Dreamer’s Disease host Alex Manzi on how to start your own podcast

At our NME #Lifehacks event in London last month, Alex Manzi hosted a panel discussing how to effect positive change.

Manzi hosts the Dreamer’s Disease podcast, which features insights and life advice from a different inspirational guest each episode. He is also a budding lifestyle entrepreneur, and a social media expert who helps to run 1Xtra’s accounts.

After the panel, he shared some advice for people who want to follow in his footsteps and set up their own podcast. “Make sure it’s based on something your passionate about, otherwise your excitement for the topic won’t come across. That’s very important,” he said. “But just go and do it. It’s not going to be perfect, it’s not going to get a million listens on your first go. If it gets 10 listens, amazing – that’s 10 people listening to your podcast.”

He added: “The hardest step is always the first step, which is just doing it.”

Also speaking on the positive change panel were writer and campaigner Paris Lees, Amelia Cooper from Help Refugees, and Paula Akpan, co-founder of The “I’m Tired” Project and Black Girl Festival.

NME teamed up with University of Salford and youth initiative Create Jobs to lay on the #Lifehacks event at London’s Islington Metal Words on Thursday 23 November. Here’s the full story of the event in pictures.