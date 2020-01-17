Blogs

Test your musical knowledge with this week’s NME crossword

How many clues can you solve?

Trevor Hungerford
The legendary NME crossword

January is tough, isn’t it. It’s cold and dark outside, everybody is still diligently attempting to stick to their new year’s resolutions and there’s nothing more depressing than seeing a forest of abandoned Christmas trees dumped on the side of the road. But we’re here to help! To help keep your January blues at bay, here’s this week’s NME crossword – print it off, curl up under a blanket and let’s see how many of the clues you can solve.

Here are the answers to last week’s crossword — how many did you get?

Advertisement

ANSWERS ACROSS
1 Pretty Vacant, 8 The Keeper, 9 River, 11+13A Egyptian Reggae, 15 Chameleons, 16 Herd, 18 Lottery, 19 Cribs, 21 Loft, 23 Ghosteen, 26 Errol, 28 Up, 29 Mammoth, 32 Stan, 33 Yeah, 34 Dogrel, 35 A.M.

ANSWERS DOWN
1 Patience, 2 Everyday Life, 3 The Streets, 4 V.I.P., 5 Cars, 6 Nerves, 7 Friend, 10 Vogue, 12 A New England, 14 In My Room, 16 Horse, 17 Robyn, 20 Cloudy, 22 Trash, 24 Tom, 25 ELO, 27 Wham, 30 Air, 31 Mel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Music News

Eminem criticised for making light of Manchester Arena attack on new album

Nick Reilly -
Eminem has faced backlash after making light of the Manchester Arena bombing on his new album. The rap icon surprised fans this morning (January 17)...
Read more
NME Blogs

The 1975 return to their roots on the devastatingly sincere ‘Me and You Together Song’ 

Thomas Smith -
The band's latest is a return to their shimmering early material
Read more
Album Reviews

Mura Masa – ‘R.Y.C’ review: supremo producer bottles the anxiety and frustration of modern youth

A bruising scrapbook for Britain's maligned and confused
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.