Black Honey showcase new bangers at riotous Brighton homecoming

Do you know what’s better than writhing around in the pit and singing along to your favourite band? Raising some money at the same time. Black Honey’s homecoming show in Brighton last week offered a chance for die-hards to see the four-piece up close in the city’s cult Green Door Store, and help out STAR – a student-organised charity to help welcome those in need and educate the public about what they can do to help. Here’s what went down when Izzy B Phillips and the gang swarmed into town…

1 Hometown heroes Black Honey performed at Brighton’s cult venue Green Door Store last week (January 29), making their first gig of 2020 a homecoming spectacular. 2 STARs in their eyes The show was in aid of STAR Charity (Student Action for Refugees) – a nationwide cause with over 50 groups at universities and colleges across the UK and over 34,000 active members. 3 Tee Total The group campaigns to improve the lives of refugees and asylum seekers in the UK, working directly with refugees as well as campaigning to politicians and the public to help assist and educate. 4 Kick out the jams Brighton six-piece Opus Kink kicked off the night with their brand of horn-fuelled filth-funk, where punk, ska and jazz combine in grimy circumstances, alongside manic and intense vocals. 5 Bass face The band’s furious AA-side ‘Mosquito’ and ‘Faster Than The Radio’ got an airing, alongside currently unreleased songs, like rockabilly stomper ‘I Love You, Baby’. 6 Speech marks Students from the charity were on hand to thank attendees for their donations, to discuss what attendees could do to help and also cop some merchandise, proceeds of which would benefit STAR. 7 Leader of the pack Black Honey’s performance was their first at Green Door Store in “nearly 5 years”, lead singer Izzy B Phillips told the packed crowd. Noting that that the venue was a crucial space when the band were on the rise, she added that they’ve “probably played it at least 14 times in one year”. A record, surely. 8 A welcome return The band opened with the pulsating ‘I Only Hurt The Ones I Love’ and ‘All My Pride’, both of which featured on their storming 2018 self-titled debut album, warming up an excitable hometown crowd. 9 Rock’n’roll star During the set, Phillips also hailed the STAR initiative, imploring fans to get involved and make a difference, and that in a confused time artists and fans can “use music to come together and unite us”. 10 New faces This was a gig of firsts for the Brighton four-piece. It was their first live showing with new drummer Alex Woodward, and an opportunity to hear new material including the Yeah Yeah Yeah-esque banger ‘I Like The Way You Die’ and ‘Run For Cover’ – two likely cuts from their upcoming second album. 11 Guitar hero (and holder) Being in familiar circumstances during fan favourites ‘Hello Today’ and ‘Midnight’, Phillips got involved with the crowd for a raucous, sweaty finale. The guitar held on for very safe-keeping there.