Blogs

Just in time for the weekend – here’s the legendary NME crossword

Let's test your musical knowledge

Trevor Hungerford

Think your music knowledge is world class? Well let’s test that, with the weekly NME crossword. Compiled by our crossword extraordinaire Trevor Hungerford: print it off, grab a biro and see how many of the devilishly tricky clues you can crack.

 

Advertisement

Here are the answers to last week’s crossword — how many did you get:

ANSWERS ACROSS

1+9A Gold On The Ceiling, 6+31A Heavy Is The Head, 8 Mothers, 12+21D London Calling, 13 ZZ Top, 14 Free, 17 Regret, 18 Melody, 21 Catch The Wind, 23 Gold, 24 Lydon, 26 Rare, 28 Frank, 33 Eat, 34 Glow.

ANSWERS DOWN

1 Gambler, 2 Late Night, 3 One More Chance, 4 Tosh, 5 Encore, 6 Heinz, 7+35A Van Morrison, 10 Intro, 11 Gypsy, 15 Ride, 16 Empire, 19 Lodger, 20 Dublin, 22 Horse, 25 Ditto, 27 Radar, 28 Fuss, 29 Amen, 30 Kite, 32 Hum.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.