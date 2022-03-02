Darkoo: Afroswing visionary channelling her inner rebel spirit

In London, the multi-cultural exchange is so diverse and frequent that eventually we all end up loving a bit of everything. While having a huge population from all over the African diaspora – and such an iconic genre that follows – UK-nurtured scenes like grime, garage, and (now) drill have been infused with the infectious rhythms of their homeland. Hasn’t it worked out well?

With Wizkid selling out The O2 arena in London three times, acts like Afro B and Tion Wayne going Platinum, and a bunch of rising stars sparking fandoms worldwide, afroswing is the genre to beat right now. And one rising act spearheading it in the UK is south London’s Darkoo, who, at just 18-years-old, had chart success first with her wildly-popular track, ‘Gangsta’ and then topped the UK’s Afrobeats Singles Chart in June 2021 with ‘She Like’. Since then, she’s dropped her ‘2 in 1’ EP and featured on the remix to Russ Millions and Tion Wayne’s UK Number One single ‘Body’; her latest single ‘Always’ featuring Ghana’s Black Sherif, sparked serious hype on TikTok before it was released.

Ready for world domination, Darkoo talks to NME about all things Afroswing, what’s to come next, and how she wants to be as big as WizKid.

Your new single ‘Always’ has an Afro-drill sound going on – is this your new thing?

“This year I’m definitely not putting myself in a box. I’m definitely still doing the afro stuff and doing the drill stuff, but I’m doing anything that I wake up and decide to do in the studio that I think is a hit.”

“If you’re able to do everything, then do it. I feel like everyone’s different and trying to evolve and do different things. But if you do that thing, and you realise that it’s something that you’re very good at, then I don’t feel like that’s you just trying to be relevant: it’s something that you’re great at.”

Some say you’re the new figurehead of Afroswing. Do you agree?

“That’s a big statement. I’m just here playing my part. There aren’t that many people definitely pushing the Afroswing or Afrobeats type of vibe in the UK. I’m not even trying to claim nothing like that. Just trying to do what I’m meant to do, and you know what, when my time is done, somebody else will take over.”

What makes the perfect Afrobeats song?

“Being someone that has definitely done different types of genres, Afrobeats is a more difficult type of sound to make because you really have to feel it. You really have to understand it to make it. It’s not as easy as making a drill song or making any other type of genre anyway: Afrobeats comes from the soul. You have to go through it and understand it. So if someone asked me what a great Afrobeats song is – you just kind of know when you hear it. I feel it. I don’t just listen to the song, I feel it in my heart in a different type of way.”

‘Gangsta’, featuring One Acen, was the track that propelled you forward. How do you feel about the role played in your career?

“I just feel like it was for the people. It was a moment that, regardless of when I make something much, much, much bigger than that song, in terms of what it’s done culturally and the feeling it had at the time when it dropped, nothing will ever be the same. Not just for me and how it impacted my own life, but for other people. To me, ‘Gangsta’ felt like one of the last amazing Afroswing moments in the UK.

How would you describe your progression to now?

“It feels good. I’ve realised one thing: a steady incline is better than a forced incline. Sometimes when you reach a top too quick, you can fall just as fast. I had these conversations with people in the label and they said that no one stays at the top forever. If you reach the top and you reach your fullest potential too quickly, where else is there to go? What can people add to you as an artist?

“I think steady inclines are much better. I prefer to go through this journey with my fans and reaching new heights and doing new things. I like that I have to work for every single feature that I get or every single producer to be in the studio with. I’m happy with steadily getting to where I am because it makes me appreciate everything. Every step of the way; new hit, new song. I appreciate it a lot more.”

Your music definitely has matured over the years…

“I think not just the music but the look I’m trying for. In my mind, I have a mood board. I have goals and things on how I want things to look. I’m not old, but I’ve matured since I first came into the game. I see things differently and I’ve been a bit more strategic. I have seen this thing about the industry: the music is 20%, and the remaining 80% is business. I’m definitely maturing and I think it’s definitely showing up in the music. I’ve been educating myself a lot more, reading about things. I’m trying to be smarter about the way I write my lyrics and how I talk about things like that.”

How’s the work on the debut album going?

“I have the name and I have the concept. I just have to lock in for about a month or two and hitting the studios back-to-back every day. I think the process of making a debut album is going to be the best part of it. Releasing it and looking for results is the scariest part, but I believe this 2022 is going to be amazing. From this month, God willing, everything is going to be smooth.

“One thing I have learned as I mature is about being consistent. Having a time in which you’re very consistent and you implement yourself fully into the scene; this year is all about consistency for me. But I’m telling you, the album is gonna be from the heart. Whatever it does critically or commercially just know this coming from the heart and it’s coming from the fans who have been with me from the get-go.”

What are your goals with this whole music thing?

“If I have 10 years going strong, I’ll be very happy. Where I want to be is at Wizkid’s level. What he’s doing is amazing, and he’s literally making it easier for us in Afrobeats music to make those moves and make those steps. It is very possible for me to do it. So when I look at my goals, I definitely look to be in someone like WizKid’s position, or even better.”