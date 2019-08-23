Put the kettle on and find a biro, as it's time for the legendary NME crossword. Compiled, as always, by Trevor Hungerford, let's see how many clues you can solve.

Here are the answers to last week’s crossword.

ANSWERS ACROSS

1 Suck It And See, 8 Oil, 9 Your Girlfriend, 10+33A Outer Space, 11+31A Cypress Hill, 13+3D The It Girl, 14 Enya, 16 Muck, 18 E-Pro, 19 Hoodoo, 21 Norgaard, 23 Felt, 24 Geek, 27 Ugly, 28 I’m Sorry, 32 Devil.

ANSWERS DOWN

1 Say Something, 2 Country House, 4 Africa, 5 Daft Punk, 6 Eminem, 7 Kid, 8+12D One Step Beyond, 15 Smoke, 17 Canter, 18 Erasure, 20 Crazy, 22 Rollin’, 25 Evil, 26 Kill, 29 SOS, 30 R.O.C.