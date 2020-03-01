Blogs

Time to test your musical knowledge with the weekly NME crossword

How many clues can you crack

Trevor Hungerford

Just how good is your musical knowledge? Well let’s test it with this week’s legendary NME crossword. Put the kettle on, sharpen your pencil, and see how many of Trevor Hungerford’s devilishly tricky clues you can crack.

Here are the answers to last week’s crossword — how many did you get?

ANSWERS ACROSS

1 Out Of Space, 8+11A Shake It Out, 9 Chocolate, 10 L.A. Woman, 12 Sexy MF, 14 Andre, 17+21A Hound Dog, 18 Older, 20 Fripp, 22 Attic, 24 Thunder, 26 Gas, 28 Area, 30 Music,
31 D:Ream, 32 Karaoke.

ANSWERS DOWN

1 Once In A Lifetime, 2 Too Good, 3 From The Hip, 4+23A Play God, 5 Chelsea Dagger, 6 Farm, 8 So Why So Sad, 13 Fade To Grey, 15 Murder, 16 Eric, 19 Pin-Ups, 25 Duck, 27+7D Same Jeans, 28 A-ha, 29 Ade.

