalgic sound, but one more indebted to the likes of 80s shoegaze, dream-pop, New Order and The Smiths.

Norman Records say:

Wild Nothing’s debut album ‘Gemini’ took the sounds of 80s dream pop and stripped down the ghostly gothic bits, instead favouring a summery and psychedelic jangle. It’s easy to tell that Jack Tatum has soaked up all the best bits of indie pop, shoegaze, post-punk and jangle pop right away, taking the 4AD and Creation sound and putting his own woozy spin on it.

Badly Drawn Boy – ‘Banana Skin Shoes’

NME say:

‘Banana Skin Shoes’ is the eighth studio album from oft-hatted singer-songwriter Badly Drawn Boy and his first in a decade, the follow-up to 2010’s ‘It’s What I’m Thinking Pt.1 – Photographing Snowflakes’. The title-track incorporates electro and funk influences, while single ‘Is This A Dream?’ takes pops at Trump et al.

Norman Records say:

Twenty years after he scooped the Mercury Prize for his Badly Drawn Boy debut ‘The Hour of Bewilderbeast’, Damon Gough presents his ninth studio album, ‘Banana Skin Shoes’. It houses his recently released single ‘Is This A Dream?’, and constitutes one of his most heartfelt and fundamentally optimistic records ever.

Chapterhouse – ‘Whirlpool’

NME say:

Sometimes less is more. And while Reading shoegazers Chapterhouse may have only released two records during their time together, who really needs more when their debut stands as one of the often-overlooked classics of the genre. It even made our Albums of the Year list in 1991.

Norman Records say:

Chapterhouse’s debut album ‘Whirpool’ is an unsung gem of shoegaze. The Reading group were never afraid to look to the dance sounds which crossed into alternative music at the time, seeking influence from baggy and the wall of sound structures of acid house. Heavy grooves, distorted yet melodic riffs, lust ambience; it can only be a 90s shoegazing album!

Blake Mills – ‘Mutable Set’

NME say:

Blake Mills has worked with everyone from Laura Marling to Perfume Genius. His latest record, ‘Mutable Set’, has been described by the producer-musician as a “soundtrack to the emotional dissonance of modern life”. A perfect record for these isolated times then.

Norman Records say:

For his fourth studio album ‘Mutable Set’, the hugely in-demand Blake Mills buddied up with his friend and fellow songwriter Cass McCombs. The result is about as diverse a set as could be imagined while still contained within the singer-songwriter paradigm – narrative storytelling bristling with optimism to abstract, impressionistic and decidedly downcast reflections.

The Airborne Toxic Event – ‘Hollywood Park’

NME say:

Five years ago, just as his band released their last record, The Airborne Toxic Event singer Mikel Jollett lost his father. Dealing with the grief and working through their complex relationship, Jollett started on a dual project: a memoir and a new record. And the two are interlinked, as he explains: “Every song on the record is a scene from the book; the different characters in the book are given voice in the songs.”

Norman Records say:

Sharing a title with the forthcoming memoir by lead singer Mikel Jollett, indie-rock survivors The Airborne Toxic Event deliver their sixth studio album Hollywood Park. It’s a deeply personal record from Jollett’s perspective, with the tracks containing real audio snippets from his family and grandiose flourishes of orchestra.