Blogs

It’s that time of week – here’s the legendary NME crossword

How many clues can you solve?

Trevor Hungerford

Oh Christmas – time for overeating and arguing with your extended family members over Monopoly. But if you need a brief moment to yourself away from the chaos of the festive season, we’ve got you. Just grab your printer out the loft, sharpen your pencil, and retreat to a quiet corner with the final NME crossword of the year. Compiled, as always, by Trevor Hungerford, for the last time this year let’s see how many clues you can crack.

Here are the answers to last week’s crossword. How many did you get?

Advertisement

ANSWERS ACROSS

1+9A Everything Must Go, 7 Kind, 10 Got It All, 11+26A Heavy Jacket, 12 Papillon, 14 Rapture, 16 Slag, 18 Next, 20 Overkill, 23 Opel, 24+27D In The Dark, 28 Bed, 30 I Say, 32 Efil, 34 Return, 35 Fresh, 36 Nik, 37 Dido.

ANSWERS DOWN
2+29A Vauxhall And I, 3 Ritual, 4 Thom Yorke, 5 Iggy Pop, 6 Get Up, 7 Kathleen, 8 Dylan, 13 Onyx, 15+19D Trick Of The Light, 16 Scorpion, 17 Gold, 21 Road, 22 Lit, 25 Tender, 26 Jesus, 31 Ye, 32 End, 33 LFO.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Blogs

The best films of 2019

NME -
Ending the decade with a bang – 2019 was yet another vintage year for cinema (yes, that includes Marvel)
Read more
Features

The 50 best songs of 2019

NME -
Counting down the best bops, sad bangers, and earworms of the past 12 months
Read more
Features

The 50 best albums of 2019

NME -
End-of-year stuff is always a big deal for us here at NME, so it’s extremely exciting to unveil our pick of the best albums...
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.