Enumclaw announce 2023 Europe Is Doomed Tour

Enumclaw have announced their Europe Is Doomed Tour, which is set to kick off in May next year.

Coming in support of their recently-released debut album ‘Save The Baby’, Enumclaw will play London’s Wide Awake Festival alongside a string of headline shows in the UK and Europe.

Kicking off May 12 at Manchester’s YES, the run will take in Glasgow, Birmingham and Leeds before the Washington-based bands head to France, Belgium and Germany.

They’ll then return to the UK for a headline show at London’s Moth Club, before visiting Bristol, Southampton and Oxford. Enumclaw will then appear at Wide Awake Festival, alongside the likes of Gilla Band and Osees.

Tickets go on sale Friday (November 11) at 10am here. Check out the complete run of dates below.

MAY 2023

12 – Yes, Manchester

13 – In Colour Festival, Leeds

14 – Broadcast, Glasgow

15 – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

17 – Supersonic, Paris

18 – Botanique Witloof Bar, Brussels

19 – London Calling Festival, Amsterdam

20 – Haldern Pop Bay, Haldern

21 – Badehaus, Berlin

23 – Moth Club, London

24 – Crofters Rights, Bristol

25 – Heartbreakers, Southampton

26 – The Jericho Tavern, Oxford

27 – Wide Awake Festival, London

The band were due to tour the UK earlier this year but the run of shows was cancelled due to financial reasons.

Speaking to NME about the cancellation, vocalist Aramis Johnson said: “We were all so devastated that we had to pull those dates. It all happened at the last minute, as we were all ready to hop across the pond for a month. To have the rug pulled from us was really difficult – it was honestly hard to be excited about the band for a bit. It was like, ‘Damn, not everything is always gonna be peaches and creams when it comes to this band shit.’”

“With us being so fresh, sometimes I feel like we’re in a really lucky position because we’re all on the same level and everything is brand new,” he continued. “It’s really important that while we’re still in this early stage of being in a band, we set up a really healthy foundation so that when things do start to shift, we can brace for impact together.”