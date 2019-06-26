Glastonbury 2019: The best new bands to see across the weekend

Add this brilliant lot to your viewing schedule right away

Got enough pants? Packed your wellies (you might not need them, but best to be safe, eh)? Your Clashfinder all filled in? Good — but while the chances of sticking to the latter are slim (we know how it is), you’d be positively daft to miss out on this brilliant bunch of new artists at Glastonbury this coming weekend.

Pip Blom

Who: Dutch indie-upstarts who’ve just released their magnificent debut album, ‘Boat’.

Sounds like: The opening strums of the John Peel Stage on Friday morning, with a giddy crowd full of anticipation.

When: 11:30am, John Peel Stage, Friday.

Key track: ‘Daddy Issues’

Easy Life

Who: Leicester indie-pop rabble packing plenty of sax appeal.

Sounds like: The Golden Hour as your hangover subsides and the next day’s chaotic nature begins to take shape.

When: 7:40pm, BBC Introducing, Friday.

Key track: ‘Sunday’

The Mauskovic Dance Band

Who: Amsterdam-based groove collective whose brand of “space disco” is both progressive and danceable.

Sounds like: Intergalactic rhythms from The Glade meeting the chaotic spirit of a wee-hours boogie around the South East Corner.

When: 11:30am, West Holts, Friday.

Key track: ‘Dance Place Garage’

Squid

Who: Punk-driven Brighton five-piece who’ve already made an unexpected anthem for disgruntled millennials.

Sounds like: A hazy trek between stages on a Friday night: disorientating and manic, but you never know what you could run into.

When: 11am, William’s Green, Saturday.

Key track: ‘Houseplants’

Mattiel

Who: Jack White-endorsed rock’n’roller, and one of new music’s most inventive spirits.

Sounds like: The sounds from Shangri-La’s retro staple The Deluxe Diner warped by the area’s surrounding madness.

When: 5pm, Greenpeace Stage, Friday; 2pm, The Park Stage, Sunday.

Key track: ‘Keep The Change’

Mahalia

Who: Birmingham star who’s spearheading British R&B with her soulful voice and slinky tunes.

Sounds like: When you finally make it to the top of the Ribbon Tower and get to survey the beauty of a packed Worthy Farm.

When: 12:45pm, John Peel Stage, Friday.

Key track: ‘I Wish I Missed My Ex’

Swimming Girls

Who: Bristol four-piece specialising in some of the shiniest, anthemic indie-pop going.

Sounds like: When you’re in the right place at the right time for that must-see secret set that everyone’s gonna be talking about for years to come.

When: 3:30pm, The Rabbit Hole, Thursday; 7:20pm, Avalon Café Stage, Friday; , 11:30am, John Peel Stage, Saturday.

Key track: ‘I Don’t Wanna Get To Heaven’

Queen Zee

Who: Liverpool punk five-piece who were recently hailed by NME as “one of the most eye-catching and engaging live acts” around.

Sounds like: The kind of invigorating injection of sound, energy and glitter you need on Glastonbury Sunday when you’re starting to flag ever so slightly.

When: 5pm, Left Field Stage, Sunday.

Key track: ‘Sass or Die’

Headie One

Who: One of the UK’s best new rappers who combines the best bits from drill and trap (and a bit of afrobeats every now and again) to devastating effect.

Sounds like: It might be a bit of a best-kept-secret sort of set — but you’ll be glad to have turned up to see Headie in action on the mic if you do go and see him.

When: 12:00am, WOW Stage, Saturday.

Key track: ‘18HUNNA’

Fredo

Who: West London rapper who earned a debut number one record through ‘Funky Friday’, his link-up with Dave, last year.

Sounds like: The kind of early career-defining set which might also see a special guest turning up – Dave, maybe.

When: 01:00am, Wow Stage, Saturday.

Key track: ‘They Ain’t 100’