In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’

NME say:

In our review of everybody’s favourite tortured crooner’s latest album, we wrote: “The Weeknd’s comeback record splits the difference between his hedonistic and reflective personas”, adding that it was “his most all-encompassing record to date”. Read our full review of ‘After Hours’ here.

Norman Records say:

Supported by two singles released at the end of last year (‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Heartless’), R&B megastar Abel Tesfaye unveiled his fourth studio album as The Weeknd in March. It’s also his first full-length in nearly four years, with ‘After Hours’ having been teased for the best part of 18 months at this point, following the brief pleasures of 2018’s EP ‘My Dear Melancholy’.

Rex Orange County – ‘Bcos U Will Never B Free’

NME say:

Obviously you probably know all about Rex Orange County now, but you may have missed the Surrey man’s self-released debut from 2015. It features the exact quietly penetrative songwriting that would later follow on his two breakthrough LPs.

Norman Records say:

Marking the fifth anniversary of its original low-key release on Bandcamp in 2015, Alexander O’Connor’s debut album as Rex Orange County gets its first-ever release on vinyl. Written and recorded in his bedroom as a teenager, the unassuming and lovely ‘Bcos U Will Never B Free’ has since led to Top Five albums and collaborations with Tyler, The Creator.

Yellow Days – ‘A Day In A Yellow Beat’

NME say:

We’ve been big fans of Yellow Days since 2017, when we remarked how George van den Broek made “everything look so effortless” with his “blend of Mac DeMarco-esque slacker rock and hypnotic funk in the vein of Unknown Mortal Orchestra”. Now his major label debut, ‘A Day In A Yellow Beat’, incorporates some very 70s influences, paying homage to the likes of Marvin Gaye and Curtis Mayfield.

Norman Records say:

British songwriter George van den Broek presents his second album as Yellow Days, and his first since signing to Columbia. Expanding his palette from his 2019 debut album, ‘A Day In A Yellow Beat’ contains the same spark of self-taught creativity that made his early music so appealing.

Tricky – ‘Fall To Pieces’

NME say:

Heartbreak is at the centre of the new album from Tricky, following the tragic death of the Bristol trip-hop pioneer’s daughter Mina last year. “You’ve gotta fucking get up and fight. Right now I’m in fight mode,” the artist recently said of his channeling of grief into this release.

Norman Records say:

Tricky is back with his fourteenth studio album ‘Fall To Pieces’, a record which sees singer Marta Złakowska feature. ‘Fall To Pieces’ is a dark, claustrophobic and sometimes abrasive work. The man’s been through some tough times of late – it’s good to have him back.

Young Knives – ‘Barbarians’

NME say:

We were fans of Young Knives’ last album, ‘Sick Octaves’ back in 2013, writing at the time: “Uncool in a defiant way, the trio’s oddball chumminess has hardened into something ever so slightly sinister… [the] songs vibrate with a poppiness that gleams through the weirdness”. Now, on their comeback release, they say they posed themselves this question: “How can we turn the worse aspects of humanity into something really fucking entertaining?”

Norman Records say:

Judging by their new single, ‘Sheep Tick’, Young Knives have taken a wildly different approach to their fifth album, ‘Barbarians’. They have a darker sound and there are more electronics and less of the snappy XTC-influenced indie that I know them for. The sound does suit the subject matter, however, with them using Straw Dogs, a novel by John Gray, to assess if violence is just part of human nature and how we cope with that.

Yo La Tengo – ‘Electr-O-Pura’

NME say:

Yo La Tengo’s seventh album, 1995’s ‘Electr-O-Pura’ often gets overlooked due to its neighbouring albums, predecessor ‘Painful’ and follow-up ‘I Can Hear the Heart Beating as One’, being the band’s all-time classics. But of the very many records the band have released (album no.15 recently dropped), ‘Electr-O-Pura’ highlight, the ever-so-catchy ‘Tom Courtenay’, is alone worth revisiting this LP for.

Norman Records say:

For a long long time there was no such thing as a bad or even a just passable Yo La Tengo album. Everything they touched was excellent. ‘Electr-O-Pura’ itself is no slouch. It ranges from 3 minute pop perfection (‘Tom Courtenay’) to gorgeous ballads (‘The Hour Is Late’) to stunning kraut-rock workouts (‘Blue Line Swinger’). All you need in life on one album.

Throwing Muses – ‘Sun Racket’

NME say:

It’s been seven years since Throwing Muses’ last album, and 34 years on from their debut, but on late-career high point ‘Sun Racket’, the band are sounding as sharp and scuzzy as ever.

Norman Records say:

Kritstin Hersh’s legendary art-rock act Throwing Muses return for their 10th studio album. A change in direction from their last outing Purgatory/Paradise seven years ago, a fidgety and restless affair, ‘Sun Racket’ is becalmed and monolithic, characterised by rising and fading walls of guitar noise.

Peel Dream Magazine – ‘Agitprop Alterna’

NME say:

Take the daydream-like fuzz of shoegaze and direct songwriting of jangle-pop, mix in some references to German playwrights, and you’ll have yourself something very close to this alluring Brooklyn band.

Norman Records say:

Motorik beats, melodic and discordant. ‘Agitprop Alterna’ is the second album from Peel Dream Magazine. I can only say that it must be good because the loose collective, helmed by New York musician Joe Stevens, have been likened to Yo La Tengo, My Bloody Valentine, Stereolab and Sarah Records bands. How very exciting!

Japanese Television – ‘III’

NME say:

London fourpiece Japanese Television call themselves the “UK’s number two space-surf band”. We’re not really sure who that puts in at number one spot, but new EP, ‘Japanese Television III’, sees them continuing to live up to their cosmic-beach billing.

Norman Records say:

Another EP from the increasingly impressive psychedelic rock outfit Japanese Television. Recorded in a disused village hall in the wilds of Eastern England under the aegis of The Wytches’ Kristian Bell, III is constituted of five tracks of probing space-rock, primal garage-pop and krautrock rhythms.

Blonde Redhead – ‘Melody of Certain Damaged Lemons’ (20th Anniversary Edition)

NME say:

Back in 2000, we called Blonde Redhead “some of the most uncompromising, wildly original music-makers in America”, and wrote of this album: “It’s as though all the contrariness of Blonde Redhead’s angular past has dissolved into a fascination with pop (‘This Is Not’), ’60s soundtracks (‘Melody Of Certain Three’) and naked piano ballads (‘For The Damaged’) without sacrificing any of the heart-stopping dynamics or confessional psychodramas.”

Norman Records say:

‘Melody of Certain Damaged Lemons’ is the fifth album by New York-based indie rock band Blonde Redhead. It was the third album they released through legendary Chicago underground label, Touch & Go and was originally released in 2000. Here we have a 20th anniversary version presented in a gatefold sleeve with new artwork. This album will be of particular interest to fans of Rick & Morty as the album’s closing track, ‘For The Damaged Coda’ is used as the Evil Morty theme tune.