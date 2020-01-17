Test your musical knowledge with this week’s NME crossword

January is tough, isn’t it. It’s cold and dark outside, everybody is still diligently attempting to stick to their new year’s resolutions and there’s nothing more depressing than seeing a forest of abandoned Christmas trees dumped on the side of the road. But we’re here to help! To help keep your January blues at bay, here’s this week’s NME crossword – print it off, curl up under a blanket and let’s see how many of the clues you can solve.

Here are the answers to last week’s crossword — how many did you get?

ANSWERS ACROSS

1 Pretty Vacant, 8 The Keeper, 9 River, 11+13A Egyptian Reggae, 15 Chameleons, 16 Herd, 18 Lottery, 19 Cribs, 21 Loft, 23 Ghosteen, 26 Errol, 28 Up, 29 Mammoth, 32 Stan, 33 Yeah, 34 Dogrel, 35 A.M.

ANSWERS DOWN

1 Patience, 2 Everyday Life, 3 The Streets, 4 V.I.P., 5 Cars, 6 Nerves, 7 Friend, 10 Vogue, 12 A New England, 14 In My Room, 16 Horse, 17 Robyn, 20 Cloudy, 22 Trash, 24 Tom, 25 ELO, 27 Wham, 30 Air, 31 Mel.