In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Thundercat – ‘It Is What It Is’

NME say:

Thundercat’s last album, 2017’s ‘Drunk’, was a major breakthrough, with our review praising it at the time as “an album totally high on its own unique ideas” and one that saw “funk, soul, pop, electronica and hip-hop orbit around each other”. Now, he’s back with ‘It Is What It Is’, a notably darker record that sees the bass maestro ruminating “on life, death and healing”. Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

No McDonald and Loggins this time but Thundercat follows up the expansive, at times baffling ‘Drunk’ with another tour de force of his nimble-fingered funk, soul and hip-hop. 15 more tracks topped off with his distinctive sweet vocals and virtuoso bass playing. He’s roped in a tantalising array of artists, here working with Childish Gambino, Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil B, Zack Fox and Louis Cole.

Purity Ring – ‘Womb’

NME say:

Purity Ring fans should know what to expect from their new LP, as we put it in our review of ‘Womb’: “macabre imagery enveloped in hypnotic electronica”. Their “eerie, macabre” third full-length offers “finely tuned electronica with seriously dark lyrics and subtle experiments that pay off”.

Norman Records say:

Nearly five years after we last heard from them, Megan James and Corin Roddick announce their third studio album as Purity Ring. ‘Womb’, with a loose thematic thread of a search for comfort and peace, finds the duo forging cutting-edge production techniques with their irrepressible knack for melody and harmony.

Yves Tumor – ‘Heaven To A Tortured Mind’

NME say:

You should always expect the unexpected with Yves Tumor. As shown by 2018’s acclaimed release ‘Safe in the Hands of Love’, the avant-garde performer has an uncanny propensity for making meticulous and challenging music that still somehow manages to sound almost like pop. Just take ‘Romanticist/Dream Palette’ from new album ‘Heaven To A Tortured Mind’, a groove-laden funk jam that suddenly descends into chaos halfway through.

Norman Records say:

‘Heaven To A Tortured Mind’ is the fourth album by Yves Tumor, aka American experimental electronic producer, Sean Bowie (no relation to David). It is the follow-up to their critically lauded album from 2018, ‘Safe In The Hands of Love’, which was their debut for Warp. They thought it was so good that they’d let Yves make another, and we’re delighted.

Do Nothing – ‘Zero Dollar Bill’

NME say:

We recently summed up Do Nothing’s sound as combining the “theatre, excitement and exaggeration of the everyday” and lyrics about the “claustrophobia of small-town life” with an art-rock aesthetic and the odd LCD Soundsystem-esque cowbell. The Nottingham band’s new EP features five such wryly-written, sarcastic tales.

Norman Records say:

‘Zero Dollar Bill’ is the debut 5-track EP from Nottingham punks Do Nothing. Their music mashes, or maybe even smashes, together the sounds of Talking Heads and LCD Soundsystem. They like to do everything with a sense of humour and general mucking about, so they take influences from the comedy world too.

Viagra Boys – ‘Common Sense’

NME say:

When not challenging Iggy Pop to rap battles, Swedish post-punks Viagra Boys are known for their mixing of the fury of post-punk with a pinch of tongue-in-cheek humour. Their new EP is just as sardonic and unwieldy, and they’ve described the four-track release as “a glimpse of things to come from the band later this year,” meaning there’s even more to be excited about.

Norman Records say:

Another sonic whirlwind of punk, raging disco tempos and krautrock hypnotism from Stockholm’s Viagra Boys. Following the success of their 2018 debut album ‘Street Worms’, this brilliant group are back to poke more fun at masculinity and have tremendous, gross-out fun into the bargain on ‘Common Sense’.

Bicep – ‘Atlas’

NME say:

The new single from festival dance tent faves Bicep was penned as “an attempt at summing up some of the euphoric moments we experienced on tour across [the past] two years”. With live events on hold due to the current coronavirus, the band hope ‘Atlas’ “serves as some form of distraction amidst all this chaos”. It’s an enthralling six-minute scorcher with an ability to transport.

Norman Records say:

Following up on the brilliant reception afforded to their 2017 debut album Glue, Andrew Ferguson and Matthew McBriar return with a new Bicep track on 12”. An exploration of undulating synth lines that traverse broken-beat landscapes interspersed with cut-up vocals, ‘Atlas’ is an unmistakable banger.

Ringo Deathstarr – ‘Ringo Deathstarr’

NME say:

The only band name to shout out both The Beatles and Star Wars within the same breath? Most certainly. The Texan group return with their self-titled sixth album, their first full-length in five years. Highlight ‘God Help the Ones You Love’ puts a murky, sinister and slightly gothic spin on their shoegaze sound.

Norman Records say:

Ringo Deathstarr blend new shapes into the genre injecting psychedelia and ambience into their familiar sound.

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – ‘Viscerals’

NME say:

‘Viscerals’ is a pretty apt album title, as Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs’ is a very visceral sound. Opening track ‘Reducer’ sounds like Black Flag covering Black Sabbath, while recent single ‘Rubbernecker’ took them down a more psych and prog-y path. And just take a look at that artwork…

Norman Records say:

‘Viscerals’ by Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, or Pigs x 7 if you prefer, is the band’s third album, following 2018’s ‘King Of Cowards’ and their 2017 debut ‘Feed The Rats’. The album sees the heavy psych-rockers really hitting their stride. A leaner, more direct sound with catchy songs built on rocking riffs.

Anna Burch – ‘If You’re Dreaming’

NME say:

While her 2018 debut ‘Quit the Curse’ was a sunny and breezy serving of jangle-pop, Anna Burch’s new album is far more delicate and pensive, trading in a Best Coast and Alvvays-like sound for some subtly sophisticated alt-Americana.

Norman Records say:

‘If You’re Dreaming’ is the second album by Detroit singer/songwriter Anna Burch. She started out as a touring member of Frontier Ruckus before quitting music to return to college. It wasn’t long before music got her back. ‘If You’re Dreaming’ follows her 2018 debut ‘Quit The Curse’. Her music is 60s-influenced indie-pop/folk-rock.

The Lovely Eggs – ‘I Am Moron’

NME say:

Lancaster lo-fi psych duo The Lonely Eggs may call themselves “pioneers and self confessed kings of idiocy,” but their music packs some serious themes into snotty oddball-pop tunes. ‘This Decision’ tackles Brexit, while ‘Insect Repellent’ addresses the hypocrisy of the middle class.

Norman Records say:

Holly Ross and David Blackwell return with a very much needed new Lovely Eggs album, after two years of a stale industry blithely soundtracking the collapse of civility in Britain. Working again with Dave Fridmann, the bluntly titled ‘I Am Moron’ adds an even more psychedelic aspect to the duo’s already distinctive take on folk and pop.