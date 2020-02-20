In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

The 1975 – ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’

NME say:

Hot on the back of their busy night at the NME Awards, Matty Healy and co dropped a brand new track this week from their very-very-eagerly awaited new album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’. We called ‘The Birthday Party’, which comes with a proper bizarre video, “foot-scuffin’ country twang for the internet age,” adding: “Motoring forward on atop a lazy drum groove, Matty Healy reflects on society’s relationship with intoxication and issue-avoidance”. It’s certainly whetted our appetite to hear the full record.

Norman Records say:

There’s more than a tingle of anticipation for a new album by The 1975. This one is called ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’. The band have been making headlines for their support of environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg and they have chosen not to shrink wrap the CDs and LPs. Good on ‘em.

Stormzy – ‘Heavy Is The Head’

NME say:

Late last year, we called Stormzy’s second album a “broad-reaching, genre-buckling romp” and “an exploration of a man on the cusp of greatness”. ‘Heavy is the Head’s “eclectic audio texture gives every track a commanding crispness,” and it’s a “big album packed full of church choirs, thumping bass and high strings”. Following his show-stopping performance at the BRIT Awards this week, it’s a perfect time to revisit the LP.

Norman Records say:

One of the most anticipated British albums of recent memory, ‘Heavy Is The Head’ is the second studio album from grime sensation Stormzy. His tough and uncompromising second record retains the mark of authenticity.

Grimes – ‘Miss Anthropocene’

NME say:

At long last, Grimes’ new album is here. Claire Boucher’s last album, ‘Art Angels’, was our top release of 2015, and we hailed it as “not so much the sound of an artist trying to fit into the pop landscape as one trying to shape it in their own image.” But what shall we expect of its follow-up? Well, the artist herself calls it “a concept album about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate Change: A psychedelic, space-dwelling demon/ beauty-Queen who relishes the end of the world. She’s composed of Ivory and Oil”. Pretty standard stuff then.

Norman Records say:

Grimes is back with her first album in five years and third for 4AD. ‘Miss Anthropocene’ contains the singles ‘Violence’ and ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’, features collaborations with 潘PAN & i_o on some proper pop bangers, and is the follow up to the brilliant ‘Art Angels’.

King Krule – ‘Man Alive!’

NME say:

“Fresh from escaping London and becoming a father, a renewed and refreshed Archy Marshall produces the most uplifting King Krule album yet,” we write in our review of ‘Man Alive!’, adding: “The Krulean gloom is beginning to lift and, with this newfound paternal responsibility and a more optimistic worldview in place, Marshall’s creativity is shining for all the world to see.”

Norman Records say:

Archy Marshall has already proved himself as a unique British voice with previous albums ‘6 Feet Beneath the Moon’ and ‘The Ooz’ under his King Krule moniker and here the baby-faced crooner returns with his third album. Once again it is a sonically fascinating work full of scope and ambition and with his trademark yelp belting out corrosive words.

Best Coast – ‘Always Tomorrow’

NME say:

In our review of Cali duo Best Coast’s latest, ‘Always Tomorrow’, we write: “Five years since their last album, the Cali duo return with a fresh outlook.” While the record “could do with some fresher hooks,” fans should be pleased to find some “fun, self-aware surf rock… [that] boasts a handful of punchy, promising songs”.

Norman Records say:

A decade after they first emerged with their fuzzy, charmingly retro guitar-pop, Bethany Cosentino and Bobb Bruno present their fourth Best Coast album, and first in nearly five years. Produced by Carlos de la Garza and Justin Meldal-Johnsen, ‘Always Tomorrow’ sees them faithfully exploring classic rock and pop influences once again.

Courtney Barnett – ‘MTV Unplugged – Live In Melbourne’

NME say:

‘MTV Unplugged’ sessions are obviously a thing of legend. Nirvana in 1993, Jay-Z in 2001 and, for better or worse, Lauryn Hill’s divisive offering. Now Aussie slacker-rock whizz Courtney Barnett adds her name to such an illustrious list, showcasing new music and covering Leonard Cohen in the process.

Norman Records say:

Courtney Barnett is probably best known for her verbose and charming indie-rock, but showcases her songs in a more stripped-back and vulnerable setting on her ‘MTV Unplugged’ release, choosing an array of covers plus a completely unreleased track.

Graham Coxon – ‘The End of The F***ing World 2 (Original Songs and Score)’

NME say:

It’s safe to say we’re big fans of Channel 4’s misanthropic teen adventure The End of The F***ing World, and its score by none other than Blur’s Graham Coxon is part of its brilliance. Following the airing of the show’s second series, you can now get your hands on this collection of 19 new tracks (some poignant, others chilling). Read NME’s interview with Graham Coxon about the soundtrack here.

Norman Records say:

Graham Coxon as you may know by now is the guitarist from Blur. He’s also done solo stuff and is now dipping his toe into the lucrative world of soundtracks. ‘The End of The F***ing World’ isn’t a look ahead to what will happen in… oooh about 2022, but a darkly comic tale about a pair of runaways. Coxon has already released the soundtrack to the first season, now courtesy of the aptly named Graham Coxon Records is Season 2.

Guided By Voices – ‘Surrender Your Poppy Field’

NME say:

Guided By Voices leader Robert Pollard isn’t one for waiting around. Since 2010, the US cult heroes have reunited, split up, got back together again and managed to release 13 albums in little over a decade. 2019 alone saw three GBV albums land in our laps. The latest, ‘Surrender Your Poppy Field’, has been described as Pollard’s “most adventurous” record yet, a response to anyone thinking the indie legend has been resting on any laurels.

Norman Records say:

Coming off the back of his 100-song marathon set on NYE in Los Angeles, Robert Pollard certainly doesn’t intend on slowing down in the new decade. ‘Surrender Your Poppy Field’ is the 30th (thirtieth!!) Guided By Voices album, and something like the 105th Pollard release overall. Phew. Furthermore, it stands to be one of his most adventurous yet, mixing shiny hook-laden psych-pop with lo-fi, spontaneously recorded efforts.

Dry Cleaning – ‘Sweet Princess / Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks’

NME say:

We recently praised London fourpiece Dry Cleaning for their their “sweet-and-sour mix of acerbic post-punk and the kind of bass-heavy melodies that wouldn’t sound out of place on a Postcard Records compilation”, singling out the “sardonic execution” of Flo Shaw’s spoken-word vocal delivery. This release combines their first two EPs ahead of their debut album, expected sometime soon.

Norman Records say:

Emerging recently as one of the best new indie bands in Britain, this release gathers up the first two EPs by Dry Cleaning – ‘Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks’ and last year’s ‘Sweet Princess’ – on one slab of wax. There’s also a special Dinked Edition on transparent, black spatter vinyl, signed by the band and coming with a sticker sheet!

Pictish Trail – ‘Thumb World’

NME say:

The latest album from the Pictish Trail (AKA Johnny Lynch) is a rumination on modern life, specifically “life repeating and gradually degrading, the inevitable cyclical nature of things, and the sense of their ultimately being no escape.” Of its title, he explains: “Our opposable thumbs are the things that separate us from most other animals on Earth. They are also the things that we use to swipe on screens, to separate ourselves from our normal lives, but which in turn trap us within an artificial reality.” Expect to be taken on a hypnotic tour of melodic electro-pop.

Norman Records say:

Scottish producer Johnny Lynch prepares the release of his eighth album as Pictish Trail, following four years on from his Scottish Album of the Year-winning ‘Future Echoes’. Probably his weirdest and most collaborative work yet, ‘Thumb World’ was forged alongside visual artist Swatpaz, a process that had them both imagining that the music was taking place in a retro ‘80s arcade game world.