10 electrifying new acts to see at Live At Leeds this week

Live At Leeds, the first proper new music festival on this summer’s calendar, kicks off on Saturday and we’re dead excited. We’ve got our own stage starring Naaz and a load of great acts, and have already chosen some of the city’s finest new acts to see. Here, we cast the net a little bit further and pick some of the best acts hitting up venues this weekend.
Bakar
Who: Camden-based artist who blends indie, pop and hip-hop on his varied and electrifying discography,
Best track: ‘All In’
Where: NME Stage, Headrow House – 5pm
Naaz
Who: Dutch pop purveyor who knows her way around a chorus or two, as showcased on the whopping new single ‘As Fun’.
Best track: ‘As Fun’
Where: NME Stage, Headrow House – 9pm
Rascalton
Who: One of Britain’s most exciting new punk bands. They’ve been causing a ruckus up in their hometown Glasgow, and they’ll bring their searing live show to Leeds.
Best track: ‘Told You So’
Where: Hyde Park Book Club – 11pm
Stella Donnelly
Who: Wales-born, Australian-based artist whose debut EP ‘Thrush Metal’ was a powerful and unmissable listen last year.
Best track: ‘Boys Will Be Boys’
Where: Brudenell Social Club – 7pm
IDLES
Who: Bristol punks making a move on becoming one of the nation’s most vital bands. Debut album ‘Brutalism’ showed a band full of heart and banging tunes, and upcoming second album will no doubt cement their legacy.
Best track: ‘Mother’
Where: Dr Martens Stage, The Wardrobe – 12pm
Yungblud
Who: The Sheffield-native showed flashes of a young Alex Turner on self-titled debut EP and has a stage presence that few can compete with.
Best track: ‘King Charles’
Where: Oporto, BBC Music Introducing West Yorkshire Stage – 7pm
Cosmo Pyke
Who: South-London artist who dabbles in lush melodies, killer choruses and a writing style that will ring true with Britain’s youth.
Best track: ‘Chronic Sunshine’
Where: DIY NEU Stage – Brudenell Community Room – 10:45pm
Dylan Cartlidge
Who: The 22-year-old grew up in Stoke as a teen and his music has a truly otherworldly appeal. Like Miguel meets the Black Keys. Fucking brilliant.
Best track: ‘Scratch, Sniff’
Where: The Chapel – 5pm
Gaffa Tape Sandy
Who: A part of Bury St Edmunds’ ever-flourishing rock scene, the three-piece offer a stinging dose of rock and punk on their recent output.
Best track: ‘Beehive’
Where: Oporto, BBC Music Introducing West Yorkshire Stage – 4pm
Pale Waves
Who: Goth-poppers Pale Waves are gearing up to release their debut album later ths year, so this’ll be a good chance to check in on new material
Best track: ‘The Tide’
Where: DIY Stage – Brudenell Social Club – 11:15pm