In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, NME will round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Check out the best from this week below.

The 1975 – ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’

NME say:

What should we expect from ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, The 1975’s very-very-eagerly awaited companion piece to last year’s sublime ‘A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships’? Well, best leave the band themselves to do the talking… “I grew up with people like Converge and Minor Threat and Gorilla Biscuits,” Matty said in their recent NME Big Read. “And I think that ‘Notes…’ is an interesting record, because it has our most aggressive moments and our most tranquil moments and they’re quite harshly lined up against each other.” Roll on February 2020 then.

Norman Records say:

I’m sure there’s a tingle of anticipation for a new album by The 1975. This one is called ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’. The band have been making headlines for their support of environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg and they have chosen not to shrink wrap the CDs and LPs. Good on ‘em.

Liam Gallagher – ‘Why Me? Why Not.’

NME say:

Liam Gallagher’s new album follows on from his undeniable success of a solo debut (2017’s ‘As You Were’) and, as we note in our review, is a “classic sequel that adds depth of character,” one that’s “certainly a worthy victory lap for his lauded comeback” and “a more distinctive and memorable album” than his previous effort. Next move, Noel.

Norman Records say:

‘Why Me? Why Not.’ Why not indeed, we might wonder. The younger Gallagher it out front and centre here, with a loyal band behind him to make his grand visions come out just as he wants them. This second solo full length is out on Warner Bros.

M83 – ‘DSVII’

NME say:

Anthony Gonzalez’s M83 project may be best known for their brand of bubbling synth-pop, but back in 2007 they took an ambient detour with the Brian Eno-inspired ‘Digital Shades Vol. 1’. Now, they’re back with a follow-up of sorts, ‘DSVII’, which has been described as “influenced heavily by early video game soundtracks, ‘80s sci-fi/fantasy films and analog synth pioneers”. Need any more convincing? Just take a look at that artwork.

Norman Records say:

If you’re a big M83 (aka Anthony Gonzalez) fan, as I’m sure lots of you are, you’ll be aware of his 2007 album, Digital Shades Vol. 1, which contained some Eno influenced ambient outtakes that couldn’t find a place on any of his albums. 12 years have passed and M83 has amassed enough material for a second helping, DSVII. This time there’s an ‘80s sci-fi element to the music. Eno is still clearly an influence but there’s evidence he’s been listening to Mort Garson, John Carpenter and Suzanne Ciani, too.

Massive Attack – ‘Massive Attack vs Mad Professor Part II (Mezzanine Remix Tapes ’98)’

NME say:

Last year, Massive Attack reissued ‘Mezzanine’ in the form of a can of DNA-encoded spray paint (yes, really) and now they’re continuing to mark their classic album being two decades only by unleashing into the world eight previously-unreleased remixes from dub producer Mad Professor. ‘Massive Attack vs Mad Professor Part II (Mezzanine Remix Tapes ’98)’ is available now.

Norman Records say:

The union of Massive Attack and Mad Professor has borne fruit before – the latter’s ‘No Protection’ remix LP is beloved by fans of both parties – and they repeat the trick with these new Mezzanine dubs. Whether or not these were done around ‘Mezzanine’’s 1998 LP or more recently, all of the material on ‘Mezzanine Remix Tapes ‘98’ is previously unreleased. Also contains Mad Professor’s versions of Massive Attack rarities ‘Wire’ and ‘Metal Banshee’.

The Big Moon – ‘Walking Like We Do’

NME say:

‘Walking Like We Do’, the second album from London’s The Big Moon, saw the band relocate to Atlanta and, aptly, the record’s lyrics are concerned with escapism. Acknowledging that “every generation before us probably had a moment when they thought they were going to be the last generation on earth,” singer Juliette Jackson says that the record’s lead track, ‘Your Light’, is about “freeing yourself from all of it, just for a moment… a thanks to the one person or thing in your life that knows how to come in and open your curtains and light up the darkness and restore your strength. So that when you clatter back down into the real world you have the strength to fight your battles, whatever they are.”

Norman Records say:

The Big Moon made a big splash in 2017 with debut album, ‘Love In The 4th Dimension’, which contained catchy hits such as Cupid. Now they’re back with their highly anticipated sophomore album, ‘Walking Like We Do’. Their previous success shows here as they were shipped off to Atlanta to record with renowned US producer Ben Allen III. Expect big things from The Big Moon.

Mudhoney – ‘Morning In America’

NME say:

Over 30 years and 10 albums deep into their career, grunge legends Mudhoney are clearly feeling productive at the minute. Having just released ‘Digital Garbage’, their first album in five years, they’re now back with ‘Morning in America’, a collection of seven tracks recorded during the same session at that simply had to see the light of day. This new record is out now.

Norman Records say:

You wait years for a new Mudhoney LP and then two come along at once. After the Seattle grunge veterans returned to the fray back in 2018 with the excellent ‘Digital Garbage’, the band now offer up another set of tracks less than a year on from that record. Not everything on ‘Morning In America’ is new – ‘Vortex Of Lies’ was on a hyper-limited tour 7” while ‘Let’s Kill Yourself Live Again’ and ‘One Bad Actor’ are re-workings of older material – but by and large this is fresh meat. All of the cuts on ‘Morning In America’ date from the ‘Digital Garbage’ sessions.

Brittany Howard – ‘Jaime’

NME say:

The debut solo LP from Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard is a deeply personal affair, named as a tribute to her late sister who died of cancer when the two were still teenagers. “The title is in memoriam, and she definitely did shape me as a human being,” says Howard. “But, the record is not about her. It’s about me. I’m pretty candid about myself and who I am and what I believe. Which is why I needed to do it on my own.”

Norman Records say:

The debut solo album from modern American rock icon Brittany Howard, also known as the lead singer of Alabama Shakes and Thunderbitch. Jaime is named for Howard’s sister, who died from a rare form of cancer as a teen, and it should provide another platform for the singer’s ferocious voice.

Super Furry Animals – ‘Guerrilla’

NME say:

Back upon its release in 1999, we were full of praise for Super Furry Animals’ third album ‘Guerilla’, calling it a “masterpiece,” and describing it as “psychedelia without the flowers, experimentation without the furrowed brow… the sound of thunderous imagination and three-dimensional vision.” For its 20th anniversary, the record is being reissued on double vinyl, so you can find out for yourselves how the record’s genius has held up.

Norman Records say:

Super Furry Animals’ ‘Guerilla’ is 20 years old. To celebrate its birthday we have an expanded reissue of the original album which includes a huge 25 bonus tracks. This was the album with the singles ‘Northern Lites’ and ‘Fire In My Heart’, the latter being the one of the band’s more tender moments.

Chastity Belt – ‘Chastity Belt’

NME say:

Seattle fourpiece Chastity Belt decided to take a break last year, embarking on a short-lived hiatus before returning and feeling completely invigorated because of it. “So much of the break was reminding ourselves to stay present, and giving ourselves permission to stop without saying when were gonna meet up again,” says guitarist Lydia Lund. “It was so important to have that—not saying, ‘we’re gonna get back together at this point,’ but really just open it up so we could get back to our present connection.”

Norman Records say:

Following a re-energising 18 months or so recording solo or playing with different bands, Washington’s Chastity Belt return with a fourth album of thoughtful and expressive punk. A self-titled effort, it was recorded with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and saw the quartet force themselves out of their comfort zone, adding newer sonic elements to the mix.

sir Was – ‘Holding On To A Dream’

NME say:

‘Holding On To A Dream’, the new album from Swedish electronic musician sir Was, sees the artist experiment sonically. “I was interested in having a lusher sound, more rich,” the artist, real name Joel Wästberg, says. “With the first record I had this idea that I wanted it to sound like an old vinyl record. I wanted this lo-fi, old-school sound. When I realised that I was actually making another album, I felt a bit scared of the whole thing, but it didn’t take me that long to realise that the only thing I could do was to make something that felt really right in my body and soul. I’ve realised that there’s nothing to be afraid of. I’m ready to explore so much more.”

Norman Records says:

Joel Wästberg, best known under his stage name sir Was, is mixing up pop, soul and hip-hop once again for his latest studio effort ‘Holding On To a Dream’. Consciously going lo-fi for an authentic vinyl sound, the new album includes a sparkling collaboration with Little Dragon’s Yukimi Nagano, titled ‘Deployed’.