The best new bands of festival season 2018

Who: New York-based "jungle-pop" duo who know how to get the party started.

"Endlessly fun and a total sugar rush, this is how you want to start your day at a festival - dancing with a bunch of wonderful, half-pissed strangers to Sofi Tukker’s glorious soundtrack." - Mad Cool

Manchester, Gorilla (September 16); London, KOKO (17).