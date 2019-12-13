In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, NME will round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Check out the best from this week below.

The Raconteurs – ‘Help Me Stranger / Somedays (Alternate Version)’

NME say:

Back in June, we described the comeback release from Jack White’s Raconteurs as “a smooth and bluesy ride to provide a very analogue record for a digital world,” adding: “it’s very much a return to straight-up, bluesy, feel good, radio rock of their early work and The White Stripes’ breakthrough material – rather than White’s madcap experimental meanderings”. This 7-inch of lead track ‘Help Me Stranger’ comes with an alternate version of the album’s ‘Somedays’.

Norman Records say:

Advertisement

Kind of like a modern day Travelling Wilburys in both sound and personnel, the Raconteurs released their third album ‘Help Us Stranger’ last summer. Now the sorta title track is coming out as a 7″. It’s an acoustic rock song with lots of guitar licks – really rootsy. On the other side you get an alternate take on their song ‘Somedays’

Caribou – ‘Suddenly’

NME say:

We’ve already heard the dreamy gem ‘You And I’ and soulful ‘Home’ from Dan Snaith’s first Caribou album since 2014, which arrives in February. Snaith says we should expect the record as a whole to be more like the former track, saying it “captures a lot of what the record, and the title of the album, are about—the track changes suddenly and unpredictably, and it is about a change in my life that happened out of the blue.” We cannot wait.

Norman Records say:

Dan Snaith, AKA Caribou, returns with his first album since the majestic ‘Our Love’ in 2014. ‘Suddenly’ may surprise a few fans as it doesn’t necessarily stroll down the usual Caribou path. However, one listen to the brilliant R&B/hip-hop flavoured single, ‘Home’ and you’ll be hooked!

Parquet Courts – ‘Light Up Gold’

NME say:

Upon its release in 2013, we called Parquet Courts’ ‘Light Up Gold’ the “one of the best debut albums you’ll hear all year,” comparing it to The Modern Lovers and The Feelies and adding: “It fizzes with the energy and freshness of everyone from Pavement to early REM to Television.” With their third album just released, it’s a good time to revisit this early-career classic.

Norman Records say:

Parquet Courts back when we thought they’d only have one name and stick to it. Press release says this is their debut wikipedia says different but whatever, it was something of a revelation on release, the pre-press on What’s Your Rupture gaining the band a deservedly larger fan base who quickly got sucked into their late ’70s-style garage rock and new wave.

Killing Eve – Season One (Original Series Soundtrack)

NME say:

The Killing Eve soundtrack sounds much like the show itself: dizzying, thrilling and effortlessly cool. Producer and Noel Gallagher collaborator David Holmes helmed the OST, which serves up everything from 60s pop and French experimentalism to Cigarettes After Sex and Jane Weaver.

Norman Records say:

Advertisement

Most of the soundtrack to Killing Eve – Season One is by Unloved, the cinematic supergroup led by DJ, producer and musician, David Holmes. There are other artists who contribute to give the perfect balance to the soundtrack such as Brigitte Bardot, The Troggs and Cigarettes After Sex who add some great stuff.

Daniel Caesar – ‘Case Study 01’

NME say:

Daniel Caesar has worked with some of R&B’s brightest over the past couple of years, hopping on Grammy-nominated tracks by Kalis Uchis and HER. His second album, ‘Case Study 01’, features the likes of Pharrell Williams to John Mayer and shows why he’s such an exciting new star.

Norman Records say:

Here we have the physical version of ‘Case Study 01’, the second album by R&B singer / songwriter Daniel Caesar. It was originally released digitally in June 2019. It is the follow up to his 2017 debut, ‘Freudian’. The album features the song ‘Love Again’, on which he duets with fellow R&B singer Brandy.

Clipse – ‘Hell Hath No Fury’

NME say:

Pusha T reuniting with brother Malice on Kanye West’s new album was such a big deal in certain hip-hop circles that it almost overshadowed the bizarre fact that sax-master Kenny G was on the exact same track. Featuring classic-era Neptunes production, ‘Hell Hath No Fury’ is simply a must-listen.

Norman Records say:

Repress of Virginia Beach duo Clipse’s 2006 hip hop album ‘Hell Hath No Fury’. Produced by The Neptunes and featuring several tracks with Pharrell Williams as well as Slim Thug, Rosco P. Coldchain, Ab-Liva and The Re-Up Gang.

The Magnetic Fields – ‘69 Love Songs’

NME say:

For those who have never delved into the pop treasure trove that is this album, NME’s Mark Beaumont recently described it as “the most criminally ignored album of all time”, adding: “69 songs over three hours in a vast array of styles – country lament, Shinto ballad, Broadway showstopper, post-punk clatter, tracks that seem to be being played on a chocolate factory bubble machine, you name it – all concerning love or the lack thereof and mostly delivered in the dolorous baritone of Stephin Merritt, a voice that doesn’t so much have a lower register as mine the mesosphere.” The 1999 LP is available on six-disc 10-inch vinyl.

Norman Records say:

If you wanted to make an incredibly long album and you figured 100 songs would be too many what would be the next number you’d pick? Anyway, Stephen Merritt did a ridiculous thing and wrote 69 indie pop songs about love and actually managed to pull it off. These are songs that had to be eccentric and endearing, which they are.

Archers of Loaf – ‘Icky Mettle’

NME say:

Combining the scuzzy guitars of Pixies and the snarling wails of Pavement, Archers of Loaf’s ‘Icky Mettle’ is one of those debut albums it’s hard not to fall in love with. While the band’s frontman Eric Bachmann says he “cringes” when he listens back to the LP, we still think the band’s raw energy sounds pretty infectious.

Norman Records say:

‘Icky Mettle’ was the 1993 debut from North Carolina avant rockers Archers of Loaf. The band shook off early Pavement comparisons to forge ahead with their own brand of indie-rock that was less obtuse, less knowing and more fun to dance around to. This re-issue comes with 14 bonus tracks (either download or on a CD depending on your choice of format) and has liner notes from critic extraordinaire Robert Christgau.

The Cult Of Dom Keller – ‘The Cult Of Dom Keller’

NME say:

Nottingham’s The Cult Of Dom Keller call themselves “sonic alchemists” responsible for “whacked out soundscapes and songs that appear to have been born from another universe”. The truth? They’re the purveyors of some pretty hypnotic and menacing doom-laden psych.

Norman Records say:

Back in 2013 we couldn’t get the doors open to the stock room for the amount of psychedelic rock in there. It was the beginning of a movement of heavy fuzzed up psych that still is still going strong to this day. One of the most successful records was this debut from East Midland lot the Cult of Dom Keller which six years later gets a gold vinyl re-press on Mannequin. If you like your Spacemen 3, Moon Duo and the Brian Jonestown Massacre you are in the right place.

L’épée – ‘Ghost Rider’

NME say:

L’épée sees Anton Newcombe of The Brian Jonestown Massacre team up with French actress Emmanuelle Seigner (best known for roles in The Diving Bell and the Butterfly and La Vie En Rose), with ‘Ghost Rider’ a standout track from their album ‘Diabolique’. It’s a darkly beautiful 60s throwback.

Norman Records say:

‘Ghost Rider’ is the second single from the album ‘Diabolique’ by indie supergroup L’Epee. The band are Anton Newcombe of the Brian Jonestown Massacre, Lionel & Marie Liminana of The Liminanas and Emmanuel Seigner of Ultra Orange and Emmanuelle. The three-track 12” contains an exclusive non-LP track, Shiny Shiny. If you’re wondering, the title track is an original song and not a cover of the classic Suicide track.