What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Nasty Cherry

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going for mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting new Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week Charli XCX’s new favourite band Nasty Cherry talk their first ever show, and why ‘Feliz Navidad’ is the best karaoke song all year round.

What’s your band called, mate?

“Our band is called Nasty Cherry and we’re from London and LA- international cherries!”

We are…

“Debbie on the drums, Chloe on guitar, Gabriette is our singer, and Georgia thumpin’ the bass.”

What do you sound like?

Georgia: “Driving fast late at night in the rain listening to New Order and the Runaways with your date.”

Debbie: “We sound like your sweetest daydream.”

Are you any good (honestly)?

Gabriette: “We work pretty fucking hard so we better be.”

What’s your best song?

Chloe: “You haven’t heard it yet!”

What’s been your most memorable gig?

Georgia: “We’ve only had one, Gabby slipped on roses, Chloe got on someone’s shoulders, Debbie was very drunk and my friends heckled. It was great.”

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

Debbie: “One time I caused a traffic jam for accidentally cycling down a motorway.”

We said really interesting…

Debbie: “It was televised on BBC News!”

What’s your karaoke song?

Gabriette: “‘My Cherie Amour’ or ‘Like a Prayer'”

Debbie: “Feliz Navidad – Celine Dion (all year round)”

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do with it?

Georgia: “Blow it on snacks and ride camels side saddle in couture in the video. We discussed this once and it’s stuck with me.”

Chloe: “Hire Solange Knowles to direct our video.”

What do you want to achieve with your music?

Debbie: “World domination, baby. Nothing less.. oh! and we’d also like someone to have us as their birthing song. That’d be cute.”

Georgia: “I want people to listen to it in the car more than anything. Put it on to drive, fuck or cry. Those three. Would make me so happy.”

(If you answered ‘we just do it for ourselves and anything else is a bonus’, then go directly to jail, do not pass go, do not collect £200)

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

Debbie: “Chloe because she’s a crazy-good gymnast and I feel like she has been in training for something like this to happen…”

Gabriette: “Myself cause I fucking suck.”

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like __magic__ is __attached__ to your __nipples__.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

Debbie: “The Cherry Pits. Duh.”

Where can we see you next?

Georgia: “New York! Or the big Sainsbury’s in Kensal rise”

Chloe: “Spice Girls world tour.”

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

Gabriette: “For it to be April’s fools and not be our last ever show.”

Georgia: “Have flames come out the end of my bass and be chopped in half in a magic show/Alice Cooper nightmarish way.”

Any final words?

Georgia: “We’ve been Nasty Cherry and you’ve been great!”