Goose Island Presents NME Radar Sessions: Zuzu and Swimming Girls showcase pristine summer pop at new music night

Last night (July 2) saw the second Goose Island Presents NME Radar Sessions take place at Goose Island’s Brewpub in Shoreditch, London. Over 100 fans packed into the venue to sample some of Goose Island’s tasty collection of craft beers, IPAs, lagers and more.
With 182 days of the year done, it felt right to crack out some of Goose Island’s tasty Midway Session IPA and invite some of the nation’s most exciting new acts – Bristol’s pop puveryors Swimming Girls and Liverpool’s charismatic ZUZU.
It was, quite simply, a hoot and you can relive the night via the pictures below. FOMO much?
Punters backed into Goose Island’s Brewpub in Shoredtich, London for a night of music and truly excellent beer.
There were free goodie bags on offer for attendees featuring t-shirts and, of course, some cans of Goose Island Midway Session IPA.
Swimming Girls opened proceedings, bringing their atmospheric brand of shimmering indie-pop to the stage.
The Bristol four-piece just returned from Glastonbury, where they played three shows across the weekend. Our night gave an opportunity to see a band on the rise in intimate settings.
The band released their latest EP 'Existential Fears' early last month.
The Midway Session IPA was the brew of the hour (or night) to celebrate the halfway point of the year – July 2.
Liverpool’s ZUZU was the headliner on the night, with the crowd loving her unique brand of feel-good pop.
Influenced by Sci-Fi in film, tv and beyond – her music is similarly otherwordly.
The Liverpool-native debuted some new songs to the eager audience, including the irresistible 'Good With Me'
She also performed recent single 'How It Feels', a ginormous indie-pop belter ideal for fans of Courtney Barnett
And we had a NME's Dan Stubbs spinning some tunes to close out the night. See you next time!