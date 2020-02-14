In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

In our four-star review of everyone's favourite psych-rock world-conquerers' new album, we call 'The Slow Rush' "a 57-minute flex of every musical muscle in Kevin Parker's body", adding: "Tame Impala's first album in five years sees them move away from guitars and into mega-pop songwriting. The results are exhilarating." Read our full review here. "I'm being swept by this notion of time passing," Kevin Parker explained about his new Tame Impala album. "There's something really intoxicating about it." That preoccupation is at the centre of 'The Slow Rush', one of the most anticipated indie releases of recent years. Buy it now from Norman Records Sufjan Stevens & Lowell Brams – 'Aporia' NME say: Sufjan Stevens' close bond with his step-dad, Lowell Brams, was evident on his last proper album, 2015's achingly beautiful 'Carrie & Lowell'. Since then, Sufjan's been keeping busy by teaming up with members of The National, soundtracking ballet and earning an Oscar nom (for 'Mystery of Love' from Call Me by Your Name, of course), but now he's actually teaming up with Lowell for an entire album of meditative, soundscape-y New Age music. Norman Records say: Sufjan Stevens takes a step into the world of New Age music with 'Aporia'. It is a collaborative album made with Lowell Brams, of 'Carrie & Lowell' fame and who co-owns Asthmatic Kitty records and also happens to be Sufjan Stevens' stepfather. What we have here is the soundtrack of a non-existent sci-fi film that takes its cues from the likes of John Carpenter, Wendy Carlos and Mike Oldfield. Pre-order it now from Norman Records Jehnny Beth – 'To Love Is To Live' NME say: A solo album from Savages' Jehnny Beth is coming later this year, with the singer promising that the record will be "a mixture of light and darkness and hard and soft" and lyrics concerned with "self-reclamation, borderline sexuality and dealing with what it is that makes us human". The whole idea for the album actually came to Beth upon Bowie's death in 2016, as she recently told us: "One day I'm gonna be gone, so in my core I felt that there was something that I hadn't done yet – and that was this record." Pre-order the record now ahead of its release in May. Norman Records say: Jehnny Beth, known for fronting rock band Savages and also as one half of French lo-fi duo John and Jehn, is stepping out on her own for the first time with 'With To Love Is To Live'. It was produced by Atticus Ross, Flood, and Johnny Hostile, whilst The xx's Romy Madley-Croft, Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy, and IDLES frontman Joe Talbot all contribute to the album. Pre-order it now from Norman Records Nathaniel Rateliff – 'And It's Still Alright' NME say: After finding fame with his band The Night Sweats, Americana man Nathaniel Rateliff goes solo with this "intensely personal" new record 'And It's Still Alright'. Despite the increased focus on Rateliff's heart-wrenching vocal delivery, it's not a complete lone affair however – members of his long-serving backing band produce and crop up on the record, with help from Beach House's James Barone too. The title-track is a particularly poignant highlight. Norman Records say: 'And It's Still Alright' marks the first solo work of Denver-based singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff outside of the context of his band The Night Sweats since they exploded onto the scene back in the middle of the '10s. Produced with the help of Beach House's James Barone, it's one of the more personal and soulful collections in Rateliff's discography. Buy it now from Norman Records

John Frusciante – ‘Curtains’

NME say:

John Frusciante’s has a whirlwind of a career, hasn’t he. Best known for being a two-time member of the Red Hot Chilis, he’s worked with everyone from the Mars Volta and Johnny Marr to Duran Duran and Wu-Tang Clan, even finding time to release acid house and ambient albums. ‘Curtains’, his solo record from 2005, is a lot calmer though, an acoustic LP recorded in Frusciante‘s living room, as he says: “It was just me sitting on a pillow, on my living room floor, with my back leaning against the couch.”

Norman Records say:

John Frusciante enjoyed two stints as guitarist in Red Hot Chili Peppers from 1988-1992 and 1998-2009. Frusciante’s solo albums have a bit of a cult following and there’s quite a lot of them too, 14 in fact. ‘Curtains’ was his eighth album, originally released in 2005. It features guest spots from Autolux drummer, Carla Azar, upright bassist Ken Wild and regular collaborator, Mars Volta and At The Drive-In guitarist, Omar Rodrigues-Lopez.

Bambara – ‘Stray’

NME say:

It’s always interesting to find out your fave bands’ fave bands. Fans of IDLES may already be familiar with NYC-via-Georgia trio Bambara – they’ve toured together in the past – with Joe Talbot going as far as to say: “The best thing I heard last year was easily Bambara and their album ‘Shadow On Everything’.” Now, Bambara have dropped their follow-up to said record, so you can check out what all the fuss over these noisy post-punks is about.

Norman Records say:

‘Stray’ is the fourth album by New York-based post punk band Bambara. The theme of the album is death, set to a pummeling, brooding and atmospheric soundscape. They have toured with IDLES and 6 Music DJ Steve Lamacq is advocate.

The Men – ‘Mercy’

NME say:

The latest album from New York’s The Men sees the band subtly reinvent their scuzz-rock sound. As the band explain: “‘Mercy’ has a place next to ‘Drift’ (2018) and it’s now a distant neighbour to ‘New Moon’ (2013), ‘Devil Music’ (2016), and the others. It’s a wholly contained universe that shares the ash, the birth and the memory; the things motion takes with you after bumping into someone.”

Norman Records say:

The Men have been rather consistent over the last few years and this stability has led to their new album ‘Mercy’, on which they make music with some of the classic rock moves of the 70s era alongside the experimental churn of Suicide.

Tennis – ‘Swimmer’

NME say:

Tennis’ new record, their fifth and first in three years, is all about triumphing over turmoil and coming out stronger the other side. They say: “‘Swimmer’ is a tour of the darkest time in our lives. But it is not a dark record. Named for the feeling of suspension and upendedness that characterised this period, it is the story of deep-rooted companionship strengthened by pain and loss.” They add that the songs “carried us through our grief”. Sonically, their breezy synth-pop is still 80s-indebted but this time around with a whole lot of heart.

Norman Records say:

Tennis here present an early contender of press release of the year. Their new album ‘Swimmer’ comes out of dark times (Alaina was very ill on tour, Patrick’s dad died then his mum hospitalised) but the music is resolutely upbeat and joyful. Sunny-side-up pop for fans of St Etienne and yacht rock.

Tindersticks – ‘See My Girls’

NME say:

An EP based around one of the highlights from Tindersticks’ recent LP, this four-track release offers up instrumentals as well as a cover of ‘See My Girls’ by frontman Stuart Staples’ own daughter. Staples says the lead song itself is “about isolation, tourism, migration” but also “the beauty and terror of the world”.

Norman Records:

A companion release to 2019’s studio album ‘No Treasure But Hope’, this new four-track EP from the consistently wonderful yet criminally undervalued Tindersticks continues their rich vein of form in the field of morose, downplayed chamber pop. It contains two versions of ‘See My Girls’, an instrumental cover of a David Boulter track and a new track sung by Stuart Staples’ daughter.

Elephant Stone – ‘Hollow’

NME say:

Canadian psych-rockers Elephant Stone (whose members have collaborated in the past with those of The Horrors) create a dystopian world for their sixth effort, something of a apocalyptic concept LP about “a world of unhappy souls who have lost connection with each other.”

Norman Records say:

‘Hollow’ is the sixth album by Canadian psych-pop band Elephant Stone. In true classic rock style they have made a concept album inspired by The Pretty Things’ SF Sorrow, The Who’s Tommy and The Beatles’ White Album but with a dystopian sci-fi narrative that sees the human race fighting for survival.