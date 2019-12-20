It’s that time of week – here’s the legendary NME crossword

Oh Christmas – time for overeating and arguing with your extended family members over Monopoly. But if you need a brief moment to yourself away from the chaos of the festive season, we’ve got you. Just grab your printer out the loft, sharpen your pencil, and retreat to a quiet corner with the final NME crossword of the year. Compiled, as always, by Trevor Hungerford, for the last time this year let’s see how many clues you can crack.

Here are the answers to last week’s crossword. How many did you get?

ANSWERS ACROSS

1+9A Everything Must Go, 7 Kind, 10 Got It All, 11+26A Heavy Jacket, 12 Papillon, 14 Rapture, 16 Slag, 18 Next, 20 Overkill, 23 Opel, 24+27D In The Dark, 28 Bed, 30 I Say, 32 Efil, 34 Return, 35 Fresh, 36 Nik, 37 Dido.

ANSWERS DOWN

2+29A Vauxhall And I, 3 Ritual, 4 Thom Yorke, 5 Iggy Pop, 6 Get Up, 7 Kathleen, 8 Dylan, 13 Onyx, 15+19D Trick Of The Light, 16 Scorpion, 17 Gold, 21 Road, 22 Lit, 25 Tender, 26 Jesus, 31 Ye, 32 End, 33 LFO.