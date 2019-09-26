You'll want these records in your collection...

In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, NME will round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Check out the best from this week below.

The Beatles – ‘Abbey Road’ 50th Anniversary Edition

NME say:

The Beatles’ groundbreaking, unrivalled ‘Abbey Road’ turned 50 recently, with the milestone marked by the release of a special anniversary reissue. Paul McCartney says of the re-release: “The Beatles recording journey had gone through many twists and turns, learning curves and thrilling rides. Here we were – still wondering at the magic of it all.” Giles Martin, son of ‘Fifth Beatle’ George, re-mixed the record and adds: “The magic comes from the hands playing the instruments, the blend of The Beatles’ voices, the beauty of the arrangements. Our quest is simply to ensure everything sounds as fresh and hits you as hard as it would have on the day it was recorded.”

Norman Records say:

Absolutely everything about The Beatles’ final album Abbey Road screams ‘iconic’ – the much-parodied artwork, the second half’s famous song suite, the top class contributions from all of the Fab Four (yes, even Ringo’s ‘Octopus’s Garden’…). In 2019, it gets the 50th anniversary re-mastering treatment. With the new stereo mix handled by Giles Martin at the famous itself, this re-issue comes in: standard CD; double CD; single, double or triple vinyl; or a lavish 4xCD box-set with hardcover book and Blu-Ray. Various versions include outtakes and demos.

Tyler, The Creator – ‘IGOR’

NME say:

Tyler, the Creator’s latest album is perfect for vinyl listening. In fact, the record’s (ahem) creator intended it to be an LP to be explored without all the distractions that come with the modern world (“No checking your phone, no watching TV, no holding convo; [focus your] full attention towards the sounds where you can form your own opinions and feelings towards the album”). As we noted in our review, he succeeded in creating an album deserving of such focus: “an accomplished and evergreen record that’s well worth putting your phone down, turning the TV off and devoting your full attention span to.”

Norman Records say:

Despite only just being released, ‘IGOR’ has already been pretty much universally recognised as one of the best records of Tyler, the Creator’s career. And who could deny this thing? The latest LP from the OFWGKTA badboy-turned-goodboy is as gorgeous as they come, a heady brew of neo-soul, The Neptunes-esque beats, hypnagogic pop and outsider art. More of this please.

Rex Orange County – ‘Pony’

NME say:

“I had a year that nearly sent me off the edge / I feel like a five, I can’t pretend / But if I get my shit together this year / Maybe I’ll be a ten,” Rex Orange County croons on new track ‘10/10’, from his new album ‘Pony’. It’s true, it’s certainly been an eventful year or so since his 2017 breakthrough release – since working with everyone from Tyler, the Creator and Randy Newman, an expect his new record to really step things up. ‘Pony’ arrives on 25 October.

Norman Records say:

This is ‘Pony’ – the hotly anticipated follow up to candid singer-songwriter Rex Orange Country’s critically-acclaimed ‘Apricot Princess’ album. Spearheaded by the synth-led ’10/10′, the 21 year-old Hampshire born creative hints at a swerve in direction.

Interpol – ‘Antics’ Revisionist History Edition

NME say:

Upon its original 2004 release, we described Interpol’s second record as “an album scored through with a vehement beauty that, with each listen, becomes all the more acute for its unwillingness to shy away from life’s bleaker, more painful moments.” Now, following a tour celebrating debut ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’, the band are turning their attention to their equally-classic follow-up, with a 15 year anniversary edition arriving on limited-edition white vinyl.

Norman Records say:

‘Antics’ saw Interpol successfully capitalise on the slow-burning success of their classic debut album ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ with an album of material crafted on the road and in the live arena. Contains the dazzling ‘Slow Hands’ and their biggest UK hit, ‘Evil’.

Girl Band – ‘The Talkies’

NME say:

In our review of ‘The Talkies’, the new album from Girl Band, we describe the Dublin band’s second LP as “wild experimentation borne of self-imposed limitations,” adding: “Weirder, funnier and fiercer than ever, Girl Band return as heroes of the weirder corner of rock music, and they’ve outdone themselves this time.”

Norman Records say:

Nearly four years since their debut album ‘Holding Hands With Jamie’, Irish quartet Girl Band deliver their long-awaited second effort. ‘The Talkies’ was inspired by its recording in the uniquely weird building of Ballintubbert – full of winding passages and confusing turns amid the deafening noise.

Richard Hawley – ‘Truelove’s Gutter’

NME say:

How many albums can you name that feature instruments like the waterphone, megabass, Tibetan singing bowls and cristal baschet? We’re guessing not that many. How about records named after Sheffield innkeepers that used to charge residents to dump their rubbish in his gutter? Again, quite rare. Richard Hawley’s 2009 LP is worth revisiting for these curiosities alone.

Norman Records say:

‘Truelove’s Gutter’ was the sixth studio album from Sheffield’s best ’50s throwback Richard Hawley. After two albums of more fully arranged compositions, Hawley stripped things back for perhaps his darkest and most ambient sounding work to date. It’s a slow burner with some truly transcendental moments. If ‘For Your Lover Give Some Time’ doesn’t make you weep real tears then nothing will.

Temples – ‘Hot Motion’

NME say:

After an electronic-guided detour for their last album, Temples’ new LP is something of a back-to-basics affair. Bassist Tom Walmsley says: “There’s something more primal about this record. We didn’t want to complicate things. We wanted it to have a more robust feel to it and focus more on guitars. Having less on there, but making everything sound as big as possible. I’ve always wanted our records to sound quite grand and larger than life, but we achieved that with some more earthy sounds in this time.”

Norman Records say:

Incredibly 60s looking band Temples have been around for a good few years and with ‘Hot Motion’ look set to make the so called ‘big time’. The band they bring to mind is Kasabian but not in a bad way. Sunshine streams between the chords.

Dope Lemon – ‘Smooth Big Cat’

NME say:

Angus of Angus & Julia Stone goes it alone with somewhat-ridiculously-named project Dope Lemon. The equally ludicrously-titled ‘Smooth Big Cat’ was recorded on Stone’s Byron Bay ranch and will add a bit of sunshine to your days as the weather starts to get a lot more grim.

Norman Records say:

Dope Lemon is a project from Angus Stone. ‘Smooth Big Cat’ is the second album under this moniker from Stone. You may remember him as one half of Australian duo Angus & Julia Stone. They played some laid back folk-pop. ‘Dope Lemon’ is also very laid back but with a little more hazy, lazy, fuzz around the edges.

65daysofstatic – ‘replicr, 2019’

NME say:

While their algorithm-led soundtrack for the groundbreaking ‘No Man’s Sky’ video game saw Sheffield post-rockers 65daysofstatic explore the endless possibilities of the future, their new album proper strikes a darker tone. As drummer Rob Jones explains: “This was supposed to be the future, but that future got cancelled. History is moving but it’s got nowhere to go. It’s piling up all around us. That’s what this record is about. This atemporality is an illusion, it’s the cultural logic of late capitalism, consuming everything faster and faster, each artefact a more diluted replica of the last. Even the idea that ‘pop will eat itself’ is eating itself. We need to find a way out.”

Norman Records say:

‘replicr, 2019’ is the seventh album in the near 20 year career of Sheffield experimentalists, 65daysofstatic. The album is at once a continuation and evolution for the band. It follows their score for the game ‘No Man’s Sky’, which caused them to think differently about the way they made music, building their own synths, software and way of writing.

Dinosaur Jr. – ‘Where You Been’ (Deluxe Expanded Edition)

NME say:

Alt-rock legends Dinosaur Jr. continue their reissue series with a new serving of their landmark 1993 album ‘Where You Been’, which comes along with B-sides, session tracks and rare live recordings. Well worth the rummage through the archives.

Norman Records say:

‘Where You Been’ was the fifth album by Dinosaur Jr. It is regarded as one of their best and by many as one of the best albums of the 1990s. It was originally released in February 1993. Upon its release, Melody Maker raised the question, “Do we have the album of the year already?” It contains one of the band’s greatest songs in ‘Start Choppin’. The country-grunge crossover, ‘Get Me’ was also released as a single. Essential stuff.