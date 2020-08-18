Watch Holly Humberstone play ‘Overkill’, ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’ and ‘Vanilla’ for NME Home Sessions

Holly Humberstone’s debut EP ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’ is a thing of wonder. Filled with deeply moving songs that combine gut-wrenching lyrics with shimmering production and massive indie-pop choruses, it’s a gorgeous collection that evokes artists like Lorde or Maggie Rogers.

One of the songs on the EP ‘Overkill’, Humberstone explains, is “a really positive song about something I was going through last August. I had just started seeing someone and I was really nervous and anxious to admit how I was feeling”. Written alongside singer-songwriter Benjamin Francis Leftwich and UK producer Rob Milton, Humberstone manages to convey the complex, contradicting feelings of excitement and nervousness you have when first fall into a new relationship.

For this week’s NME Home Session Humberstone strips back ‘Overkill’, as well as ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’ and ‘Vanilla’ (also taken from her new EP). You can watch the entire three song set in the video above.

For more NME Home Sessions, check out PVRIS’ Lynn Gunn playing exclusively for us, Blossoms delivering some classics along with an Elvis Costello cover, The Aces playing some songs from their new album ‘Under My Influence’ and a performance from Aussie singer-songwriter G-Flip.

Check back at NME soon for more Home Sessions from music’s most influential artists, including big names and rising stars.