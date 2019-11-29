Get yourself a cuppa – because it’s time for the weekly NME Crossword

It’s that time of week again! Get your printer out of the loft and get your pencil ready, as here’s the legendary NME crossword. Compiled, as always, by Trevor Hungerford, let’s see how many of his clues you can crack.

Here are the answers to last week’s crossword. How many did you get?

ANSWERS ACROSS

1+8A Anyone Can Play Guitar, 9+29A Alive And Kicking, 10 Love Shack, 11 Smoke, 12 Five, 14 If You Wanna, 16 Area, 17 Geno, 20 Angie, 21 La’s, 22 The Man, 24 Stay, 26 Madness, 28 Over You, 30 Regret.

ANSWERS DOWN

1 Angel Of Harlem, 2+15D Of The Night, 3 Earthling, 4+22D Anarchy In The UK, 5 Pain, 6 A-Team, 7 Idle Race, 11 So What, 13 Views, 18 Emerson, 19 Ora, 23 Never, 24 Shrug, 25 Alone, 27 Ask.