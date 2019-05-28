What’s new on the NME 1 and NME 2 playlists this week?

ICYMI: we now have two radio channels here at NME! You can tune into NME 1 for a selection of stone-cold classics and indie anthems, while NME 2 will bring you the best of the past decade – from alternative bops to grime and leftfield dance.

Each week Team NME will carefully handpick a selection of tunes to add to both playlists – here are the NME 1 & 2 playlist additions for this week.

On the A List

Tyler, The Creator – ‘EARFQUAKE’

Allegedly Tyler initially wrote this one for Justin Bieber or Rihanna, but they both turned it down. Joke’s on them though, as the stonking funk-flecked cut is one of the highlights of the rapper’s stellar fifth album ‘IGOR’.

On the B List

Hundredth – ‘Whatever’

Hundredth’s latest marks a shocking musical transformation. The trio started their career creating their own brand of melodic hardcore, but over the years this sound has softened, moving towards indie and post-punk (and even a brief synth-pop outing on 2017 EP ‘RARE’). Their latest, ‘Whatever’, is a breezy shoegaze slice. Stuffed with cinematic riffs and cantering drums, the dreamy single marks the band’s latest musical evolution a success.

Lana Del Rey – ‘Doin’ Time’

Lana covering Sublime? Surely it shouldn’t work, but on her sultry, shimmering version of the trip hop tune she combines her smoky vocals with lilting instrumentals, and it’s a total success.

The National – ‘Where Is Her Head’

Taken from The National’s excellent eighth album ‘I Am Easy to Find’, this fizzing, string-laden tune is one of the record’s highlights.

On the C List

Egyptian Blue – ‘Collateral’

Boasting growling guitars and slinky riffs, this thundering offering from the Brighton-based quartet marks them one to keep your eye on.

Hatchie – ‘Obsessed’

Hatchie’s irresistibly catchy latest is about friendship. That kind of friendship when you befriend somebody you look up to and they help you grow into “a more adventurous person”. With its fuzzy guitars and swooning melodies, this is one to play loud on your next roadtrip.

Slowthai – ‘Inglorious’ featuring Skepta

Taken from Slowthai’s outstanding debut ‘Nothing Great About Britain’, this collab with Skepta is blistering.

The Raconteurs – ‘Help Me Stranger’

Filled with lashings of blues and old school rock ‘n’ roll, the latest glimpse at The Raconteurs long awaited new album is an exciting peak at what’s to come.

