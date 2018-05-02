10 electrifying new acts to see at Live At Leeds this week

Live At Leeds, the first proper new music festival on this summer’s calendar, kicks off on Saturday and we’re dead excited. We’ve got our own stage starring Naaz and a load of great acts, and have already chosen some of the city’s finest new acts to see. Here, we cast the net a little bit further and pick some of the best acts hitting up venues this weekend.

Bakar

Who: Camden-based artist who blends indie, pop and hip-hop on his varied and electrifying discography,

Best track: ‘All In’

Where: NME Stage, Headrow House – 5pm

Naaz

Who: Dutch pop purveyor who knows her way around a chorus or two, as showcased on the whopping new single ‘As Fun’.

Best track: ‘As Fun’

Where: NME Stage, Headrow House – 9pm

As Fun As Fun, a song by Naaz on Spotify

Rascalton

Who: One of Britain’s most exciting new punk bands. They’ve been causing a ruckus up in their hometown Glasgow, and they’ll bring their searing live show to Leeds.

Best track: ‘Told You So’

Where: Hyde Park Book Club – 11pm

Told You So Told You So, a song by Rascalton on Spotify

Stella Donnelly

Who: Wales-born, Australian-based artist whose debut EP ‘Thrush Metal’ was a powerful and unmissable listen last year.

Best track: ‘Boys Will Be Boys’

Where: Brudenell Social Club – 7pm

Boys Will Be Boys Boys Will Be Boys, a song by Stella Donnelly on Spotify

IDLES

Who: Bristol punks making a move on becoming one of the nation’s most vital bands. Debut album ‘Brutalism’ showed a band full of heart and banging tunes, and upcoming second album will no doubt cement their legacy.

Best track: ‘Mother’

Where: Dr Martens Stage, The Wardrobe – 12pm

Yungblud

Who: The Sheffield-native showed flashes of a young Alex Turner on self-titled debut EP and has a stage presence that few can compete with.

Best track: ‘King Charles’

Where: Oporto, BBC Music Introducing West Yorkshire Stage – 7pm

Cosmo Pyke

Who: South-London artist who dabbles in lush melodies, killer choruses and a writing style that will ring true with Britain’s youth.

Best track: ‘Chronic Sunshine’

Where: DIY NEU Stage – Brudenell Community Room – 10:45pm

Chronic Sunshine Chronic Sunshine, a song by Cosmo Pyke on Spotify

Dylan Cartlidge

Who: The 22-year-old grew up in Stoke as a teen and his music has a truly otherworldly appeal. Like Miguel meets the Black Keys. Fucking brilliant.

Best track: ‘Scratch, Sniff’

Where: The Chapel – 5pm

Scratch, Sniff Scratch, Sniff, a song by Dylan Cartlidge on Spotify

Gaffa Tape Sandy

Who: A part of Bury St Edmunds’ ever-flourishing rock scene, the three-piece offer a stinging dose of rock and punk on their recent output.

Best track: ‘Beehive’

Where: Oporto, BBC Music Introducing West Yorkshire Stage – 4pm

Pale Waves

Who: Goth-poppers Pale Waves are gearing up to release their debut album later ths year, so this’ll be a good chance to check in on new material

Best track: ‘The Tide’

Where: DIY Stage – Brudenell Social Club – 11:15pm