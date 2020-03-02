What’s new on the NME 1 and NME 2 playlists this week?

ICYMI: NME now has two radio channels live and on the air! You can tune into NME 1 for a selection of stone-cold classics and indie anthems, while NME 2 will bring you the best of the past decade — from alternative bops to grime and leftfield dance.

Each week Team NME carefully handpick a selection of tunes to add to both playlists — and here are this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists.

On the A List

Disclosure & Eko Roosevelt – Tondo

First up we’ve got one of the new ones from Disclosure. Last week the duo released five new tunes; but it’s the sizzling ‘Tondo’ we’ve chosen for the playlist. Sampling Cameroonian musician Eko Roosevelt, they blend this with warm disco beats and a funk bassline; resulting in another massive floor-filler from the Electronic musicians.

Advertisement

On the B List

Gorillaz – ‘Désolé’ ft. Fatoumata Diawara

Moving onto the B List, first we’ve got the latest from Gorillaz. Taken from the second episode of the band’s ‘Song Machine’ video series (where the cartoon band upload tracks from their Kong Studios as soon as they’re made), sees them team up with Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara. Fusing lilting instrumentals with Diawara’s gorgeous vocals, it’s a beauty.

Methyl Ethel – ‘Majestic AF’

Methyl Ethel are back! New single ‘Majestic AF’ is the first taste we’ve had of their upcoming EP ‘Hurts To Laugh, and it’s excellent. Recorded at the same time as last year’s album ‘Triage’, the shimmering tune is a kinetic slice of fidgety art rock.

Oscar Jerome – ‘Sun For Someone’

Advertisement

Oscar Jerome’s latest is about the extinction of the human race, and how it may actually be beneficial for the planet. Speaking about the song, he explained: “Once we are gone the earth will right itself and carry on like it always has. The Sun will keep rising for someone, be it animal or planet. It just won’t run on the watch that we keep for our stubborn and unadaptable lifestyles. We often forget we are just a spec in time.”

Filled with jazzy instrumentals and luminous riffs, Jerome sings: “The sun will always come for someone” adding “The earth will sigh/As it watches us die/Along with our belligerence”.

Oscar Lang – ‘Flowers’

Filled with ’60s psychedelia and fizzing hooks, the latest from 18 year-old Londoner Oscar Lang is nostalgic treat.

Soccer Mommy – ‘Bloodstream’

Taken from Sophie Allison’s stunning new album ‘Color Theory’, ‘Bloodstream’ is a heart-wrenching tune. Over the lo-fi indie instrumentals Allison honestly dissects her own mental health, singing: “It’s a half-hearted calm – the way I’ve felt since I was 13”, later adding “‘cause I may not feel it now, covered up the wounds with my long sleeves”. Brave and brilliant, it’s a stunning song.

On the C List

The Wants – ‘Container’

‘Container’ is the blistering title track from The Wants’ upcoming debut album. Filled with anxious riffs, a hulking bassline and vocalist Madison Velding-VanDam’s po-faced delivery, it’s an exciting glimpse of the rest of the record.

Ren – ‘I Drive Me Mad’

Next up is Ren with ‘I Drive Me Mad’, a slick slice of punchy pop that’ll be caught in your head for the rest of the week.

Arlo Parks – ‘Eugene’

With its twinkling guitar line and skittering drums, which accompany Parks’ gorgeous, ethereal vocals, ‘Eugene’ is a dazzling tune from the teenage musician.

Noga Erez, ROUSSO, Reo Cragun – ‘Views’

Finally, on the playlist this week we’ve got ‘Views’. With its wonky bassline, jittery vocals and dazed Nintendo beats, it’s an early contender for a summer smash.

Want to listen to NME Radio? Here’s how you can.