Beabadoobee shares video for ‘She Plays Bass’ ahead of Clairo support slots

London-based artist Beabadobee has shared the video for new song ‘She Plays Bass’.

The song is the set to appear on her third EP, ‘Space Cadet’, which is due out in October.

Speaking to NME, she said the song was dedicated Eliana, her friend and the bass-player in her expanded live set-up.

“She’s my go to person every time I have any troubles in my life and, you know, I’m the same with her. And I guess at times, it feels like we wish we could date, because if something ever goes wrong or we need anything we go straight to talk to each other. When you have a best friend like that, it’s like – we would be perfect for each other!”

The Dirty Hit-signee performed the song at Green Man Festival in Wales over the weekend she told NME. “This is only the second ever time we’re playing ‘She Plays Bass’ to an audience, but it’s already the song we’re most comfortable playing,” she said.

“I feel like I’m starting to write songs that I could listen to – obviously I love [previous EPs] ‘Loveworm’ and ‘Patched Up’, but this new EP feels so much more like me and what I listen to all the time, and ‘She Plays Bass’ as the first single kind of represents that – when we play it live it feels like it comes so naturally, like we don’t even have to try.”

Beabadobee featured in the NME 100 2019, the brand new artists we’re tipping for big things this year, and recently performed at NME’s Girls To The Front gig.