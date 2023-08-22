New Bangers: Ceechynaa – ‘Last Laugh’

Not much is known about 19-year-old rapper Ceechynaa (real name Chelsea Ode), but whatever information there is, she’s been clowned for it. Her Essex accent has been compared to Eastenders’ Phil Mitchell and her OnlyFans background has been publicly shamed. But Ode has two qualities on her side: brains and bravery.

You see, even at 15, Ode was more ballsy than your average teenager. Her speech on beauty standards has gone viral thanks to an ingenious mid-speech move. “I’m talking about beauty standards,” she declares, “and I can’t do that unless I’m the real me”. On the spot, right in front of the audience, she peels off her fake lashes and rips off her silky wig to raucous applause. Clearly, Ode understood what it would take to create impact.

So if that’s the confidence she possesses at 15, then you can imagine the performance she gives on her latest single, the lively drill anthem ‘Last Laugh’. In under three minutes, Ode dissects every insult made against her and fires them back with hilarity.

For those who accuse her of being an internet thot: “I got 10 men on my line tryna fuck me / And your daddy’s the biggest spender.” For those who drag family values into her sex work: “My sons will never complain ’cause they know their mum didn’t raise no bitch.” And for poor freestyle rapper OG Niki, who made the mistake of feuding with Ode: “I typed in your name on Google, the only thing that came up was Nicki Minaj.”

If we can make room for Ice Spice, there is certainly a seat at the table for Ceechynaa. She’s a bold new voice who is totally independent and utterly fearless. You can try and dismiss her past, but you cannot deny that she knows how to rap.

For fans of: Ivorian Doll, Shaybo

Where to see them: Live dates TBA