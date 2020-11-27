In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Smashing Pumpkins – ‘CYR’

NME say:

Smashing Pumpkins’ new album sees the Billy Corgan “reinvent themselves on poppiest record to date”. We write in our review: “In ‘CYR’ Corgan has undoubtedly created the “contemporary record” he so craved; it’s far better than anything Corgan produced when he was running with the Pumpkins name on his own.” Read our review in full here.

Norman Records say:

Smashing Pumpkins are back with their 11th album, ‘CYR’. It’s a 20-track double album, too, so plenty to get yer teeth into! The current line-up features the only constant member Billy Corgan along with founding members James Iha on guitar and bass and Jimmy Chamberlin on drums, along with Jeff Schroeder who has been with the band since 2007.

Daniel Avery – ‘Love + Light’

NME say:

Daniel Avery’s latest, ‘Love + Light’, is “a heartfelt eulogy for the hedonism we’re missing”, as we wrote in our review. “This two-part record perfectly captures the euphoria of club culture.” Read the review in full here.

Norman Records say:

With his last studio album ‘Song For Alpha’ coming out only two years ago and with recent collaborations with Alessandro Cortini and Roman Flügel (as Noun) relatively fresh in our mind, another full-on solo record from Daniel Avery comes as a bit of a surprise right now. ‘Love + Light’, however, is a coherent and moving musical statement of positivity.

Little Simz – ‘Drop 6’

NME say:

Little Simz’s quarantine EP is “a raw and rough-edged time capsule of the now”. NME’s Luke Morgan Britton wrote back in May: “[The] London rapper delivers a stripped-back and snappy release that plays to her strengths as a very relatable MC”. Read the review in full here.

Norman Records say:

‘Drop 6’ is a moody EP, but also one which sees Little Simz showing a little (albeit guarded) optimism towards the end. Sonically the record is a rather spare affair, but it’s still one that adheres to Little Simz’s unique vision of hip-hop.

Orville Peck – ‘Show Pony’

NME say:

In our review of Orville Peck’s ‘Show Pony’ EP, we write: “the lone ranger’s second great release on the trot… this six-track record dips into razzle-dazzle pop with Shania Twain, and further perfects the masked country don’s knack for evocative gloom.” Read our review in full here.

Norman Records say:

Enigmatic Canadian country singer Orville Peck follows his 2019 debut LP ’Pony’ with an EP ‘Show Pony’. There are guest appearances here from none other than Shania Twain, as well as Duncan Hay Jennings of Canadian indie rock band FRIGS. The record also features a cover of Bobby Gentry’s 1969 song ‘Fancy’.

Shame – ‘Drunk Tank Pink’

NME say:

We described Shame’s 2018 debut ‘Songs of Praise’ as “loveably sarky and sordid work”, adding that the LP “courses with venom and a lithe vigour that is all their own”. So, obviously, we’re looking forward to the follow-up.

Norman Records say:

For all the acclaim rightfully bestowed on Shame’s 2018 debut, ‘Songs Of Praise’ looks like a mere architect’s drawing in comparison to their second album, ‘Drunk Tank Pink’. The energetic post-punk template that won them such a significant following is expanded dramatically, creating a sound more emotional and ambitious than before, even embracing early synth influences reminiscent of Eno-era Bowie.

Tim Burgess – ‘Ascent of the Ascended’

NME say:

The Charlatans frontman “leans into the new abnormal” on his new EP. We note in our review: “The pandemic’s listening party saviour takes his victory lap with a mind-bending and experimental release, which features some of his most outré material yet.” Read our review in full here.

Norman Records say:

Fresh from saving lockdown courtesy of his online listening parties, Tim Burgess is back with a six-track EP ‘Ascent Of The Ascended’, which follows on from his ‘I Love the New Sky’ long-player. Tim had always wanted to work with This Heat’s Charles Hayward so simply rang him up, and there he is on ‘Yours. To Be’. There’s another new track ‘Ascent Of The Ascended’ and the rest is collected from a Paste session recorded prior to lockdown. Also features a version of ‘The Only One I Know’.

The Wytches – ‘Three Mile Ditch’

NME say:

Back in 2014, we hailed The Wytches’ debut as being full of “exceptional songs full of both melody and menace”. Now, they’re on album number three and sound more assured than ever.

Norman Records say:

Hauling themselves out of a downward spiral caused by burnout after their rapid initial success, Peterborough-based indie act The Wytches self-release their third studio album, Three Mile Ditch. Studded amid the loud, hard-edged rock tracks are signs of the more classic songwriting that have always influenced the group, from Dylan to Chilton.

Throwing Muses – ‘Sun Racket’ (Monochrome Edition)

NME say:

“This record is very focused on survival,” Throwing Muses’ Kristin Hersh recently said. “There’s a lot of sweetness and a lot of sadness to the record, but there’s also less anger than usual because it captures the penultimate stage before peace.” She’s right, too, this is perhaps the most composed – and atmospheric – album we’ve heard from the cult band.

Norman Records say:

Kristin Hersh’s legendary art-rock band Throwing Muses return for their 10th studio album. A change in direction from their last outing Purgatory/Paradise seven years ago, a fidgety and restless affair, Sun Racket is becalmed and monolithic, characterised by rising and fading walls of guitar noise.

Confidence Man – ‘First Class Bitch Remixes’

NME say:

We described Confidence Man’s debut as “somewhere between the synth- and cowbell-driven electro-punk abandon of early LCD Soundsystem and Le Tigre, elevated by a sense of Beck’s genre-remixing spirit and Hot Chip’s knack for a hook, drenched in the sweet psych glaze of Jagwar Ma”. Now, their new single has been given the remix treatment.

Norman Records say:

Deliriously fun staples of festivals in recent years, Australian indie/electro-pop duo Confidence Man get their 2020 single ‘First Class Bitch’ remixed. On this 12” vinyl we find reworkings by Confidence Man’s Heavenly labelmates Raf Rundell and Working Men’s Club, but the prime cut here is Tom Findlay from Groove Armada’s funky, elastic take.

Young Marble Giants – ‘Colossal Youth’ (40th Anniversary Special Edition)

NME say:

References don’t come much bigger than when they’re direct from actual music icons like Kurt Cobain. TMG’s sole album was one of his all-time faves, with the Nirvana frontman once saying: “This music relaxes you, it’s total atmospherics… I first heard ‘Colossal Youth’ on the radio, after I started getting into K [Records] music when I lived in Olympia. It was a year before I put out the ‘Bleach’ album.”

Norman Records say:

One of the most definitive – and quiet – records of the post-punk era, the one and only studio album by Cardiff-based Young Marble Giants gets a fortieth anniversary re-release. Recorded in under a week, ‘Colossal Youth’ has influenced artists as diverse as Kurt Cobain and Stuart Murdoch. This release represents the chapter-and-verse take on Young Marble Giants’ brief career.