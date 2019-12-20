In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – ‘Ghosteen’

NME say:

“This devastating album is the work of an artist attempting to make sense of loss,” we said of Nick Cave’s latest in October, calling it “a beautiful account of harrowing grief” and “a filmic and vivid fever dream”. We went on to say: “Few meditations on grief manage to navigate despair and catharsis as well as this. Cave encourages us to candidly speak about grief, be it through wild imaginings, eerie hauntings or gentle longings. Only then, as he points out, can we find some sort of ‘peace of mind.’” Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

On ‘Skeleton Tree’ Nick Cave and Warren Ellis developed a taste for the electronic. That album features some incredibly simply synth lines which proved to be a wonderful foil for Cave’s morose musings. It’s this sound that defines ‘Ghosteen’. The result is as otherworldly as the album’s wonderful artwork; a series of psychedelic and nightmarish fables about life, death, and everything else.

FKA twigs – ‘Magdalene’

NME say:

NME’s sixth top album of 2019, we’ve described FKA twigs’ LP as “an astounding exploration of the way that society moulds, oppresses and continually gazes upon women,” adding in our review that it’s a “huge, panoramic second album” with “enormously ambitious vision”. Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

If you need a quick way to describe FKA twig’s magnificent ‘Magdalene’ you could do worse than “Holly Herndon producing Lana Del Rey”. On one record she manages to call to mind the former’s ambition and experimentation, and the latter’s dramatic and cinematic qualities. And that’s before remembering that there is a gold standard Future verse on here.

Angel Olsen – ‘All Mirrors’

NME say:

We wrote back in October: “This record – her best yet – is about finding a different kind of love: the quiet self-examination after the dust of a break-up finally settles. Heartbreak comes and goes, and other people will always let you down. By looking in the mirror and gazing hard, with ‘All Mirrors’ Angel Olsen seems to conclude that by loving yourself, you’ll make it through the pain in one piece.” Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

Angel Olsen has been moving towards the major leagues for a while now, but with her fourth studio LP ‘All Mirrors’ she kicked down the door. This is a confident and grandiose set, one that both solidifies Olsen’s status as a modern songwriter par excellence and also sees her making some of her boldest music to date. Across the record we find the indie-rock reveries of her past bolstered with lush string work which links ‘All Mirrors’ to records like Beck’s ‘Sea Change’ and Serge Gainsbourg’s ‘Histoire de Melody Nelson’.

(Sandy) Alex G – ‘House of Sugar’

NME say:

“Perhaps the most fascinating thing about (Sandy) Alex G,” we said in our review of ‘House of Sugar’ in September, “is how he manages to release an album of consistently original, absorbing material every couple of years.” His latest is “wildly creative and simultaneously cohesive… comes armed with melodies you swear you’ve known your whole life”, plus some newfound “lyrical directness” that makes for his “most exciting invitation yet”. Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

(Sandy) Alex G certainly gave us something sweet on his latest LP. ‘House Of Sugar’ is the Philadelphian auteur’s most varied set to date. Different styles are tried on and discarded with charming insouciance here – Daniel Johnston-esque bedroom tapings cosy up to post-Pavement rock-outs, freak-folk curios and hypnagogic pop numbers that recall Ariel Pink’s golden age.

Little Simz – ‘Grey Area’

NME say:

“Grey Area’ was No.5 in NME’s Albums of 2019 list, and we wrote of it in February: “Fiercely confident and unapologetically forthright, the stunning new album from Little Simz is a reminder of her bold – and, sadly, sometimes underrated – talent. With punching bass lines and whip-smart melodies, 25-year-old Simbi Ajikawo takes us on a wild ride through her world, laying her vulnerability bare with admirable openness.” Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

You know Little Simz has had a good year because Stormzy’s released a track calling her one of his superheroes. ‘Grey Area’ solidifies her place at the forefront of not just UK rap, but rap in general. The variety in the content and delivery of her lyrics is made all the more impressive by how easily she drifts between flowing neo-soul and hip-hop.

black midi – ‘Schlagenheim’

NME say:

In our four-star review of the London band’s debut, we said: “There’s a raging fire at the core of ‘Schlagenheim’. The heat can be felt right from the off, with opener ‘953’ revealing itself as a cacophony of noise that’s as searing as it gets. The rest of the album is a slippery, sprawling thing that’s both urgent and lithe – it perfectly captures Black Midi’s indefinable sound. There’s nothing quite like this at the moment.” Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

Three cheers for black midi who’ve inadvertently made a cool math rock album. Yes there are a lot of other reference points – art rock, post punk, noise rock, but if we’re being honest, it’s math as hell. They’re improbably tight, improbable because their grooves are weird and knotty, full of unpredictable rhythms and bizarre flourishes. That a band this weird can find success, suggests a scene in good health.

American Football – ‘American Football (LP3)’

NME say:

“American Football are a band revitalised,” we wrote back in March. “As emo’s edges continue to fray, nestling amongst hip-hop and electronica in the popular consciousness, American Football remain the band best-versed in its traditional sensibilities. Unafraid to experiment amongst all the traditionalist, lovelorn expression, the ‘American Football’ of 2019 is a record both classic in intonation, and future-facing in intent. No longer a band of nostalgia bangers, American Football are back at the top of the pile.” Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

So just how do you follow your critically acclaimed cult record ‘American Football’ and your critically acclaimed cult record ‘American Football’? Why with critically acclaimed album (and sure to be) cult record ‘American Football’. The reluctant princes of emo returned with their third album for an album that brings together Slowdive guitars, Steve Reich glockenspiels and Paramore’s Hayley Williams.

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – ‘Bandana’

NME say:

Every bit as brilliant as their debut team-up ‘Piñata’, we called ‘Bandana’ a “tighter, more cohesive album that might just end up being remembered as the best rap album of 2019,” adding: “the chemistry between Madlib and Gibbs is perfect and there’s a timelessness to these songs.” Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

Madlib’s collaborations with other artists tend to burn bright and then flame out shortly after – think ‘Madvillainy’, ‘Champion Sound’, ‘Liberation’ and so on. However, he seems to be in it for the long-haul with new buddy Freddie Gibbs. Five years after the cult-classic ‘Piñata’ the pair returned earlier in 2019 with ‘Bandana’, another set of glorious rap yarns that floated like a butterfly and stung like a bee.

Kim Gordon – ‘No Home Record’

NME say:

“A tense, abrasive work,” ‘No Home Record’ “injects a hint poppier thrust into Gordon’s no-wave experimentations”… a “restless listen” that “surprises, despite its author’s truly enormous legacy.” Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

2019 was the year that Sonic Youth/Body/Head/Free Kitten/author/general alternative music legend Kim Gordon finally dropped a solo album under her own steam. And an immensely impressive set it was too – ‘No Home Record’s grungier numbers put all of Gordon’s imitators in their place, but we also found her flexing hip-hop, industrial, techno and concrete muscles here.

Oh Sees – ‘Face Stabber’

NME say:

Oh Sees bandleader John Dwyer says that their latest of very many albums under very many different names is “for fans of fried prog burn out, squished old-school drool, double drums, lead weight bass, wizard keys (now with poison), old-ass guitar and horrible words with daft meanings.” If that sounds like you, you’ll devour this.

Norman Records say:

Whatever name they’re going by Oh Sees greatest asset has probably been the energy and the drive of their drumming. Live you’re witness to drum roll after drum roll, a genuine feat of endurance. And at 80 minutes ‘Face Stabber’ could have felt like an endurance test, but it doesn’t. Hypnotic drums give Dwyer and co. the groundwork to turn their garage rock jams into krautrock epics.