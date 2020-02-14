It’s that time of week – here’s the legendary NME crossword!

Not got any plans this weekend? Or still nursing a hangover from the NME Awards and can’t face a big one? We’ll we’ve got the perfect entertainment for the next few days – it’s the legendary NME crossword! Just grab your biro and print it out, and let’s see how many of Trevor Hungerford’s wickedly difficult clues you can crack.

Advertisement

Here are the answers to last week’s crossword — how many did you get?

ANSWERS ACROSS

1 Just Say Yes, 8 Silver, 9 Longshot, 10 Layla, 11 Coda, 12 Lola, 13 Origins, 16 Side, 19 Dim, 21 I’m Not In Love, 24 Gimme Shelter, 25 Tension, 27+31A If I Were A Boy, 30 Eat, 32+23A Soft Cell.

ANSWERS DOWN

1 Just Looking, 2 Sally Cinnamon, 3+6A She’s A Star, 4 Yellow, 5 Sundays, 6+23D So Solid Crew, 7 Ritual, 14 In The City, 15+22D Sunshine On Leith, 17 Ice, 18 Edie, 26 Eva, 28+20D It’s My Life, 29 EMF.