Just in time for the weekend – here’s the legendary NME crossword

Think your music knowledge is world class? Well let’s test that, with the weekly NME crossword. Compiled by our crossword extraordinaire Trevor Hungerford: print it off, grab a biro and see how many of the devilishly tricky clues you can crack.

Here are the answers to last week’s crossword — how many did you get:

ANSWERS ACROSS

1+9A Gold On The Ceiling, 6+31A Heavy Is The Head, 8 Mothers, 12+21D London Calling, 13 ZZ Top, 14 Free, 17 Regret, 18 Melody, 21 Catch The Wind, 23 Gold, 24 Lydon, 26 Rare, 28 Frank, 33 Eat, 34 Glow.

ANSWERS DOWN

1 Gambler, 2 Late Night, 3 One More Chance, 4 Tosh, 5 Encore, 6 Heinz, 7+35A Van Morrison, 10 Intro, 11 Gypsy, 15 Ride, 16 Empire, 19 Lodger, 20 Dublin, 22 Horse, 25 Ditto, 27 Radar, 28 Fuss, 29 Amen, 30 Kite, 32 Hum.