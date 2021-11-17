Win a VIP experience to the 2021 MOBO Awards with Coventry Building Society

Next month, the MOBO Awards will return to recognise the best in Black music and culture in the UK, handing out trophies and hosting incredible performances at the Coventry Building Society Arena on December 5.

Boundary-pushing and critically-acclaimed acts like Dave, Little Simz, Ghetts, Arlo Parks, Central Cee and more are all up for multiple awards at the 2021 event. The stage at the Coventry Building Society Arena, meanwhile, will be lit up by one-off performances from some of the night’s nominees.

You could be there to witness all of the action, thanks to the 2021 MOBO Awards’ official sponsor, Coventry Building Society. They’re offering one lucky winner and a friend the chance to experience the epic night with the ultimate VIP package. In it, the victor will get two VIP tickets, an invitation to walk the official MOBO red carpet, invitations to the exclusive VIP pre-Awards show reception with entertainment and VIP hospitality and invitations to the official VIP-only MOBO Awards after-show party.

They’ll also throw in overnight accommodation in Coventry, £100 to spend on food and drink at the hotel, plus travel to and from the city.

All you have to do to enter is head to the MOBO Awards’ site and answer one simple question before 11:59pm on November 24. Good luck!