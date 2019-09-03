Who’s the man on the cover of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’?

Lana Del Rey‘s album covers have always featured just the artist herself, be it in front of a car on ‘Lust For Life’ or heading on a tourbus in the ‘Honeymoon’ pic.

On the cover for new record ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’, though, she’s joined by another figure, sailing away into the sunset with her amid a sea of pop art imagery.

‘But who is it?’, we hear you cry!

Well, joining Lana on the cover of ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ is Duke Nicholson, none other than the grandson of actor Jack Nicholson.

Born as Duke Norfleet, Nicholson made his proper acting debut with a supporting role in last year’s Us, in which he played the character of Danny/Tony.

Before that, he appeared in a 2016 music video by The Dandy Warhols for their song ‘Catcher In The Rye’, in which he portrayed Holden Caulfield, the main character from the J.D. Salinger novel in 1951.

Jack Nicholson, of course, is the legendary actor who starred in Batman, The Shining and One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.

The back cover of the album also sees Duke grappling with the sails on the boat in a lesser-seen pic. See that below.