In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’

NME say:

In 2018, we called The Weeknd’s ‘My Dear Melancholy’ EP a “return to his roots”, with the star serving up a “sporadically thrilling” short-player that, after a prolonged flirtation with disco, saw the Canadian crooner “sink back into the browbeaten R&B” that he became initially known for. If the title-track for his upcoming new album ‘After Hours’ is anything to go by, the broody noir-pop is well and truly back. And that artwork – an Andrew WK reference at all?

Norman Records say:

Supported by two singles released at the end of last year (‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Heartless’), R&B megastar Abel Tesfaye unveils his fourth studio album as The Weeknd. It’s also his first full-length in nearly four years, with ‘After Hours’ having been teased for the best part of 18 months at this point, following the brief pleasures of 2018’s EP ‘My Dear Melancholy’.

Caribou – ‘Suddenly’

NME say:

In our review of the latest record from Canadian producer Dan Snaith (better known by his main moniker of Caribou), we say that ‘Suddenly’ is brimful of “unabashed slappers sit easily next to experimental, unsettling electronica”. On it, Snaith manages to “retain his weirdness [for] a progressive, enchanting treat of an album”.

Norman Records say:

Dan Snaith, AKA Caribou, returns with his first album since the majestic ‘Our Love’ in 2014. ‘Suddenly’ may surprise a few fans as it doesn’t necessarily stroll down the usual Caribou path. However, one listen to the brilliant R&B/hip-hop flavoured single, ‘Home’ and you’ll be hooked!

Soccer Mommy – ‘color theory’

NME say:

Soccer Mommy’s new album ‘color theory’ is “a deeply moving account of personal pain set to warm lo-fi pop,” we write in our four-star review. It sees Nashville singer-songwriter Sophie Allison execute a “stunning three-part album” which is “as beautiful as it is brave”.

Norman Records say:

‘Color Theory’ by Soccer Mommy (AKA Sophie Allison) is the follow up to 2018’s rather marvellous ‘Clean’. Here she lays herself bare to listeners through unflinchingly honest lyrics.

The Orielles – ‘Disco Volador’

NME say:

Following on from their 2018 debut ‘Silver Dollar Moment’ and surprisingly stunning Peggy Gou cover, Halifax trio The Orielles are back with a genre-traversing voyage through influences as wide-ranging as 70s disco, funk, samba and 90s acid house. The album’s title literally means “flying disc” in Spanish and the record as a whole is “an album of escape” about how, as singer Esmé Hand-Halford puts it, “if I went to space, I might not come back.”

Norman Records say:

Written and recorded in double-quick time to strike while the iron’s still hot following the success of debut ‘Silver Dollar Moment’, The Orielles return with their sophomore album. Inspired by their time on the road, ‘Disco Volador’ benefits from the addition of a fourth member on keyboards and the drones and delays brought to the mix by producer Marta Salogni. It should be another triumph for a band who’ve marked themselves out as one of the country’s finest newcomers.

Real Estate – ‘The Main Thing’

NME say:

‘The Main Thing’, the first Real Estate album in three years, is “their most probing work to date”. As we note in our review: “It contains some of their finest ever songs thanks to a much-needed shake-up in the formula… Martin Courtney’s charming lyrics about life’s mundanities remain but now – as a father of two – he’s pondering the bigger picture, exploring grief and the future of our planet.”

Norman Records say:

Rejoice – a new Real Estate album! The New Jersey band’s knack for guitar jangle and glorious melodies has cemented their status a favourite around these parts over the years. Their new album, ‘The Main Thing’, is inspired partly by the Roxy Music song of the same name, simply because five albums into their career they need to be making music that sounds that good. Features a guest appearance by Sylvan Esso on the album’s first single ‘Paper Cup’.

Wasted Shirt – ‘Fungus II’

NME say:

Wasted Shirt sees Brian Chippendale, of noise-rockers Lightning Bolt, team up with the ever-prolific Ty Segall for a whirlwind, scuzzy affair. ‘Fungus II’, their debut despite its name, was recorded in little over a week and sounds just as raw and energy as you might imagine. Aside from their brilliant cover art, they’ve even won a famous fan in one Henry Rollins, who has described the LP as “Freedom Rock” and “sonic joy”.

Norman Records say:

If you wanted a musical duo to make a record that would blow your mind from the opening chord, perhaps you would pair Ty Segal and Brian Chippendale of Lightning Bolt together. The thing is, they’ve done it themselves and are known as Wasted Shirt. They got together after finding themselves recording with their respective bands in the same studio. ‘Fungus II ‘is their debut album and has all the riotous rock ‘n’ roll seeping from its pores that you would expect.

Mark Lanegan – ‘Straight Songs Of Sorrow’

NME say:

It’s been a busy few years for alt-rock legend Mark Lanegan. Following 2017 Mark Lanegan Band album ‘Gargoyle’, he’s collaborated with producer Not Waving, Duke Garwood, Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton and released an album inspired by 80s electronic music (‘Somebody’s Knocking’). ‘Straight Songs Of Sorrow’ is a little different: a sonic memoir of sorts, 15 tracks inspired by his life and tied to his autobiography, Sing Backwards And Weep.

Norman Records say:

‘Straight Songs of Sorrow’ is an album based on Mark Lanegan’s life, a soundtrack to his autobiography Sing Backwards And Weep. The songs take us through a story of rock ‘n’ roll life, or grunge ‘n’ roll. It documents his battle with hard drugs, the Seattle grunge scene he was at the centre of and his general ups and downs, all told with some humour and hope.

Juniore – ‘Un Deux Trois’

NME say:

French band Juniore describe their sound as ‘yé-yé noir’, a mix of 60s beat-influence and darker tones. ‘Ah bah d’accord’, the lead single from their second album, continues in this vein, blending surf-rock and post-punk elements, and wouldn’t be out of place on a Tarantino score. Expect more of this on their full LP.

Norman Records say:

French ‘60s influenced indie-pop three-piece Juniore have been described as a cross between Cat Power and Françoise Hardy. ‘Un Deux Trois’ is the band’s second album. It follows their highly regarded 2017 debut, ‘Ouh là là’. The band are led by Anna Jean, daughter of Nobel Prize winning author, J. M. G. Le Clézio.

Polvo – ‘Today’s Active Lifestyles’

NME say:

Polvo may not be as widely remembered as, say, Hüsker Dü, Drive Like Jehu or any other of their noise merchant peers of the early 90s, but the reissue of their first two albums might change all that. 1993’s ‘Today’s Active Lifestyles’ was their second effort, with a sound aptly described by one critic as “Sonic Youth might if Sonic Youth untuned their untuned guitars”.

Norman Records say:

If you were thinking that it is about time there were some Polvo re-issues then luckily Merge have been thinking the same thing. The Chapel Hill-based band were early proponents of the sound that became known as math-rock, playing complex compositions that went any which way you didn’t expect. ‘Today’s Active Lifestyles’ was their excellent second album.

The Boo Radleys – ‘Everything’s Alright Forever’

NME say:

While The Boo Radleys will always be remembered best for their smash hit ‘Wake Up Boo!’, admittedly one of Britpop’s most overlooked gems, most will fail to recall that their early career was sonically a lot grittier. 1992 second album ‘Everything’s Alright Forever’ took in everything from shoegaze and dream-pop to Pixies-esque grunge.

Norman Records say:

Before Liverpool band The Boo Radleys were one of the most played bands on British radio with chart hits like ‘Wake Up Boo!’, they were a much loved, if lesser-known, shoegaze band signed to Alan McGee’s Creation label. ‘Everything’s Alright Forever’ was their second album, originally released in 1992.